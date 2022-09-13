 Skip to content
(SanDiego UnionTribune)   Meet Maribel Ramirez, a self-described "crazy cat lady". She's a caretaker for former San Nicolas Island cats & has provided more than 12,000 volunteer hours of service to the aging semi-feral cats since 2013. We welcome her & her feline family to Caturday   (sandiegouniontribune.com) divider line
•       •       •

Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

it has been a weird week
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Man, what a long, strange trip this week has been!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
Man, what a long, strange trip this week has been!


we want details on your mini fark party!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Soo glad it is Caturday..still barkin up a storm,I have bronchitis... and the meds I was taking to supress the cough made my guts rather unhappy...In fact I am so tired I am taking Friday off work. I'm supposed to go to a "thing" Saturday and Sunday so I really just need to sleep and laze for a day, ya know? And I plan to do a ton of sitting this weekend when I am not singing. And yes, if you drink enough water, you can sing off and on.

Eli's gonna be mad that his Boy and I are leaving. But he will be happy because I went out and bought him some more pate..which seems to make him happier eating wise. He just doesn't have enough teefs to handle some of the other Friskies wet food..and it seems like they have increased the fluid and decreased the meat?? I don't know, but Eli tends to slurp up the gravy and leave quite a bit of the fuds in the bowl. With the pate the bowl is squeeky clean..

I need a nap.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
Man, what a long, strange trip this week has been!

we want details on your mini fark party!


Not much to tell.  Made it to Cortland on Sunday where almostsane met up with me.  A small, petite lady with a heart of gold and a sense of poise and confidence 10 feet tall!  We roared up the highway to a little roadside restaurant west of I81 called Finally Ours.  Nice place, but packed.  Food came in huge portions, the size of a serving dish at a supper table.  Since I was still over a week away from my A1C test, had to have salads and grilled meat, no carbs.  It was then that Snuffybud texted us and told us something came up, and he couldn't come.

We then headed to her friends' house.  Tim and Kim live in a nice house in a quiet housing project in the woods east of Lafayette.  It was here that almostsane tested herself and found out she was positive for covid.  After multiple tests confirmed it, we scrubbed most of our plans to cause trouble on the town (it was cold, damp, and raining off and on anyways, wouldn't have been much fun).  Instead, had leftovers from the restaurant, and Kim made shrimp cocktail.

Next day, almostsane and I ran up to Dinosaur BBQ to get some take outs I phoned in earlier.  From the bowels of downtown Syracuse, we navigated our way down to BungnTurd, where we drove past my old alma mater (BungnTurd High School, grades 13 and 14) on the way to the Cabbage Patch.  Showed off my view of the CVS dumpster from the 3rd floor deck high above east side.  We got out our BBQ dinner and chowed down.

After dinner, we said our goodbyes.  I was worried that she would have to drive home in a thunderstorm (weather.gov had been calling for one about the time she left), but the weather started clearing off as soon as she turned for her temporary place she was staying in Lafayette.

The pics that were posted last week were the only ones we took.  Actually, they were the highlights of our meeting, so not like we didn't get pics of the best parts or anything.

I only wish that some time in the future, during better weather and less stressful home situations, moar of us can get together somewhere for a better, longer lasting Caturday party!


PS - tested myself twice this week, negative for covid both times.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
Man, what a long, strange trip this week has been!


Are you still Covid Negative?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

skybird659: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
Man, what a long, strange trip this week has been!

Are you still Covid Negative?


Never mind! CUOT (tiny yet) thread! Glad you're safe!
ALMOSTSANE_
you ok?
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
last I heard from almostsane (tues afternoon) she was waiting to board a plane to MT. haven't heard from her since. I expect she'll pop in tonight or tomorrow.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: valnt9: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
Man, what a long, strange trip this week has been!

we want details on your mini fark party!

Not much to tell.  Made it to Cortland on Sunday where almostsane met up with me.  A small, petite lady with a heart of gold and a sense of poise and confidence 10 feet tall!  We roared up the highway to a little roadside restaurant west of I81 called Finally Ours.  Nice place, but packed.  Food came in huge portions, the size of a serving dish at a supper table.  Since I was still over a week away from my A1C test, had to have salads and grilled meat, no carbs.  It was then that Snuffybud texted us and told us something came up, and he couldn't come.

We then headed to her friends' house.  Tim and Kim live in a nice house in a quiet housing project in the woods east of Lafayette.  It was here that almostsane tested herself and found out she was positive for covid.  After multiple tests confirmed it, we scrubbed most of our plans to cause trouble on the town (it was cold, damp, and raining off and on anyways, wouldn't have been much fun).  Instead, had leftovers from the restaurant, and Kim made shrimp cocktail.

