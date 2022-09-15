 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oregon Public Broadcasting)   Turns out that if you kill someone the cops don't like they'll take their time getting around to arresting you   (opb.org) divider line
5
    More: Obvious, Multnomah County, Oregon, Clackamas County, Oregon, Portland, Oregon, Washington County, Oregon, Portland metropolitan area, Police, Christopher Knipe, New records  
•       •       •

408 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2022 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Portland police openly cooperated with fascist protestors and used them to help kennel and round up anti-fascist and BLM protestors.

Authoritarians and fascists go together like PB and Chocolate.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Portland police openly cooperated with fascist protestors and used them to help kennel and round up anti-fascist and BLM protestors.

Authoritarians and fascists go together like PB and Chocolate.


Does that make Antifa the jelly?  Or maybe they are the peanut chunks?  Nougat, perhaps?

/I'll be in my pantry...
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Same with kidnapping, the KKKult in Florida covers for their corrupt cops.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My father fought the fascists in Europe. I still don't understand why being anti-fascist is a bad thing.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Special Guest: My father fought the fascists in Europe. I still don't understand why being anti-fascist is a bad thing.


To most sane people it's not.

You have to consider it from the eyes of a fascist
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.