Germany invades three Russian oil refineries.
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Germany is professional about it. They aren't invading, they put the company in trust for 6 months to ensure uninterrupted operation. At the end, they'll either extend it or return it -with profit to Russia.

Considering how bad the Russians are at business, they should be taking notes - they have lots to learn.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Germany is professional about it. They aren't invading, they put the company in trust for 6 months to ensure uninterrupted operation. At the end, they'll either extend it or return it -with profit to Russia.

Considering how bad the Russians are at business, they should be taking notes - they have lots to learn.


Well, at least they don't do advertisements.

bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet Russia did not see that coming.

Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🇵🇱 on high alert
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Russia doesn't deserve to own business or equipment and it should all be stolen by everyone.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ze Germans, from my observation, are extremely good at three thing.

1) Creating words that viscerally describe every type of pain imaginable.
2) Crafting legislation that will financially ruin their enemies.
3) Making cars.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Good. Russia doesn't deserve to own business or equipment and it should all be stolen by everyone.


It's not being stolen, just some patriotic Germans on vacation are liberating it from Nazis.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Private_Citizen: Germany is professional about it. They aren't invading, they put the company in trust for 6 months to ensure uninterrupted operation. At the end, they'll either extend it or return it -with profit to Russia.

Considering how bad the Russians are at business, they should be taking notes - they have lots to learn.

Well, at least they don't do advertisements.

Hahaha. Damn. I'm conflicted.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't mention the war!!!!

Don't Mention the War! | Fawlty Towers | BBC Comedy Greats
Youtube yfl6Lu3xQW0
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Good. Russia doesn't deserve to own business or equipment and it should all be stolen by everyone.


Seized and auctioned off to help pay for Ukraine's reconstruction (RU contractors need not apply). Vlad et al need to realize that "u break it, u bought it" goes for countries as well as klutzes.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Good.


seconded
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Germany's invading countries all of a sudden?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch out Germany! You go around nationalizing the oil industry and the US just might give you a shah.
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article is confusing.

It says that the foreign owned refineries are being seized to provide oil to Germany.

Doesn't work that way.  Gotta' get the crude to the refineries first.  The problem is that
Germany is going to stop importing crude from Russia next year, though Russia has
already said (I believe) that it's turning off the oil and gas (to most of Europe) now.


Where's the oil going to come from?  Are there wells and pipelines in Europe?
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ctrl + f "seize means of production"

Nothing?

Anyone not seeing the irony that about 100 years after Russia went all commie Germany is the one seizing the means of production?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hinged: This article is confusing.

It says that the foreign owned refineries are being seized to provide oil to Germany.

Doesn't work that way.  Gotta' get the crude to the refineries first.  The problem is that
Germany is going to stop importing crude from Russia next year, though Russia has
already said (I believe) that it's turning off the oil and gas (to most of Europe) now.


Where's the oil going to come from?  Are there wells and pipelines in Europe?


As long as they can get oil from somewhere, this guarantees refining capacity in Germany. Supply is a different question. Presumably the refineries have significant on site storage though.

More importantly, none of the refining revenue can get to Russia after this. (Though that was probably already impossible as they are German companies, just Russian-owned).
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hinged: This article is confusing.

It says that the foreign owned refineries are being seized to provide oil to Germany.

Doesn't work that way.  Gotta' get the crude to the refineries first.  The problem is that
Germany is going to stop importing crude from Russia next year, though Russia has
already said (I believe) that it's turning off the oil and gas (to most of Europe) now.


Where's the oil going to come from?  Are there wells and pipelines in Europe?


Reading the article says they will use petroleum from Poland.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They hadn't done that already?
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: Hinged: This article is confusing.

It says that the foreign owned refineries are being seized to provide oil to Germany.

Doesn't work that way.  Gotta' get the crude to the refineries first.  The problem is that
Germany is going to stop importing crude from Russia next year, though Russia has
already said (I believe) that it's turning off the oil and gas (to most of Europe) now.


Where's the oil going to come from?  Are there wells and pipelines in Europe?

Reading the article says they will use petroleum from Poland.



Smarted.

Guess I didn't read that far.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hinged: fat boy: Hinged: This article is confusing.

It says that the foreign owned refineries are being seized to provide oil to Germany.

