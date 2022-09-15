 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   You hear that, Ed? Bear fights (with video)   (ktla.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, Security camera footage, Boxing, Bare-knuckle boxing, Combat sport, John L. Sullivan, brief round of fisticuffs mid-day, residential street, boxing match  
•       •       •

235 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2022 at 10:04 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
At first glance I read that as beer fights. Think I'll have another.
 
Iczer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Oh come on like you haven't been down to Bill's on Thursday night's theme night..."
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My money is on the silverback  gorilla.
 
Trik
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bears fight on Monrovia street
Youtube 1e_SnlVO3m4


Direct video link.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Beerguy: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1e_SnlVO3m4]

Direct video link.


Beerguy brings you bear fight. Well done!
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.