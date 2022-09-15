 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Detroit_News)   The next season of The Bear will feature a crab recipe   (detroitnews.com) divider line
15
    More: Amusing, Police, Detective, Criminal Investigation Department, Roseville police detectives, Transport, membership card, Grey, Crab  
•       •       •

567 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2022 at 10:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, now I want crab cakes. Maybe a new partner
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's 30 pounds of crab legs. I mean, they're good, but not worth going to jail over.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imitation crab meat?

/got that out of the way
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: So that's 30 pounds of crab legs. I mean, they're good, but not worth going to jail over.


You've never met anyone from Maryland, have you?

🦀 = life
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Imitation crab meat?

/got that out of the way


Oh gods, not again!
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Bear was an excellent show...and then the last episode happened.

Now I'm unsure what the hell is coming next, and it's unsettling.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Imitation crab meat?

/got that out of the way


He figure the imitation crab meat was the part of the deal that was scaring people off. He's not going playing with his trains alone tonight!
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Agree The Bear is an amazing show. I'm always doing that DeCaprio pointing at the Tv meme: '" I know where dat iz!"

They even have little details like bottles of Green River in the restaurant fridge.

The implication (spoilers?) I got from the Tomato discovery was that possibly, Mike had been laundering for, or stealing from the Outfit, and his suicide may have actually been an execution staged as a suicide.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: So that's 30 pounds of crab legs. I mean, they're good, but not worth going to jail over.

You've never met anyone from Maryland, have you?

🦀 = life


San Francisco Dungeness is the superior crustacean for consuming.

Dungeness>>Alaskan King>Maryland Blue

/*clicks claws* Fite me...
 
NINEv2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: So that's 30 pounds of crab legs. I mean, they're good, but not worth going to jail over.

You've never met anyone from Maryland, have you?

🦀 = life


Been using them public toilets again?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: Agree The Bear is an amazing show. I'm always doing that DeCaprio pointing at the Tv meme: '" I know where dat iz!"

They even have little details like bottles of Green River in the restaurant fridge.

The implication (spoilers?) I got from the Tomato discovery was that possibly, Mike had been laundering for, or stealing from the Outfit, and his suicide may have actually been an execution staged as a suicide.


Oh holy shiat. Green river? Makes awesome floats.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Green River is a liquid lollypop. Tasty but really you shouldn't drink it straight unless you havea  syringe of insulin standing by. I mean, I like it a lot, it was a fixture of my childhood - when you went to grown-up parties witha  bar, Green River mocktails were what the kids got to drink -but man...
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Kalyco Jack: BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: So that's 30 pounds of crab legs. I mean, they're good, but not worth going to jail over.

You've never met anyone from Maryland, have you?

🦀 = life

San Francisco Dungeness is the superior crustacean for consuming.

Dungeness>>Alaskan King>Maryland Blue

/*clicks claws* Fite me...


I've actually never had Dungeness before, but now I want to try some. I live near the East Coast but maybe they catch them there too?
 
schubie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Bear is exactly like working in a restaurant minus the nonstop sexual harassment. Speaking of which, I'd suck the meat out of that crab thief.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.