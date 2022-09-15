 Skip to content
(WTAE)   State rep wants a law allowing Farkers to install a self destruct button   (wtae.com) divider line
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah ok, I mean if you can't keep from buying alcohol and you want to sign up... I got no problem with that.  I see he's even covered the, "None of this can be used in court proceedings if you sign up" part of things.  I'll call this a rare day when I agree with someone with an R in front of their name.  Not a bad idea as long as it stays as stated.  I.e. 100% voluntary in all cases, no using the fact you signed up in a court case or whatnot, no releasing that info to people that don't need it
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What PA needs is another layer to it's already ridiculously farked up liquor laws...
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Asinine?  No.  Subby has clearly never hit bottom.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not a bad idea, but I'm a bit iffy on the execution. Hard to ensure bars, liquor stores, and other places that sell alcohol have you on the no-booze list AND are checking it often enough to make a difference.

What if you have the same name? I'm sure if Arthur S. Demoulas wants to put his name on the list then Arthur T. Demoulas would also have problems buying alcohol.
 
bittermang [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Yeah ok, I mean if you can't keep from buying alcohol and you want to sign up... I got no problem with that.  I see he's even covered the, "None of this can be used in court proceedings if you sign up" part of things.  I'll call this a rare day when I agree with someone with an R in front of their name.  Not a bad idea as long as it stays as stated.  I.e. 100% voluntary in all cases, no using the fact you signed up in a court case or whatnot, no releasing that info to people that don't need it


Oh but what if we start handing down compulsory "sign up or go to jail" plea deal, because you know that's next.

And of course it wouldn't hurt to let advertisers in on the data, they've never done anything nefarious with personal information before.

I want to live in this world of good intentions having good results. It sounds nice.
 
bittermang [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Not a bad idea, but I'm a bit iffy on the execution. Hard to ensure bars, liquor stores, and other places that sell alcohol have you on the no-booze list AND are checking it often enough to make a difference.

What if you have the same name? I'm sure if Arthur S. Demoulas wants to put his name on the list then Arthur T. Demoulas would also have problems buying alcohol.


My name is Matthew Hall.

Oh boy, the same name antics.

What an awful way to identify people by.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: What if you have the same name? I'm sure if Arthur S. Demoulas wants to put his name on the list then Arthur T. Demoulas would also have problems buying alcohol.


Pennsylvania requires liquor stores to scan a code on your driver's license or state ID card. Unless you have the same license number as him you wouldn't have a problem.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Klyukva: baronbloodbath: What if you have the same name? I'm sure if Arthur S. Demoulas wants to put his name on the list then Arthur T. Demoulas would also have problems buying alcohol.

Pennsylvania requires liquor stores to scan a code on your driver's license or state ID card. Unless you have the same license number as him you wouldn't have a problem.


Does that also go far bars?

/Honest question
//Haven't been in PA since aging past 21
///What about restaurants, as well?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Do you generally have your ID scanned when/wherever you buy alcohol already? Because how else is a random store going to know not to sell to you?

And if a store 'does' scan all IDs, what's to prevent them from selling all that data about all their other customers' buying habits to anyone who wants it? (Yes I know, it won't be allowed. However as long as the fines for 'Ooops (we got caught)' are less than they made from selling the data (and no criminal penalties for upper management), it 'will' happen).

On the surface it sounds like a good idea, but as always the devil's in the details/there will be unintended consequences
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bills are proposed all the time.
They aren't laws.
The worst ones become news to make people mad.
And then nothing happens with them.
 
jmr61
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No one respects a quitter Matt.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Klyukva: baronbloodbath: What if you have the same name? I'm sure if Arthur S. Demoulas wants to put his name on the list then Arthur T. Demoulas would also have problems buying alcohol.

Pennsylvania requires liquor stores to scan a code on your driver's license or state ID card. Unless you have the same license number as him you wouldn't have a problem.

Does that also go far bars?

/Honest question
//Haven't been in PA since aging past 21
///What about restaurants, as well?


Was at a PA bar just a few weeks ago. They didn't check a thing, but I look like a doughy middle-aged hippie.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You hid the best part subby:

The bill was proposed this week by outgoing state Rep. Matthew Dowling (R-51st District). Dowling chose not to run for re-election after his DUI arrest following a crash in June.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In that same vein, I propose that all cars are npw required to have a device installed so that approximately every 1000 times the horn is honked, the car explodes.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bittermang: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Yeah ok, I mean if you can't keep from buying alcohol and you want to sign up... I got no problem with that.  I see he's even covered the, "None of this can be used in court proceedings if you sign up" part of things.  I'll call this a rare day when I agree with someone with an R in front of their name.  Not a bad idea as long as it stays as stated.  I.e. 100% voluntary in all cases, no using the fact you signed up in a court case or whatnot, no releasing that info to people that don't need it

Oh but what if we start handing down compulsory "sign up or go to jail" plea deal, because you know that's next.

And of course it wouldn't hurt to let advertisers in on the data, they've never done anything nefarious with personal information before.

I want to live in this world of good intentions having good results. It sounds nice.


Reminded me of my favorite quote:

"That was my first instinct -- to protect him. It never occurred to me that there was a greater need to protect myself. Innocence always calls mutely for protection when we would be so much wiser to guard ourselves against it: innocence is like a dumb leper who has lost his bell, wandering the world, meaning no harm. "
-Graham Greene -The Quiet American

And no it isn't nice.  It's easier living with devils than saints.  You know the devil is trying to Fark you...
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As someone whose just downed a half bottle of blackberry manischewitz by myself I don't like this.

/them hebrews make a tasty beverage.
//pair thus with some Skywalkee indica, I'll be talking with ol Moses in no time.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Klyukva: baronbloodbath: What if you have the same name? I'm sure if Arthur S. Demoulas wants to put his name on the list then Arthur T. Demoulas would also have problems buying alcohol.

Pennsylvania requires liquor stores to scan a code on your driver's license or state ID card. Unless you have the same license number as him you wouldn't have a problem.



Here in Beaver County, I've only had my driver license scanned when I buy alcohol in the local Giant Eagle. Mainly because you can only purchase a certain amount of booze at a time...up to so many ounces combined. None of the state stores nor the stand-alone beer distributors have ever scanned my I.D.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wisconsin looks at this aghast with a twitching eye
 
FarkerinCheif
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is absolutely rife for abuse. If you want an example, just look at every other state issued "self imposed" regulation. It's all a cash grab.  A republican with an idea to help his fellow man. Sounds like a fairytale doesn't it? Not saying the Dems are any better.. Just get your pocketbook ready for every hunting/fishing/boating season and explain to your friends how much of a sucker "that other guy" is for paying to be on an alcohol refusal list.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bittermang: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Yeah ok, I mean if you can't keep from buying alcohol and you want to sign up... I got no problem with that.  I see he's even covered the, "None of this can be used in court proceedings if you sign up" part of things.  I'll call this a rare day when I agree with someone with an R in front of their name.  Not a bad idea as long as it stays as stated.  I.e. 100% voluntary in all cases, no using the fact you signed up in a court case or whatnot, no releasing that info to people that don't need it

Oh but what if we start handing down compulsory "sign up or go to jail" plea deal, because you know that's next.

And of course it wouldn't hurt to let advertisers in on the data, they've never done anything nefarious with personal information before.

I want to live in this world of good intentions having good results. It sounds nice.


Yep, that'd be why the "as long as" bit was in
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: In that same vein, I propose that all cars are npw required to have a device installed so that approximately every 1000 times the horn is honked, the car explodes.


Also, if your blinker has been on for more than 2 minutes, the car automatically makes a hard turn in that direction.
 
