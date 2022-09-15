 Skip to content
(BBC-US) Mercenaries spotted recruiting in Russian prisons. No word if survival rate is higher against Ukrainian Army or Demogorgons (bbc.com)
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Historically prisoners fighting for Russia hasn't gone so well, for anyone really
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/biatch_Wars
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want to give them weapons and trust that they will fight for you?

hahahahaha... Oh, that's fantastic.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: You want to give them weapons and trust that they will fight for you?

hahahahaha... Oh, that's fantastic.


Maybe they'll be the one who pick up the rifle when the one with the rifle gets shot
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going to make a movie The Filthy 130,000.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing like getting a bunch of oppositional thugs to join the ranks and start taking orders. Just wait until their "commander" gets killed, then it's every man for himself.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Russia needs to quit ripping off Warhammer 40k and come up with their own ideas.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Nothing like getting a bunch of oppositional thugs to join the ranks and start taking orders. Just wait until their "commander" gets killed, then it's every man for himself.


That's why you put bomb collars on the prisoners before you shove them into combat.
Plus you can just pump them full of stims and let them go wild on the battlefield. The survivors will be easier to recover and they'll do a lot of damage before they're killed.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Eat The Placenta: Nothing like getting a bunch of oppositional thugs to join the ranks and start taking orders. Just wait until their "commander" gets killed, then it's every man for himself.

That's why you put bomb collars on the prisoners before you shove them into combat.
Plus you can just pump them full of stims and let them go wild on the battlefield. The survivors will be easier to recover and they'll do a lot of damage before they're killed.


They'll do stupid shiat and get killed in 5 minutes 'cause they'd have to be totally farking fried to get anywhere with that

/probably take a few of their own with them
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They did this when laborers were needed for the plutonium processing plants. In the US a lot of work went into building robotic equipment because of the high radiation levels inherent to making plutonium. In Russia they recruited prisoners with 10-20 year sentences to do various jobs like moving material around in exchange for freedom after a few years of work. Of course, most didn't live long enough to see that.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Stop stealing my moves!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They're literally telling them if they join up they'll be shot if they surrender.

These are literal WWII style penal battalions. I'm waiting for Putin to issue the no step back order soon.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

spongeboob: NewportBarGuy: You want to give them weapons and trust that they will fight for you?

hahahahaha... Oh, that's fantastic.

Maybe they'll be the one who pick up the rifle when the one with the rifle gets shot


Hey, it all worked out for Vasily Zaitsev.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guess Russia figured they might as well have guys who are already criminals commit the war crimes.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"If you serve six months (in Wagner), you are free," he said.

Ah yes. The sweet release of death.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: They're literally telling them if they join up they'll be shot if they surrender.

These are literal WWII style penal battalions. I'm waiting for Putin to issue the no step back order soon.


Ukrainians snipe the officers, penal battalions surrender, probably several volunteer to fight Russia. So Russia is advancing from new ways to give Ukraine war materiel to new ways to give them troops too.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: I guess Russia figured they might as well have guys who are already criminals commit the war crimes.


Wagners have been raping their way across Eurasia for the last 10 years. The fact that they're recruiting from rapists, thieves, and the most heinous murderers in Russia isn't really surprising.

The Geneva Convention is a literal achievement list for them. It's why the Ukranians have given them no quarter.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

"You know the deal - you successfully complete the mission, and you get ten years off your sentence. You fail to follow any one of my orders, and I will detonate the polonium device at the base of your skull...
'
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: hardinparamedic: They're literally telling them if they join up they'll be shot if they surrender.

These are literal WWII style penal battalions. I'm waiting for Putin to issue the no step back order soon.

Ukrainians snipe the officers, penal battalions surrender, probably several volunteer to fight Russia. So Russia is advancing from new ways to give Ukraine war materiel to new ways to give them troops too.


According to things coming out of Ukraine, Wagners are more likely to face the firing squad than they are to switch sides.

They're the modern version of Totenkampf units.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Eat The Placenta: Nothing like getting a bunch of oppositional thugs to join the ranks and start taking orders. Just wait until their "commander" gets killed, then it's every man for himself.

That's why you put bomb collars on the prisoners before you shove them into combat.
Plus you can just pump them full of stims and let them go wild on the battlefield. The survivors will be easier to recover and they'll do a lot of damage before they're killed.


Warhammer 40k Imperium tactics and Russian ones are very similar; keep throwing bodies in a meatgrinder till the meatgrinder breaks.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No retreat, death. No surrender, death. He didn't say what happens if you're wounded, but it's not a leap to think that a permanently disabling wound would get you a bullet in the head on the battlefield. And if they're being given only knives and made to attack enemy trenches, that's kind of a life-shortener.

I don't think Wagner is going to have to release many survivors after 6 months, even assuming they ever intended to honor that.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Boojum2k: hardinparamedic: They're literally telling them if they join up they'll be shot if they surrender.

These are literal WWII style penal battalions. I'm waiting for Putin to issue the no step back order soon.

Ukrainians snipe the officers, penal battalions surrender, probably several volunteer to fight Russia. So Russia is advancing from new ways to give Ukraine war materiel to new ways to give them troops too.

