(GQ)   It's getting harder and harder to say what is cool these days. Except when you're writing a headline and picking a topic on Fark   (gq.com) divider line
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to Thing1 and Thing2, "cool" is whatever I'm not doing/wearing/watching/enjoying. I feel yeeted.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, people get paid like money to write this shiat.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you believe they put a man on the moon
Nothing is cool

!!! (Chk Chk Chk) - Man on the Moon [Official Video]
Youtube J1E9Ddgh3F0
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I am.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I used to try to be 'not cool'. Now it comes naturally.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media.gq.comView Full Size

Well, not that hair cut.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
tl;dr: "We can't market to you farksticks if you're all content doing your own thing."
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

grokca: [media.gq.com image 320x320]
Well, not that hair cut.


That's the longing look of a lesbian that needs your donor sperm to insemínate her partner. She's happy you'll help, and grateful you won't actually have sex with her wife. But is worried you'll ejecútate everywhere in the bathroom.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
+1 coolmitter!
 
