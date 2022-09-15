 Skip to content
(MSN)   Inquiring minds: What is an open hand punch?
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Palm strike?
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gonz: [c.tenor.com image 498x371] [View Full Size image _x_]


This guy gets it.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When The Rock just slaps you, it still feels like a punch.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inquiring minds: What is an open hand punch?

Duuuhh...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yup - calling this "open hand punching" really butches up the near-violence.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: Palm strike?
[miro.medium.com image 850x712]


It could be a palm strike, but a strong slap can also feel different depending on whether you connect with the fingers or with the meaty part of your palm. My suspicion is that it was a "palm-slap."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's a fancy drink like a Mai Tai or rum and coke.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Murflette: Palm strike?
[miro.medium.com image 850x712]


That would be my guess. Not a slap, but not a closed fist.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Foreplay?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Murflette: Palm strike?
[miro.medium.com image 850x712]


Wouldn't a judo chop also be an open hand strike/punch
Judy Chop Hillbilly Ninja School - Contest
Youtube pO7sFqtSBCw
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think a slap is a swinging motion while a punch is mostly straight, at least when it comes to distinguishing a slap from an open handed punch.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The puncher or slapper attempted to murder her.  Yes one punch can kill.  Not just from one punch man.

So the cops know where a deranged violent psycopath is who attempted to kill a person and they told the victim to not even bother pressing charges.

Time to disband the police.  They only have value to the elites as a private security force paid for by the taxpaying chuds.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: It's a fancy drink like a Mai Tai or rum and coke.



I take it you're a cheap date.
 
