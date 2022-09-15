 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   "The boldness in which it's cool ... it feels like it's the '90s." The music? The TV? The fashions? The homophobia   (them.us) divider line
16
    More: Obvious, High school, first grade teacher Jake Daggett, school board meetings, queer teachers, Wisconsin teacher's post, right-wing, public school, year of angry parents  
•       •       •

892 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2022 at 7:43 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These are folks who've been embolden by years of being promised that they were gonna stick it to the Libs. And dammit, they're gonna. Stick it to 'em. Hard. And long. So hard and long, that the Libs are going to scream for their Mommies and Daddies. Just nothing but sticking and screaming, and dammit, they're going to show those people who's in charge!
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wvupressonline.comView Full Size

Time to put this out there, a former classmate of mine and proud civics teacher in the Boston school district
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are we singling out the 90s? The 80s were worse, what with Reagan and the AIDS panic and all.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
First Grade teacher Jake Daggett posted a photo of himself holding a mug with the phrase "Ask me about my pronouns"

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is not helping.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's interesting that a religion that claims to be about love is used almost exclusively to spread hate.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's OK with me if they are queer or whatever. But their job is to teach math, English, history, etc. not queerness. If kids are seeing their teachers on social media, the parents are responsible because they allow that.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It's interesting that a religion that claims to be about love is used almost exclusively to spread hate.


No it's not. It's sad and farking typical.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Why are we singling out the 90s? The 80s were worse, what with Reagan and the AIDS panic and all.


"We?" It was one person quoted in the article. Ask them.
 
adamatari
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: First Grade teacher Jake Daggett posted a photo of himself holding a mug with the phrase "Ask me about my pronouns"

[Fark user image image 539x533]

This is not helping.


Helping what?

It's a cheap advocacy that only stands up for people who look "acceptable". You can't defend your liberty and freedom if you won't defend people outside the norm. This guy is not even very unusual, and you're gonna attack him?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: First Grade teacher Jake Daggett posted a photo of himself holding a mug with the phrase "Ask me about my pronouns"

[Fark user image 539x533]

This is not helping.


It's unprofessional. But if parents allow their kids to see that, it's not the teacher's fault.
 
efefvoC
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: This is not helping.


I know, right! Starbucks? You're supposed to be setting an example man!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: It's OK with me if they are queer or whatever. But their job is to teach math, English, history, etc. not queerness. If kids are seeing their teachers on social media, the parents are responsible because they allow that.


Nothing queer about history, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

adamatari: Red Shirt Blues: First Grade teacher Jake Daggett posted a photo of himself holding a mug with the phrase "Ask me about my pronouns"

[Fark user image image 539x533]

This is not helping.

Helping what?

It's a cheap advocacy that only stands up for people who look "acceptable". You can't defend your liberty and freedom if you won't defend people outside the norm. This guy is not even very unusual, and you're gonna attack him?


Yes I will attack him. Not because he looks like a spasmodic bad acid trip jack-in-the-box. He is throwing out the pronoun thing to six year olds. Which gives him an in to pontificate on sexuality. Six year olds don't need that. Six year olds have six year old worries and it should end at that. And yes he would interject his sexuality.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: adamatari: Red Shirt Blues: First Grade teacher Jake Daggett posted a photo of himself holding a mug with the phrase "Ask me about my pronouns"

[Fark user image image 539x533]

This is not helping.

Helping what?

It's a cheap advocacy that only stands up for people who look "acceptable". You can't defend your liberty and freedom if you won't defend people outside the norm. This guy is not even very unusual, and you're gonna attack him?

Yes I will attack him. Not because he looks like a spasmodic bad acid trip jack-in-the-box.


k. Bet you're a glowing specimen of humanity.

He is throwing out the pronoun thing to six year olds. Which gives him an in to pontificate on sexuality. Six year olds don't need that. Six year olds have six year old worries and it should end at that. And yes he would interject his sexuality.

What are they doing on instagram? And even if they are on Instagram, how does that justify far-right hate squads brigading him?
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
South Park was already way ahead of the curve.

southpark-online.nlView Full Size


These idiots have to stop hiding behind "What do I tell the kids"? Children are little blank slates who won't learn hate if you don't teach it to them. My husband and I are terrific uncles and our nieces and nephew adore us. Kids can handle having gay/trans teachers.

I really wish the word "queer" would go away. Apart from being completely meaningless (even straight people are calling themselves "queer"), it triggers bad memories for me and other eldergays.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.