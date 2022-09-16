 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Rather than moving out of his parents basement, 73 year old waits till mom dies, inherits basement, now has to pick which of the several basements mom owned he will live in   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking for myself, I really don't care. Seems to me our forefathers (American) fought a war just so we wouldn't have to give a shiat.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
f4.bcbits.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoiler alert: It's Buckingham. He's not going to change it up. He didn't even change up his name with all the baggage it entails.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the decisions King Charles III will have to make...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Those basements are called dungeons, and SUBBYwill find himself sent to them for a very long time! GUARDS!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yaw String: ...our forefathers fought a war just so we wouldn't have to give a shiat

.
My forefathers were peasant farmers who didn't come to America until some 30 years after the dust had settled on the US Civil War.

Mine are a risk averse people.
 
dpcotta
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Incels are people too
 
KB202
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How many homeless people are there in the UK?
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Yaw String: Speaking for myself, I really don't care. Seems to me our forefathers (American) fought a war just so we wouldn't have to give a shiat.


Perhaps take it up with the mods greenlighting all the Royal threads?
 
