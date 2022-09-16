 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Looks like some people are preparing for a civil war   (wral.com)
posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2022 at 6:30 AM



bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah.  These are just thieves.  Inside job.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not an SUV that's a Kia Soul. Ew.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...did they get a deal on used security cameras when the local credit union upgraded, or did someone MacGyver an old flip phone?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look for a KIA riding really low on the axles.
 
vgss
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You mean America's orcs?
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, these yokels haven't been extremely secretive about their mission, havent't they? Using chiffres that anyone can decipher isn't really the epitome of "clandestine". And with millions of guns around, what difference does it make that they stole some more ammunition?
 
August11
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That would be messy. I live in a blue town in a blue county in a blue state. There are pride flags flying the length of Main Street, farm stands selling interesting hemp products, and lots of pretentious dog breeds hanging out with their humans outside pretentious cafes.

It is sometimes difficult to sell your mansion near the town gun range. For all us liberals on a Saturday send enough lead down range to cast a ten foot statue of the Burger King.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
More likely planning on selling on gun broker
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've always wondered about the appeal of Civil War reenactment. Anyone want to do Harper's Ferry?
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm with bostonguy;bring your 9mm whatever.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

baka-san: More likely planning on selling on gun broker


Yup.
Bullets always sell.
 
Alebak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
On one hand, this pile of ammo is not enough to supply even one goon squad of MAGA race warriors for that long, and it's far more likely this was stolen to be sold piece meal and to be drunkenly shot at beer cans in the woods.

On the other, big things come from lots of little things adding up, and a lot of military stuff has "disappeared" over the years, could be another thing squirreled away or sent off to some compound. Not likely, but the chance is there.

I doubt it's the latter, but it's still weird either way.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GrymReeper: I'm with bostonguy;bring your 9mm whatever.


Uh, I was just bringing Kristen Dunst.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Paddy: And with millions of guns around, what difference does it make that they stole some more ammunition?


Guns don't kill people, bullets do.  Guns just get the bullets going really, really fast.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I know someone who's gonna be shopping for cheap 9mm.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Stole 9mm ammo.  That is handgun rounds, common for military pistols, though Rednecks like to claim it is underpowered and talk up about how they need larger and more manly .45 it is actually pretty effective and pretty deadly. 

It is also the most common handgun round outside the US, possibly inside the US as well.

I suspect this was a cartel job.  Militia nuts would have wanted something bigger or flashier, unless they were completely unaware what kind of ammo was in the crates, and didn't have a choice.  They also would have been driving bigger and flashier trucks because they are incapable of operating anything that doesn't compensate for their manhood issues.

That is just my guess.  It could be militia nuts, I could be wrong.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MIRV888: I know someone who's gonna be shopping for cheap 9mm.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
9 mil? That would be popular in NYC and Chicago.
 
Carthax
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

August11: That would be messy. I live in a blue town in a blue county in a blue state. There are pride flags flying the length of Main Street, farm stands selling interesting hemp products, and lots of pretentious dog breeds hanging out with their humans outside pretentious cafes.

It is sometimes difficult to sell your mansion near the town gun range. For all us liberals on a Saturday send enough lead down range to cast a ten foot statue of the Burger King.


Yup.  I own more guns than most anyone I know, plus over 35,000 rounds of ammunition.

...and while I'd like to claim to be an independent, I haven't voted for anyone but a Democrat in nearly 14 years.  I mean, I have voted for other parties in the past, and hope to again in the future -- but never Republican again until they get their shiat together and kick out the racists and the fascist assholes.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: 9 mil? That would be popular in NYC and Chicago.


Or in North Carolina... where it was stolen.  Where wouldn't ammo be popular?
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

August11: That would be messy. I live in a blue town in a blue county in a blue state. There are pride flags flying the length of Main Street, farm stands selling interesting hemp products, and lots of pretentious dog breeds hanging out with their humans outside pretentious cafes.

It is sometimes difficult to sell your mansion near the town gun range. For all us liberals on a Saturday send enough lead down range to cast a ten foot statue of the Burger King.


As a citizen of the glorious worker's paradise of Soviet Canuckistan, I feel you.

It's as though idiots don't understand that everyone can own a gun, so if they get froggy, there may be libby libs with guns.
 
fireclown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The thing to remember here is that the stolen ammunition STILL would have ended up in peoples hands anyway.  It's just a question of who got paid.  Watching this angry country arm itself like gangbusters has kind of freaked me out over the last few years.  Some day things are going to go bad.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm not afraid of the attack of meal team six and their angry mayo noises.

These people are so weak that they can't even handle the inconvenience of wearing a mask in public and go nuts if they can't find extra soft charmin.

They will fold the first day after a state trooper Ashli babbits one of them.
 
