(BBC-US)   Russia defends recruiting practices, says they're all out of soldiers so it's either prisoners or children next   (bbc.com) divider line
4
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Interesting that the disgraced Wagner Group is willing to speak for Russia while Putin is not.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's been that way for a while. This is just Russia reminding its restless war-weary population that if they so much as think about spitting on the sidewalk they will be sent off to Ukraine with a soup pot for a helmet and a stick to redeem themselves by fighting for mother Russia.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Republicans already get to half-mast thinking about Russians as it is, the idea of forcing prisoners to go off and fight pointless wars will launch countless sad, floppy mushrooms (as long as the private prison operator makes a bigger profit).
 
moto-geek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Russia defends recruiting practices, says they're all out of soldiers so it's either prisoners or children next

At least they're defending something
 