According to things coming out of Ukraine, Wagners are more likely to face the firing squad than they are to switch sides.

They're the modern version of Totenkampf units.


Prisoners who had little choice but to "volunteer" might be a little less guilty of war atrocities though.
 
Mock26
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is it wrong that I am hoping for Ukrainian assassins to separate this guy from his mortal coil?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The founder of Russia's shadowy Wagner mercenary group has appeared in leaked footage attempting to recruit prisoners to fight in Ukraine. "If you serve six months (in Wagner), you are free," he said. But he warned potential recruits against desertion and said "if you arrive in Ukraine and decide it's not for you, we will execute you".


2022?
1941?
1541?

In Russia, it can be virtually impossible to tell sometimes.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He also informed prisoners of Wagner's rules banning alcohol, drugs and "sexual contacts with local women, flora, fauna, men - anything".

I'm trying to figure out the 'fauna' part...
 
maxheck
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Please, proceed.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: He also informed prisoners of Wagner's rules banning alcohol, drugs and "sexual contacts with local women, flora, fauna, men - anything".

I'm trying to figure out the 'fauna' part...


Crap! 'flora' part...
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mock26: Is it wrong that I am hoping for Ukrainian assassins to separate this guy from his mortal coil?


Yes. Yes you are.

You forgot to consider the possibility of turning him first.
 
maxheck
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: He also informed prisoners of Wagner's rules banning alcohol, drugs and "sexual contacts with local women, flora, fauna, men - anything".

I'm trying to figure out the 'fauna' part...


Don't stick your dick pretty much anywhere that looks appealing?
 
correction
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: He also informed prisoners of Wagner's rules banning alcohol, drugs and "sexual contacts with local women, flora, fauna, men - anything".

I'm trying to figure out the 'fauna' part...


Don't go bangin' no Ukrainian trees, no matter how pretty their knotholes are.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In 7th grade I had after school detention for 3 days. On the first day I was given the option to vacuum the library and it would count as all 3 days. I took them up on it and got to use the backpack vacuum and feel like a Ghostbuster while doing so. So, I can totally relate. I'm not saying it's right, but I've been there.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Nobody in Peculiar: He also informed prisoners of Wagner's rules banning alcohol, drugs and "sexual contacts with local women, flora, fauna, men - anything".

I'm trying to figure out the 'fauna' part...

Crap! 'flora' part...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
correction
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

correction: Nobody in Peculiar: He also informed prisoners of Wagner's rules banning alcohol, drugs and "sexual contacts with local women, flora, fauna, men - anything".

I'm trying to figure out the 'fauna' part...

Don't go bangin' no Ukrainian trees, no matter how pretty their knotholes are.


Oops you said fauna. It's the flora part that confused me.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

correction: Nobody in Peculiar: He also informed prisoners of Wagner's rules banning alcohol, drugs and "sexual contacts with local women, flora, fauna, men - anything".

I'm trying to figure out the 'fauna' part...

Don't go bangin' no Ukrainian trees, no matter how pretty their knotholes are.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mock26: Is it wrong that I am hoping for Ukrainian assassins to separate this guy from his mortal coil?


My vote would be for Ukrainian artillery. . .
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: The Irrelevant Gamer: I guess Russia figured they might as well have guys who are already criminals commit the war crimes.

Wagners have been raping their way across Eurasia for the last 10 years. The fact that they're recruiting from rapists, thieves, and the most heinous murderers in Russia isn't really surprising.

The Geneva Convention is a literal achievement list for them. It's why the Ukranians have given them no quarter.


They're completely open about it, too. No qualms or, dare I suggest it, shame. It's a whole "thieves think everyone is a thief" situation - they genuinely seem to believe that everyone is as subhuman as they are, but either hide it better or just don't have opportunity to act on it.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/russian-state-media-threatens-scorched-earth-response-to-bitter-losses-in-ukraine

Similar proposals permeated Russian airwaves, with experts arguing that the rules of the civilized world prohibiting war crimes are merely recommendations, compliance with which is optional. On Monday, appearing on The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov, Andrey Sidorov, deputy dean of world politics at the Moscow State University, explained why those international conventions are irrelevant: "The rules of war, according to international conventions, are of an advisory nature: not to strike [certain objects], if possible. But it's no longer possible."


These are Russia's top-tier academics. This is the pinnacle of their national intellect."This war we started turned out to be hard, so airstrikes on kindergartens are now morally acceptable."
 
Fano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size

Here is a picture of Putin with his top general who came up with this plan
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Do the prisoners get exploding neck collars?
 
khatores
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: hardinparamedic: Boojum2k: hardinparamedic: They're literally telling them if they join up they'll be shot if they surrender.

These are literal WWII style penal battalions. I'm waiting for Putin to issue the no step back order soon.

Ukrainians snipe the officers, penal battalions surrender, probably several volunteer to fight Russia. So Russia is advancing from new ways to give Ukraine war materiel to new ways to give them troops too.

According to things coming out of Ukraine, Wagners are more likely to face the firing squad than they are to switch sides.

