(North Penn Now)   The complaint states the clerk was able to positively identify the suspect as McFarland due to McFarland recently applying for a position at the store   (northpennnow.com) divider line
12
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dildo trifecta in play?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a butt plug...
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkyournonsense: Dildo trifecta in play?


If that's how you get down...
 
lizyrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had to google "autoblow AI."  Don't know why, pretty sure that's what I had in mind.

At least my ads will be fun for the next few weeks.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Do I get.....uhhh.....free stuff as an employee."

"No, but you get a 10% discount."

"Oh. Okay."

*2 days later*

"100% discount, farkface, or I'll stab the ever loving shiat out of you."
 
rassleholic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's My Line? - Groucho Marx destroys the show; Claudette Colbert (Sep 20, 1959)
Youtube p6wxrLjJobM
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This thread is dildos
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Todd McFarland or Seth McFarland?
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ravage: Todd McFarland or Seth McFarland?


the one who's not a douche.
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Once you steal a sex toy, it really is yours to keep.

No seriously, who would them after that guys hotel room adventures in depravity?

/wow, seeing more hands up than expected
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

