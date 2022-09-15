 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Million-to-one shot, doc... million-to-one   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
3 weeks?  How the hell is he still alive?
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Look, when it says "remove cap and push up bottom", that doesn't mean you're supposed to...

/yes, I can see it's an aerosol, kind of ruins the joke but what the hell
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least he didn't think his poop didn't smell.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: Look, when it says "remove cap and push up bottom", that doesn't mean you're supposed to...

/yes, I can see it's an aerosol, kind of ruins the joke but what the hell


Well, he failed to remove the cap, so he's already failing to follow instructions.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are the doctors posing with it?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Why are the doctors posing with it?


If I was a doc I would pose with EVERYTHING people accidentally got stuck in their bodies. Every. Single. Time.
Raisin up the nose? Photo.
Deodorant can up the ass? Photo
Gourd up the vagina? Photo
Hissing cockroach in the ear? Photo

Big smile on my face.
I'd be *that* doc.

/which is why I am not a doc
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OldRod: Why are the doctors posing with it?


NFTs gotta start somewhere.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Exactly!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Lindsey Graham approves
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Raise your ass if you're Sure!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh, my!
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ass Body Spray?
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's probably a HIPAA violation but I'm curious to know if he asks for it back.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Slipped in the shower. Didn't realize he fell on a can and a giant hulk fist. Couldda happen to anyone...
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OldRod: Why are the doctors posing with it?


A hunter always poses with the trophy kill or the recovered  treasure.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Anderson's Pooper: It's probably a HIPAA violation but I'm curious to know if he asks for it back.


India don't have HIPAA
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Paige no!
 
Daeva
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Had a prisoner at a max security prison i worked at who would shove his inhaler up his ass every other week. Finally admitted it was because he would get off so hard during the removal he did not even think about sex for nearly 2 weeks.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Talk about going to the can
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So when he farted did it go Hisssssss?
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

educated: OldRod: Why are the doctors posing with it?

If I was a doc I would pose with EVERYTHING people accidentally got stuck in their bodies. Every. Single. Time.
Raisin up the nose? Photo.
Deodorant can up the ass? Photo
Gourd up the vagina? Photo
Hissing cockroach in the ear? Photo

Big smile on my face.
I'd be *that* doc.

/which is why I am not a doc


I have little container in my office which contains objects I have retrieved from kids ears and noses. Mostly beads, the occasional dried pea, and one Lego. I do not save porous materials I have pulled out of noses. Every time I have pulled something like a piece of cloth or foam from a nose, we have to clear the room. If it has been there any length of time the whole place smells like death.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Flared base people, it's not that complicated.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I know people get stuff stuck up there (or worse, their penis) all over.  But why does it seem that a disproportionate amount of the really crazy stories come from India/Asia?
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hoban Washburne: I know people get stuff stuck up there (or worse, their penis) all over.  But why does it seem that a disproportionate amount of the really crazy stories come from India/Asia?


I'm going with a mix of:
a) lots of people
b) questionable privacy regulations
c) lack of need to properly vet crazy stories in Daily News-type rags
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So...is that poop or dried blood on the doctors' gloves?

Did they go the same route to get it out or perform surgery?

Lot of dark spots on their scrubs too.

Eww....
 