Doesn't work that way.  Gotta' get the crude to the refineries first.  The problem is that
Germany is going to stop importing crude from Russia next year, though Russia has
already said (I believe) that it's turning off the oil and gas (to most of Europe) now.


Where's the oil going to come from?  Are there wells and pipelines in Europe?

Reading the article says they will use petroleum from Poland.


Smarted.

Guess I didn't read that far.


No, you just read far enough to belch out even more nonsense, now that you've moved on from the Nazi kidnapping threads.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hinged: fat boy: Hinged: This article is confusing.

It says that the foreign owned refineries are being seized to provide oil to Germany.

Doesn't work that way.  Gotta' get the crude to the refineries first.  The problem is that
Germany is going to stop importing crude from Russia next year, though Russia has
already said (I believe) that it's turning off the oil and gas (to most of Europe) now.


Where's the oil going to come from?  Are there wells and pipelines in Europe?

Reading the article says they will use petroleum from Poland.


Smarted.

Guess I didn't read that far.


Kudos for even reading the first paragraph.
Most Farkers don't even click on the link to TFA.

And being where you left off, you at least asked a legitimate question.
 
sunsawed
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
SOSHULIZM!!!

It should be left to the Free Market to determined which Government Owned companies ruin the World's Economy!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The profits should be given to Ukraine until the damage has been paid for.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Hinged: Where's the oil going to come from?  Are there wells and pipelines in Europe?



The global commodites markets & yes.


Stage 1: natural gas & unrefined crude oil is purchased on the global commodities market

Stage 2: metered volumes of procured crude oil & gas are allocated from the capacity of available commodified gas & oil stocks via existing interlinked trans-European pipeline network & storage facilities

Stage 3: refine crude oil domestically & sell derivative products back to the open market as normal, gas is processed, stored then distrubuted as required

Stage 4: the commodities market imports crude & gas from various suppliers further upstream (eg: oil & gas exploration & production companies). Some of this is piped onshore from the North Sea whilst crude & LPG gas tankers can discharge their cargoes at various ports around the European continents coasts into the network.

This happens already & is arguably just business as normal. Because Russia ain't pumping Westwards the commodities market passes the additional market supply chain costs onto the end stage consumer.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Abe Vigoda's Ghost:
Kudos for even reading the first paragraph.
Most Farkers don't even click on the link to TFA.


It's simple, really.  Facts are things that exist entirely outside of a mind and are true whether or not someone believes them, right?  Right!

And opinions are things that exist completely inside of a mind, right?  Right!

So, the proper division is facts-outside the mind/opinions-inside the mind.  If you actually read the articles, you run the risk of letting facts into your mind and spoiling the purity of your opinions.  And we simply can't have that.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Shell Oil:
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"That is particularly true for the Schwedt refinery"

So close...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mugato: Germany's invading countries all of a sudetenland?


FTFU
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I learned Poland apparently has oil
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

maudibjr: I learned Poland apparently has oil


Shhh... don't tell the Americans!


87 x crude oil fields according to the link below:

https://geoportal.pgi.gov.pl/surowce/energetyczne/ropa_naftowa
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fat boy: Hinged: This article is confusing.

It says that the foreign owned refineries are being seized to provide oil to Germany.

Doesn't work that way.  Gotta' get the crude to the refineries first.  The problem is that
Germany is going to stop importing crude from Russia next year, though Russia has
already said (I believe) that it's turning off the oil and gas (to most of Europe) now.


Where's the oil going to come from?  Are there wells and pipelines in Europe?

Reading the article says they will use petroleum from Poland.


If you're going to read half the article, you might as well finishiat before posting.
 
alltim
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: "That is particularly true for the Schwedt refinery"

So close...
[Fark user image 425x291] [View Full Size image _x_]


Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)
Youtube l5Zox5O3jh4
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They'll probably clean up the refineries, too, and protect the Russians from Putin who are running the operation.   Usually refineries are in sparely populated areas because of pollution.  It's one more chokepoint Russia now can't turn off.  Every winter they threaten.  Every single winter.
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yoink!
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And Putin is all, "THEY STOLE MY MOVE! GERMANY STOLE MY MOVE!"
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Great precedent to set.  Anything Russian is now up for grabs.  If it's in your country you now own it just change the logo and it's yours.  Already done with many of the yachts why not oil, building etc.
 