Next day, almostsane and I ran up to Dinosaur BBQ to get some take outs I phoned in earlier.  From the bowels of downtown Syracuse, we navigated our way down to BungnTurd, where we drove past my old alma mater (BungnTurd High School, grades 13 and 14) on the way to the Cabbage Patch.  Showed off my view of the CVS dumpster from the 3rd floor deck high above east side.  We got out our BBQ dinner and chowed down.

After dinner, we said our goodbyes.  I was worried that she would have to drive home in a thunderstorm (weather.gov had been calling for one about the time she left), but the weather started clearing off as soon as she turned for her temporary place she was staying in Lafayette.

The pics that were posted last week were the only ones we took.  Actually, they were the highlights of our meeting, so ...


♥♥♥♥
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: last I heard from almostsane (tues afternoon) she was waiting to board a plane to MT. haven't heard from her since. I expect she'll pop in tonight or tomorrow.


Thanks!
/Hope she's ok.
//'Rona on the road must be rough!
///Oh shiat! Can she get on a plane positive?
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

skybird659: valnt9: last I heard from almostsane (tues afternoon) she was waiting to board a plane to MT. haven't heard from her since. I expect she'll pop in tonight or tomorrow.

Thanks!
/Hope she's ok.
//'Rona on the road must be rough!
///Oh shiat! Can she get on a plane positive?


tests are no longer required. I'm 100% sure she'll mask while flying. she's not gonna expose ppl on purpose.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Cinco came home yesterday.   His death hit me hard.   He was a sweet kitty.  The last time I had only 2 cats was in 2011 before Hermie and Louie joined Ellie and Bob

It does make getting fancy feast easier.

My car is dead in my garage.  Probably the alternator.  I'm not dealing with it now, $ I do not have. Thankfully my neighbor across the street lets me use her car.  I'll be driving miss Toni on Wednesday morning after her doctor appointment. So, how small is the world?   Her step mother was from the small town where I was born.  And she has someone at her church who is also from that town....and is around my sister and oldest brother ages (if they were alive)...and she probably went to school with them.

She gave me flowers because of Cinco.   Forry immediately went to investigate.   Now they are on my desk in my office with the door shut.   Do I think he would be goo?   noooooooo

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: skybird659: valnt9: last I heard from almostsane (tues afternoon) she was waiting to board a plane to MT. haven't heard from her since. I expect she'll pop in tonight or tomorrow.

Thanks!
/Hope she's ok.
//'Rona on the road must be rough!
///Oh shiat! Can she get on a plane positive?

tests are no longer required. I'm 100% sure she'll mask while flying. she's not gonna expose ppl on purpose.


i wouldn't imagine she would, just can't keep up with week-to-week rules about Covid/travel.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: Cinco came home yesterday.   His death hit me hard.   He was a sweet kitty.  The last time I had only 2 cats was in 2011 before Hermie and Louie joined Ellie and Bob

It does make getting fancy feast easier.

My car is dead in my garage.  Probably the alternator.  I'm not dealing with it now, $ I do not have. Thankfully my neighbor across the street lets me use her car.  I'll be driving miss Toni on Wednesday morning after her doctor appointment. So, how small is the world?   Her step mother was from the small town where I was born.  And she has someone at her church who is also from that town....and is around my sister and oldest brother ages (if they were alive)...and she probably went to school with them.

She gave me flowers because of Cinco.   Forry immediately went to investigate.   Now they are on my desk in my office with the door shut.   Do I think he would be goo?   noooooooo

[Fark user image 850x637]


(((HUGS)))
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: Cinco came home yesterday.   His death hit me hard.   He was a sweet kitty.  The last time I had only 2 cats was in 2011 before Hermie and Louie joined Ellie and Bob

It does make getting fancy feast easier.

My car is dead in my garage.  Probably the alternator.  I'm not dealing with it now, $ I do not have. Thankfully my neighbor across the street lets me use her car.  I'll be driving miss Toni on Wednesday morning after her doctor appointment. So, how small is the world?   Her step mother was from the small town where I was born.  And she has someone at her church who is also from that town....and is around my sister and oldest brother ages (if they were alive)...and she probably went to school with them.

She gave me flowers because of Cinco.   Forry immediately went to investigate.   Now they are on my desk in my office with the door shut.   Do I think he would be goo?   noooooooo

[Fark user image 850x637]


Please post gofund me link! Here's lemurtx-

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-ramona-fight-pancreatic-cancer

Don't have mtpalms link either.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Coco from last year.  Accidental photo.

