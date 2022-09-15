 Skip to content
(Rolling Stone)   Kanye West launches private "religious" scholl in which everyone must sign an NDA. There is no chance this ends well   (rollingstone.com) divider line
18
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
scholl

Kanye, stop submitting your own articles.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kanye Kult.

Not so subtle, man.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"some institutions may not recognize students' credits or diplomas from unaccredited schools"

How is this possible? They have parkour!
 
stock411
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why does this give me very strong Jim Jones vibes.

Kanye seems like the type of person that would make a cult like that.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: [Fark user image 225x225]


Call him Yeesty.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Who?
 
stock411
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: scholl

Kanye, stop submitting your own articles.


Subby here. I noticed the typo after i submitted the article. But it IMO given how proud Kanye is of not reading books
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/can39t-read-me-nothing/
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You laugh, but this is probably the world's most efficient human trafficking operation ever.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The only Scholl I respect:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
eh-holes been getting more and more cultish for the last several years.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Principal with no teaching experience.

One thing I've learned getting the wrong degree, you can hire talent. Might not be cheap, you get what you pay for. Could have hired a retired principal, someone with ideas to work outside of the institutions. But no teaching experience, can't even manage things because they don't know what teacher management looks like.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And in a few years time the talking heads will be asking why nobody saw the child molestations coming.
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
https://www.drscholls.com/p/comfort-and-energy/heel-cushions/

These Scholl's are the best Scholls.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I thought he was in jail. Must have confused him with another rapper(?). So he's the one not yet in jail. Got it.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Kid's fish sticks will be touched.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
R Kelly did it first. The waterfalls were better
 
