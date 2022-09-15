 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Lost Ogle)   Looks like the Bundy Ranch won't be getting their delivery on time   (thelostogle.com) divider line
6
    More: Amusing, Dildo, Sex toy, Masturbation, Semi-trailer truck, Sex toys, Oklahoma City, Canadian County, Oklahoma, tubes of lube scatter  
•       •       •

198 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2022 at 5:50 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, there goes my weekend.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That place already has enough dildos to last several lifetimes
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He was a young driver,
Just out on his second job.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When the rubber hits the road....
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So what is the collective noun for dildos?

A clutch of dildos?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.