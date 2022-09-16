 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Caption this predicament   (im3.ezgif.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Original:
im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Please! More gentlyess on the brakes!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
"Rear-view mirror, my ass!!"
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
"What are you doing, step-dog?"
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
"Don't take food from the clothed monkeys" they said.  "They'll start selective breeding us for non-wolflike traits" they said.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Well, here's another fine mess you've gotten me into
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Take me to Daisy's house or I'll release the vapors!!
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's go places. Toyota.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Fark!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Bark!
 
pimpo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
🎶Face up Ass up that's the way we like to....ride?🎶
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Challenge accepted: Despite my placement betwixt this faux-leather seating arrangement in your self-piloted transport unit, I will still attempt to lick my balls.
 
