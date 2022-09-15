 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tampa Bay Times)   One of the largest homes in Tampa, built in 2011 for Derek Jeter and once home to Tom and Gisele, was sold for $22M last year and is being torn down to build a new home   (tampabay.com) divider line
31
    More: Florida, Florida, Real estate, Davis Islands, Tampa, Florida, Derek Jeter, Tampa, Florida, Property, City of Tampa records, square feet  
•       •       •

747 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2022 at 9:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who farkin cares?
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure it still looks nice from the outside but you'd understand the demolition if you could see what Brady and Jeter did to the bathrooms
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna tell you something about rich people houses: they are all custom, so selling them is incredibly hard and the new owners either do extensive renovations or tear down. Because the new owner are also filthy rich people.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It may be a palace, but it won't be a home, not as regular people think of one.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If any of Jessica Alba's panties are lying around, I know someone who will take them.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully the cost of the demolition permit is calculated as a percentage of the sale price.

Say 5% or so
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Job creation!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: If any of Jessica Alba's panties are lying around, I know someone who will take them.


I actually had to look it up, he (apparently) was dating Minka Kelley around that time.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There needs to be a tax on this.  You buy a building and it's not condemned, you should have to pay a penalty for tearing it down.  Especially with that kind of money, you didn't like it you didn't have to buy that house.  It's not like you're a peasant who can only afford a small house.   You could've built your own castle but you had to buy a $22M house to destroy it?  Get the Fark outta here...
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Tell me again how taxing the rich prevents them from creating jobs...
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

doomjesse: There needs to be a tax on this.  You buy a building and it's not condemned, you should have to pay a penalty for tearing it down.  Especially with that kind of money, you didn't like it you didn't have to buy that house.  It's not like you're a peasant who can only afford a small house.   You could've built your own castle but you had to buy a $22M house to destroy it?  Get the Fark outta here...


There is a "tax".  It's called a "demolition permit".
 
Foxxinnia
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So they bought one-and-a-quarter acres of bayfront property for $22M? In Florida?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Foxxinnia: So they bought one-and-a-quarter acres of bayfront property for $22M? In Florida?


it's a way to dispose of some more top secret documents for Tom's buddy, TFG.
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

doomjesse: There needs to be a tax on this.  You buy a building and it's not condemned, you should have to pay a penalty for tearing it down.  Especially with that kind of money, you didn't like it you didn't have to buy that house.  It's not like you're a peasant who can only afford a small house.   You could've built your own castle but you had to buy a $22M house to destroy it?  Get the Fark outta here...


It's difficult to find the land in the location that one wants.  Remember, it's about location first and foremost.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TWX: It's difficult to find the land in the location that one wants. Remember, it's about location first and foremost.


Given that Florida, especially the coast line, is gradually going underwater, I don't think beach front property is a good investment.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
7-bedroom, 16-bathroom


Derek, you might want to see a doctor about your tiny bladder. Or ginormous prostate. It's one or the other and neither looks good.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: If any of Jessica Alba's panties are lying around, I know someone who will take them.

I actually had to look it up, he (apparently) was dating Minka Kelley around that time.


Same goes for hers
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
$22 million and you're that close to other people?  Raze it and bring in a double-wide.
 
retrobruce
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Many jobs were created and vast amounts of tax paid during the construction and furnishing of the current home.

Many jobs will be created and vast amounts of tax will be paid during the demolition, construction and furnishing of the new home.

Keeping money in the bank does neither.
 
Qwurky1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Beats trying to scrub all the cocaine and semen out of the floor boards and walls, I suppose
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

atomic-age: It may be a palace, but it won't be a home, not as regular people think of one.


Depends on the family.
My daughters friend lives in an estate on 20 acres, tennis courts and pool houses nicer than the average house, boat house, private beach and the parents are just normal people.  Only difference is when you want to be alone you can be and the kids can hang out late and not worry about noise.  It's their only home so it's like a regular home but they have money.  One of the few wealthy families I enjoy being with because they don't talk about money or wealth at all.  I believe it's because they are 1st gen $ and understand how good they have it.   Just normal people with a massive home.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Conspicuous consumption...All of the energy, time, materials, everything..WASTED on this crap..
It's insanity..The people doing this  need to have their asses kicked...People that are hungry,need medical
care they can't afford, living on the streets, and you have people like this...No..This is not the kind of
place we need to be..Destroying millions of dollars of materials (I'm just counting things like wood/tile roofing
drywall,flooring etc..) just to build another monstrosity?!?! For what maybe 3 or 4 people to live in it..
And spending another untold number of millions of dollars again to do it...It's sick...
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All that money, and no yard?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ain't no hate like Yankee hate.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

doomjesse: There needs to be a tax on this.  You buy a building and it's not condemned, you should have to pay a penalty for tearing it down.  Especially with that kind of money, you didn't like it you didn't have to buy that house.  It's not like you're a peasant who can only afford a small house.   You could've built your own castle but you had to buy a $22M house to destroy it?  Get the Fark outta here...


They bought $22 million property with a house on it.
Go ahead and tax it, let's see how many of these houses burn.

It's a massive waste of resources but it's America and its not illegal.  It the rich person equivalent of us norms buying a home and doing some basic remodeling like adding closets or taking out a wall or 2.

Sold my mom's house during pandemic for a premium, largest property in the area.  Whole house renovated 2 years prior when mom moved out.   Passed by a few weeks after it sold and they gutted the entire house.  Brand new granite counters, new tubs toilets, fixtures, floors all in dumpsters.  60k worth of stuff only 2 years old and never used as the house was not occupied all in the trashiat's not just rich people... it's people.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Ain't no hate like Yankee hate.



New York and Boston have the worst fans. You know it, just submit.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

doomjesse: There needs to be a tax on this.  You buy a building and it's not condemned, you should have to pay a penalty for tearing it down.  Especially with that kind of money, you didn't like it you didn't have to buy that house.  It's not like you're a peasant who can only afford a small house.   You could've built your own castle but you had to buy a $22M house to destroy it?  Get the Fark outta here...


What?  He is.  He's paying to build another mansion.  So in 11 years this piece of earth is probably going to put $20m or so into the local economy for builders and suppliers.
 
Bungles
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TWX: doomjesse: There needs to be a tax on this.  You buy a building and it's not condemned, you should have to pay a penalty for tearing it down.  Especially with that kind of money, you didn't like it you didn't have to buy that house.  It's not like you're a peasant who can only afford a small house.   You could've built your own castle but you had to buy a $22M house to destroy it?  Get the Fark outta here...

It's difficult to find the land in the location that one wants.  Remember, it's about location first and foremost.



That's true, but I'm sure there are radically cheaper properties on excellent land to do that with. This is the most expensive house possible, on a pretty standard plot (for these McMansions).

This is about dick swinging.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Build a new one at taxpayer expense.   It's the Major League way.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

doomjesse: There needs to be a tax on this.  You buy a building and it's not condemned, you should have to pay a penalty for tearing it down.  Especially with that kind of money, you didn't like it you didn't have to buy that house.  It's not like you're a peasant who can only afford a small house.   You could've built your own castle but you had to buy a $22M house to destroy it?  Get the Fark outta here...


Why do you care?
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.