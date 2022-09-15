 Skip to content
(CNN)   This is an Ad, not an article. A real news article would consist of "Astrology is bullshiat"   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And you're still overrating it
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holst-Planets Suite-Mercury-Proms 2009
Youtube CilfBWvCSXI
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do we go with "the precession of the Earth since 3500 BC makes your sign likely incorrect" or "your bedside nurse had more gravitational influence than any planet"?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, you're really perceptive, subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure this is fine with Chris Licht since it doesn't refer to TFG's "stolen election" claims as "The Big Lie".
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ford stopped selling the Mercury in 2011.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: Wow, you're really perceptive, subby.


To be fair they could probably work harder on separating news and reporting from wholesale bullsh*t.

It's like CNN decided to make it difficult to decide if they should be taken seriously at all.  Why is any part of CNN running astrological f*ckery?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Retrograde should involve leisure suits, not stupid astrology shiat.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: And you're still overrating it


Sounds like something a Virgo would say
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's a deep dive into CNN site.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sturgill Simpson - Mercury In Retrograde (Official Audio)
Youtube e5nOxc-p-eM
 
GypsyJoker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Somebody needs a copy of

Fark user imageView Full Size


shoved up their ass.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One of my kids, who is atheist, has fallen down this rabbit hole. I couldn't convince her it has all the validity of all the great sky wizards.

Nope. It's real to her...

SMFH
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How to Stay Calm During (whatever): BUY THIS shiat

Jfc
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

433: JerseyTim: Wow, you're really perceptive, subby.

To be fair they could probably work harder on separating news and reporting from wholesale bullsh*t.

It's like CNN decided to make it difficult to decide if they should be taken seriously at all.  Why is any part of CNN running astrological f*ckery?


Money.
 