Coco is a puker.   Some wet food gives her projectile puke.  Fun....   I found a food that is for sensitive tummies. Blue Buffalo Blissful Belly.  Walmart had it and she liked it and did not hurl.  Ordered 24 from chewy that will be here tomorrow.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: Cinco came home yesterday.   His death hit me hard.   He was a sweet kitty.  The last time I had only 2 cats was in 2011 before Hermie and Louie joined Ellie and Bob

It does make getting fancy feast easier.

My car is dead in my garage.  Probably the alternator.  I'm not dealing with it now, $ I do not have. Thankfully my neighbor across the street lets me use her car.  I'll be driving miss Toni on Wednesday morning after her doctor appointment. So, how small is the world?   Her step mother was from the small town where I was born.  And she has someone at her church who is also from that town....and is around my sister and oldest brother ages (if they were alive)...and she probably went to school with them.

She gave me flowers because of Cinco.   Forry immediately went to investigate.   Now they are on my desk in my office with the door shut.   Do I think he would be goo?   noooooooo

[Fark user image 850x637]


((((((HUGS))))))
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Coco from last year.  Accidental photo.

Coco is a puker.   Some wet food gives her projectile puke.  Fun....   I found a food that is for sensitive tummies. Blue Buffalo Blissful Belly.  Walmart had it and she liked it and did not hurl.  Ordered 24 from chewy that will be here tomorrow.


GREAT photo! Looks like she's cracking up over my meme! Lol!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi all been a fairly uneventful week, going over to my brothers on caturday and we are going up to my parents for the day. I'll be back that night glad I don't have to drive the whole way up. And I will be back that night to spend time with her highness.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Miss Mango has been doing her best to kill me, attacking me from around corners, trying to trip me . But Wednesday I woke up to her sleeping on my chest purring away, love it when she does that and hate to have to get up
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: Hi all been a fairly uneventful week, going over to my brothers on caturday and we are going up to my parents for the day. I'll be back that night glad I don't have to drive the whole way up. And I will be back that night to spend time with her highness.
[Fark user image 425x318]
Miss Mango has been doing her best to kill me, attacking me from around corners, trying to trip me . But Wednesday I woke up to her sleeping on my chest purring away, love it when she does that and hate to have to get up


Aww... :)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/safely in Wisconsin
//never going to ever CUOTT until maybe Monday
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Ok, cruised last week's Caturday thread-

CrankyAndi-
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-cinco-on-his-journey-to-the-bridge?

mtpalms-
https://www.gofundme.com/f/marcia-get-her-hot-water-heater-replaced?

and again, lemurtx-
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-ramona-fight-pancreatic-cancer

Did I forget anyone?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Oops! Just checked, CrankyAndi has discontinued hers. Sorry!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lajimi: [Fark user image 557x573]


Well, since some of us work a half day tomorrow, you could consider it sort of 'half Friday'.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

skybird659: Ok, cruised last week's Caturday thread-

CrankyAndi-
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-cinco-on-his-journey-to-the-bridge?

mtpalms-
https://www.gofundme.com/f/marcia-get-her-hot-water-heater-replaced?

and again, lemurtx-
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-ramona-fight-pancreatic-cancer

Did I forget anyone?


EXCELLENT, now that's moar like it!

And what a coincidence, payday is tomorrow.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

skybird659: Oops! Just checked, CrankyAndi has discontinued hers. Sorry!


CrankyAndi, turn it back on, you can get some $$$ for your alternator.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

skybird659: CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Coco from last year.  Accidental photo.

Coco is a puker.   Some wet food gives her projectile puke.  Fun....   I found a food that is for sensitive tummies. Blue Buffalo Blissful Belly.  Walmart had it and she liked it and did not hurl.  Ordered 24 from chewy that will be here tomorrow.

GREAT photo! Looks like she's cracking up over my meme! Lol!


It does!!!!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: skybird659: Oops! Just checked, CrankyAndi has discontinued hers. Sorry!

CrankyAndi, turn it back on, you can get some $$$ for your alternator.


I will tomorrow or this weekend.  I'm assuming alternator.   Because of how it was acting.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Any word on Sherpa?
I missed thread end last week from Monday afternoon to close...
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Any word on Sherpa?
I missed thread end last week from Monday afternoon to close...


talked to OlderGuy Tues, when my laptop arrived. he said he has not heard from Sherpa's sister in a week. she is the only one who can get info (HIPPA) and pass said info. so, we know nothing.

OG did say he was working on getting my docs and pics downloaded to a thumb drive. I await news on that.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: ProcrastinationStation: Any word on Sherpa?
I missed thread end last week from Monday afternoon to close...

talked to OlderGuy Tues, when my laptop arrived. he said he has not heard from Sherpa's sister in a week. she is the only one who can get info (HIPPA) and pass said info. so, we know nothing.


Oh man.  I hope he's doing ok....
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Who's watch who
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
