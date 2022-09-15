 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1890, Agatha Christie was born, causing her father to look at her mother and demand 'Who done it?'   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Agatha Christie, Mary Clarissa Agatha Miller, Hercule Poirot, first mystery novel, Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, short story collections, older sister Madge, pen name Mary Westmacott  
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Totes adorbs Lucy Worsley has just released an biography about her.
'Kay, Lucy - you have to marry me now I've plugged your book.

Yeah, I know she's already married - and so am I.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fun Fact:  Christie thought poor people were not as good as wealthy people (she was raised in true wealth) and poor people were just here to serve the wealthy.
 
tasteme
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Christie is an often misunderstood writer. First, her mysteries are usually shiat, relying on preposterous chains of deduction. (exception: And Then There Were None.) Second, she is scarily unsentimental. Civilization and decorum are necessary adjuncts in society because people so frequently do evil. We are surrounded by ravenous wolves. "Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it."
Shakespeare has been praised because there's no doubt among his characters: his evil characters don't equivocate. They do evil knowingly. Christie doesn't equivocate either. There aren't neurotic, wounded, minds-in-chains types among her murderers. Finally, if you read her books until their denouements, they are more entertaining than they have any right to be. Just skip the explanation. The Mousetrap -- that machine -- showed how seriously she took her explanations.
 
deffuse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Totally read the headline as Christina Aguilera.  Weird.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As we all know, it was the butler.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She was a brilliant writer. Her books are among my mental comfort foods in bad times.
 
Fano
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I see James Shepard and his accomplices have shown up in this thread to crap on the best selling author of all time, a woman. But I bet it makes them feel like big big men.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


This is considered her finest book.  That is it is considered her finest book by me, but what do I care what other people consider her finest book?  Besides, those other people probably agree that it is a very good book.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Fun Fact:  Christie thought poor people were not as good as wealthy people (she was raised in true wealth) and poor people were just here to serve the wealthy.


I'm kind of surprised Christie hasn't been the target of more criticism in the last 5-10 years.  She's had serious issues with depicting people of color (particularly Asians), she was a prude of the highest order who frequently slut-shamed and wrote negatively about characters who drank, gambled, and frequented jazz clubs, and the police were usually deified, even if they were occasionally overly rigid or morons.

Some of the modern adaptations of her work have been quite enjoyable, don't get me wrong, but some of her books have not aged well.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fano: I see James Shepard and his accomplices have shown up in this thread to crap on the best selling author of all time, a woman. But I bet it makes them feel like big big men.


A woman wrote the bible?
 
Zog Zogu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
surfertoday.comView Full Size


Agatha Christie, surf bunny.
 
