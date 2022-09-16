 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Folks building a new home in Florida fail to check mark the box to include a street in front of the home   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Pasco County, Florida, Crews Lake Middle School, Road, satisfaction of our homeowners, Certified first responder, Home insurance, homeowner Michelle Leusch, Pasco County's Connerton neighborhood  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pasco is one of the reasons that there's a Florida tag.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a feature.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Confusing picture. One long fence.
Looks like the front of the homes are on the other side.
That's where the garages and driveways are. Like the houses in the distance.
wfla.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is weird.  The "road" appears to be behind the homes.  They have a road going to their driveways.  I'd rather no road be built at all.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anyone still building new homes in florida deserves whatever happens to them.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"it's the developer's responsibility to finish Flourish Drive."

This, I lived on a gravel road for most of my high school years. Eventually the neighborhood basically took a loan from the county to get it paved.

I don't know how this varies from county to county, but around here it is pretty common practice.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Pasco is one of the reasons that there's a Florida tag.


I was just about to add it's a shiathole of a county.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Confusing picture. One long fence.
Looks like the front of the homes are on the other side.
That's where the garages and driveways are. Like the houses in the distance.
[wfla.com image 850x477]


Agree, it is confusing.  These new homes look like rear-drive (alley) type homes - the main facades are clearly the ones facing the pond.  If so, this is at obvious odds with the conventional front-drive homes behind it, but that also looks to be the case at the completed block beyond.  What makes this layout particularly odd is that you don't often have front and rear roads adjacent to a single row of houses.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You put his head on backwards!

Spaceballs - Beaming Sequence
Youtube etY7kbRRQ_c
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: "it's the developer's responsibility to finish Flourish Drive."

This, I lived on a gravel road for most of my high school years. Eventually the neighborhood basically took a loan from the county to get it paved.

I don't know how this varies from county to county, but around here it is pretty common practice.


I don't know why you think that being poor has anything to do with this situation.  It doesn't
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess the developer failed to build a road in the front which is part of the plan, but it's supposed to dead end at some point.  Here's the webpage:  https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/florida/tampa/land-o-lakes/connerton

This place is a long way from Tampa - 25 miles straight north.  That's probably why the houses are pretty cheap.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: So I guess the developer failed to build a road in the front which is part of the plan, but it's supposed to dead end at some point.  Here's the webpage:  https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/florida/tampa/land-o-lakes/connerton

This place is a long way from Tampa - 25 miles straight north.  That's probably why the houses are pretty cheap.


25 miles is not a long way
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Far be it from me to question people who develop land. I've lived in a few cities that had adresses on a street but only had back alley parking. But it was an alley.

Seems stupid that you have a whole STREET on either side of the row of homes, and you decided that the garage access wasn't the house address. It makes for an interesting way to handle traffic congestion.

But that's subdivisions for ya, i guess?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This place is a long way from Tampa - 25 miles straight north


25 miles is not a long distance.  Unless you live in RI and then you pack a lunch AND dinner if you're going beyond your town limits....
 
olorin604
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chitownmike: olorin604: "it's the developer's responsibility to finish Flourish Drive."

This, I lived on a gravel road for most of my high school years. Eventually the neighborhood basically took a loan from the county to get it paved.

I don't know how this varies from county to county, but around here it is pretty common practice.

I don't know why you think that being poor has anything to do with this situation.  It doesn't


I don't know where being poor comes into this, I lived on gravel because I grew up living in the middle of no where. I'm just saying, at least where I live there are policies in place to basically have the county take over a road, and that yah it is very much the developers responsibility.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ok, so it looks like the garages face something which is probably technically an alley and not a street, and this not-built street is the actual street they are supposed to be on, and there was some confusion on whether or not it was legal to build the street.

But the question is: How the fark did these houses get Certificates of Occupancy before the street was built?  I would think that being on a farking street would be needed before it was legal to turn these houses over to the homeowners and have them move in.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Ok, so it looks like the garages face something which is probably technically an alley and not a street, and this not-built street is the actual street they are supposed to be on, and there was some confusion on whether or not it was legal to build the street.

But the question is: How the fark did these houses get Certificates of Occupancy before the street was built?  I would think that being on a farking street would be needed before it was legal to turn these houses over to the homeowners and have them move in.


Tax collection
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

olorin604: chitownmike: olorin604: "it's the developer's responsibility to finish Flourish Drive."

This, I lived on a gravel road for most of my high school years. Eventually the neighborhood basically took a loan from the county to get it paved.

I don't know how this varies from county to county, but around here it is pretty common practice.

I don't know why you think that being poor has anything to do with this situation.  It doesn't

I don't know where being poor comes into this, I lived on gravel because I grew up living in the middle of no where. I'm just saying, at least where I live there are policies in place to basically have the county take over a road, and that yah it is very much the developers responsibility.


Poor comes into it by your lack of helicopters and private armies.

And not knowing the Fast & the Furious team.

They could get you air dropped from a C-130 and you could land and drive wherever you want.  Unless you're poor.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Shady land deals by developers in my Floriduh?
 
DaAlien
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lennar homes. Not even once.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Ok, so it looks like the garages face something which is probably technically an alley and not a street, and this not-built street is the actual street they are supposed to be on, and there was some confusion on whether or not it was legal to build the street.

But the question is: How the fark did these houses get Certificates of Occupancy before the street was built?  I would think that being on a farking street would be needed before it was legal to turn these houses over to the homeowners and have them move in.


That's definitely a street behind the houses - not many alleys have sidewalks, and the houses across that street are clearly facing that street.  It's just a weird lot condition where the blocks are one lot deep, instead of the standard two.
 
patrick767
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Pasco residents push for street that ends before reaching new homes to be finished"

Huh. I'd have expected them to push for a street that doesn't end before it reaches those yet to be finished new homes, but to each their own.
 
wxboy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
According to Google Earth (a newer image than Google Maps has, via "historical" imagery) this is what the neighborhood looked like in March 2022. The green oval are the houses on the unfinished street. The red oval is what the newer ones are supposed to look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The issue that the residents have, I think, is that while they have garage/driveway access from the rear of the house, that's on a street with a different name than their actual address. Anyone following GPS to their addresses would be directed onto the non-existent street, which exists on maps, because that's technically the street they live on. That could include, as they said, deliveries and, more importantly, emergency services.

I do wonder if the houses have their street numbers on the garages, or if there are non-garage doors on that side.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Rapmaster2000: This place is a long way from Tampa - 25 miles straight north

25 miles is not a long distance.  Unless you live in RI and then you pack a lunch AND dinner if you're going beyond your town limits....


I see you have been to the Foster-Glocester area. Hope you packed an overnight bag too

/Understood that reference.jpeg
 
