(MSN) Hero Salute and farewell Jim "Pee Wee" Martin, the last veteran from the Band of Brothers
12
12 Comments     (+0 »)
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jim "Pee Wee" Martin, the last veteran from the Band of Brothers

I know he was but what am I?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
His guitar work on The Real Thing and Angel Dust were stellar
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Farewell, friend!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Antifa scum
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Diabolic: Farewell, friend!
[Fark user image 259x194]


Damn, these goatse variations are getting weird
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Caribbean steel drum festivals will never be the same....
* offstage whisper *
Oh, not a band of bruthas.....
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It says he was from the 501st Infantry which is the right Regiment, but it doesn't mention Easy Company, so if he was in one of the other companies wouldn't that sort of make him part of the Band of Cousins?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fair winds and following seas, good sir. I'm sad that you had to see the rise of fascism in your own country before you passed.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Jim Martin Sought A Quiet Life After The War

I'll bet most of them did after the horrors they experienced.  RIP, sir.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: It says he was from the 501st Infantry which is the right Regiment, but it doesn't mention Easy Company, so if he was in one of the other companies wouldn't that sort of make him part of the Band of Cousins?


101st Airborne Infantry, 506th PIR

Pretty sure he was mentioned in the book/showed up on BoB as a member of Easy Co.

Probably had a good cardio level from hauling around those giant balls for all these decades.

RIP
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregario
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
salute
Youtube OgIMJcBpqKI
 
