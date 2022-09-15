 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Families file lawsuit after being "forced" to endure thermostat set at 70 instead of 68 during vacation stay. Your problems pale in comparison   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
25
    More: Asinine, Pleading, Renting, Toby Cohen, Jonathan Neman, Agnese Melbarde, Air conditioner, Rental agreement, Edouard Gass' East Quogue  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
First world problem.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reading that makes me want to set things on fire.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is only 30 degrees below the boiling point of water so I can see their point.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Reading that makes me want to set things on fire.



You're not alone.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
68 is uncomfortably cool for indoors during summer. Are these people wearing long sleeve shirts and sweaters?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Reading that makes me want to set things on fire.


Locking the plaintiffs in a walk in freezer for awhile would be more thematically appropriate.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
These people need to go in a national database that the lodging industry can access. They shouldn't be able to get a room in a Gary, IN halfway house after this.

/ oh, and a couple 100mph cockpunches for good measure
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was the thermostat setting in the rental agreement? Seems like an odd thing to sue over.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hissatsu: 68 is uncomfortably cool for indoors during summer. Are these people wearing long sleeve shirts and sweaters?


That's what was thinking but it sounds like they had really shiatty central air.  My guess is they wanted to go below 70 so they could get parts of the house that weren't cooler to be cooler.

But it wouldn't surprise me if there was some damper system they failed to notice and/or operate.

No matter, I think everyone involved in this needs to be forced to tent camp on Padre Island NS for a week in July.
 
Watubi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As ludicrous as this is, rich on rich lawsuits rarely chap my hide
 
portnoyd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Where my fainting pillow at
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ummm, they paid 10k for a 2 week vacation house on the Hamptons.  That is dirt cheap, they went for the cheapest house they could find and we'll, you get what you pay for.
Don't get me wrong 10k is a lot, I rent a house every year in different places like  NJ, Outerbanks etc and I always shoot for the bottom rung beach front house.  Every one has had a nest but many have small window AC in each bedroom.  Last house was 8 bedrooms 5 bath beachfront for 5k a week split by 3 families.  Great place with minor issues like a TV not working BUT I'm not there to watch TV I'm paying for the beach.
This guy needs to get sued for being an asshat.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can't read the article since I'm Out of free reads.
Was there a disclaimer stating the a/c stays at 70? If so, f*ck off. If not, f*ck off anyway. You can ruin an air conditioner if it's kept running day and night.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Ummm, they paid 10k for a 2 week vacation house on the Hamptons.  That is dirt cheap, they went for the cheapest house they could find and we'll, you get what you pay for.
Don't get me wrong 10k is a lot, I rent a house every year in different places like  NJ, Outerbanks etc and I always shoot for the bottom rung beach front house.  Every one has had a nest but many have small window AC in each bedroom.  Last house was 8 bedrooms 5 bath beachfront for 5k a week split by 3 families.  Great place with minor issues like a TV not working BUT I'm not there to watch TV I'm paying for the beach.
This guy needs to get sued for being an asshat.


I was thinking the 10k number sounded awfully low
 
Lunkquill [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - First World Problems
Youtube bwvlbJ0h35A
 
Trik
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Watubi: As ludicrous as this is, rich on rich lawsuits rarely chap my hide


Rich on rich?  His share was $2500 a week.  You can't find beach rentals at that price anywhere.
Maybe he is cheap rich
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hang a light bulb below the thermostat so it runs on MAX COOL.

pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You're already out $10K. Spend an extra $20 on a box fan to blow air from the cold side of the house to the hot side.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ less than a minute ago  
just leave all the refrigerator doors open.


/Thermostat at 73 is uncomfortably cold, 68 will probably give you a cold
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hissatsu: 68 is uncomfortably cool for indoors during summer. Are these people wearing long sleeve shirts and sweaters?


When I lived where they do I would have thought 68 was warm.  After 25 years in South Florida and 15 in Georgia 68 is long sleeves and long pants weather for me.  And downright chilly on a motorcycle at night without a jacket
 
