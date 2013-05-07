 Skip to content
(Mediaite)   Of course Alex Jones is doing poorly in his trial. The judge is a Soros operative with purple blue hair   (mediaite.com) divider line
    Alex Jones, Judge Maya Guerra Gamble  
posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2022 at 7:09 PM



cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, it  couldn't be because Alex Jones is dumb as farking hell.
It must be the libs fault.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can anyone actually explain the right's obsession with Soros to me?  And not some Hillary-Vince Foster-adrenochrome-pizza parlor crap, but really, what's the obsession?

As a person politically to the left, I don't like the Koch brothers. Is it like that? Is it that he's a Jew? Has he ever made outrageous statements? Or is it actually that they believe the Hillary-Vince Foster-adrenochrome-pizza parlor crap?
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Soros funded some pro democracy movements in Russia causing the misinformation police to go after him and bring their cronies with them.
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So is this not the time to talk about my gay frogs?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Im going to start a band called Alex Soros
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
SOROS! Drink!
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wish more people were as catastrophically bad at defending themselves as Alex Jones and co.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Some people say the earth is flat, too.
Some people are for ignoring.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If George Soros did this to him, then I really really really really really really really really really really like George Soros.
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I can:

They are telegraphing their strategies that they know are wrong and by demonizing the left for it first it legitimizes them.  They go after Hilliary's emails so they can use burner phones, etc. They demonize Hunter Biden going to Ukraine so their rat troll lawyer can go and try to strike actual fake corruption deals. They do pizza gate so others can do it freely.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I'm pretty sure his father irradiating his testicles before knocking up his sister did this to Alex Jones
 
nytmare
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nice to see Alex Jones learned his lesson and has stopped slandering people regarding the Sandy Hook massacre.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Soros is just an old rich dude that donates money to liberal causes.  Stupid Trumpers believe that he's a Svengali that rules the Deep State
 
Mokmo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rich, Jew, philanthropist, against the Irak war back in the day, amongst other things. Of course American conservatives latched on to that last part. The "blame the jew" game from the racist far right loves to put a face, a name onto all their conspiracies. Pretty much Bill Gates with a different religion.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How does he....oh.... He spends 3 hours making defamatory statements and then states it was a hyperbole? I don't think that's how hyperbole works.
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have a punishment for him. Except for life instead of a year.
Twilight Zone: See The Invisible Man
Youtube p0oPwt9n-38
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

When Obama was running for President he first time, they flooded the airwaves with ads criticizing him for being a "celebrity". That's it, that was the whole ad. That "celebrities" are bad for political office. Of course, Obama was fairly unknown to most of the country at the time, and the next president was a reality TV show host who was famous for slapping his name on any product that would pay him.
Every Republican accusation is a confession.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He's learning, at least. He says stupid shiat that he know will be repeated, but follows up with "of course, I don't mean that. It's hyperbole". Fox will repeat the outrageous part, but leave off the whimpering
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The judge has purple-blue hair?
media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

No, it isn't, because what he claims is hyperbole is what got him into trouble in the first place.  He's a serious moron with no self awareness.
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Blue hair? What next? Pronouns?
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
 Can't be taking responsibility for our own actions, now, can we? Oh, Mr. Jones. You don't realize how much you suck. It is a lot.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Black Wednesday UK currency crisis

That happened under a Tory government, and Soros made about $1B in profit by shorting the pound and crushing the Bank of England, which, combined with being Jewish and being a huge believer in Left Wing policies and backing his beliefs with a shiat load of money, which also helped communism collapse in Eastern Europe, got him the reputation of the #1 enemy of European Nationalists.

Here's an old profile of him:  Finance: The Unifying Theme - The Atlantic
 
Neondistraction
‘’ less than a minute ago  

They also harped on Obama for not being experienced enough to be a president.  And then went on to nominate a candidate that had never held any sort of elected position before.
 