They're the modern version of Totenkampf units.

Prisoners who had little choice but to "volunteer" might be a little less guilty of war atrocities though.


These are just going to end up being incredibly low-quality soldiers...probably about as bad as draftees. The desertion rate is going to be extremely high, and they will probably get no training, so for the ones who hang around, the casualty rates will be high as well. It's likely they'll be poorly treated even when they're doing their jobs, so they'll run off or kill themselves at the first opportunity.

From the very beginning, Putin and his allies (such as Wagner) have shown a willingness to prey upon the vulnerable, the ignorant, the weak-minded and the blatantly stupid members of the Russian population. Shady shiat happens in Western nations too, but what's going on in Russia is just beyond comically evil.  This pointless war has completely consumed much of the military and their economy and is threatening to erode Putin's political influence and also Russia's entire sphere of influence among its allies.

None of this makes any farking sense.
 
anuran
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
hardinparamedic:
According to things coming out of Ukraine, Wagners are more likely to face the firing squad than they are to switch sides.

They're the modern version of Totenkampf units.

That's who they literally draw their inspiration from
 
anuran
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: The founder of Russia's shadowy Wagner mercenary group has appeared in leaked footage attempting to recruit prisoners to fight in Ukraine. "If you serve six months (in Wagner), you are free," he said. But he warned potential recruits against desertion and said "if you arrive in Ukraine and decide it's not for you, we will execute you".


2022?
1941?
1541?

In Russia, it can be virtually impossible to tell sometimes.


Their military doctrine isn't middle 20th century. It's Middle Ages.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Destructor: Do the prisoners get exploding neck collars?


Yes, but they're filled with egg-crate packing.
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is there a way to donate money to buy ammo for Ukraine?
 
anuran
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Nobody in Peculiar: Nobody in Peculiar: He also informed prisoners of Wagner's rules banning alcohol, drugs and "sexual contacts with local women, flora, fauna, men - anything".

I'm trying to figure out the 'fauna' part...

Crap! 'flora' part...

[Fark user image 268x329]


So mushrooms are still OK
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
While Russian law does not allow...

Yeah, about that...
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

anuran: BigNumber12: The founder of Russia's shadowy Wagner mercenary group has appeared in leaked footage attempting to recruit prisoners to fight in Ukraine. "If you serve six months (in Wagner), you are free," he said. But he warned potential recruits against desertion and said "if you arrive in Ukraine and decide it's not for you, we will execute you".


2022?
1941?
1541?

In Russia, it can be virtually impossible to tell sometimes.

Their military doctrine isn't middle 20th century. It's Middle Ages.


I was going for "Operation Barbarossa is headed for Moscow, everyone in this village is going to the front lines and we'll shoot you if you falter"-type desperation. Pitiful stuff from a country that fancies itself a superpower on par with the U.S. to this day.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Nobody in Peculiar: He also informed prisoners of Wagner's rules banning alcohol, drugs and "sexual contacts with local women, flora, fauna, men - anything".

I'm trying to figure out the 'fauna' part...

Crap! 'flora' part...


You know what the Arabs say... A woman for duty, a boy for pleasure, a melon for ecstasy.

But yeah - you take a bunch of guys out of prison, and tell them not to f*ck for 6 months?  Good luck with that.  Also, good luck with the alcohol thing.  Guessing those two parts are in there to justify the inevitable bullets in the backs of heads.


Boojum2k: Ukrainians snipe the officers, penal battalions surrender, probably several volunteer to fight Russia. So Russia is advancing from new ways to give Ukraine war materiel to new ways to give them troops too.


I'm guessing this.  And then the Ukrainians kill them all anyway.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jjorsett: No retreat, death. No surrender, death. He didn't say what happens if you're wounded, but it's not a leap to think that a permanently disabling wound would get you a bullet in the head on the battlefield. And if they're being given only knives and made to attack enemy trenches, that's kind of a life-shortener.

I don't think Wagner is going to have to release many survivors after 6 months, even assuming they ever intended to honor that.


On the bright side, it can be expensive to house an inmate, and this puts an end to that long term expense.  Good way to revitalize the economy after the war, by lowering obligations and freeing them for use in infrastructure/etc projects....
 
hi13760
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Destructor: Do the prisoners get exploding neck collars?


The disarm Freq range will be from 1917Mhz  to 1923Mhz and the passcode would be  More-Rubles+Young-Gymnasts

Who we kidding, the disarm code and detonation codes would be the same.
 
Petroleum Oligarch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

correction: correction: Nobody in Peculiar: He also informed prisoners of Wagner's rules banning alcohol, drugs and "sexual contacts with local women, flora, fauna, men - anything".

I'm trying to figure out the 'fauna' part...

Don't go bangin' no Ukrainian trees, no matter how pretty their knotholes are.

Oops you said fauna. It's the flora part that confused me.


User name checks out
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hi13760: Destructor: Do the prisoners get exploding neck collars?

The disarm Freq range will be from 1917Mhz  to 1923Mhz and the passcode would be  More-Rubles+Young-Gymnasts

Who we kidding, the disarm code and detonation codes would be the same.


1234?
 
