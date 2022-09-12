 Skip to content
Man claims to be Jesus Christ and Satan, but he doesn't have a leg to stand on   (fox13memphis.com)
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus does have more in common with Satan than Yahweh so this checks out.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Had to find out more about Boone County, Arkansas. Sorry I did, oof: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boone_County,_Arkansas

Found linked article had pic, dude looks exactly like i imagined someone from Boone County, Arkansas would look.
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When asked for comment, both Jesus and Satan agreed that the country has a serious mental health crisis, though they differed on whether they were for or against it.
 
Northern
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What is illegal about cutting you own limbs off?  What has happened to this country?
The DA doesn't have a leg to stand on in this case.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bah...
When I worked as a Supervisor for the State of New York's dept. of Mental Health I had one "client" who was a black male, about 7' and well over 350lbs who would alternate between being Jesus and Ted Kennedy.

Secure wards were such fun!
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If Jesus and Satan are in his legs you don't want to know what was in his third leg, but after a beer... or twelve the wife (shown above^^^) could pass for Taylor Swift.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: Bah...
When I worked as a Supervisor for the State of New York's dept. of Mental Health I had one "client" who was a black male, about 7' and well over 350lbs who would alternate between being Jesus and Ted Kennedy.

Secure wards were such fun!


There's a walking on water joke there, but I haven't had my coffee yet
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
