(Some Guy)   Doctors concerned over the latest TikTok trend where people who flunked out of podiatry school practice Baby Origami   (buzz.ie) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it's even more fake if the "chiropractor" is posting his practice on TikTok? I mean, it's not like the non Tik-Tok chiropractors are any more valid.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I didn't make it past "jewelry made from semen".  That was enough for me
 
the_rhino
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I didn't make it past "jewelry made from semen".  That was enough for me


Easy to please, huh?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Friendly reminder that this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Is complete bullshiat.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I didn't make it past "jewelry made from semen".  That was enough for me


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Chiropractic is mostly bullshiat for adults, too.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Folding up babies and stuffing them in your ass. Um, OK. That's enough for today
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But why.gif

Babies don't normally have back problems, and their skeletons are still mostly cartilage anyway.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bonzai Kitten was just a joke!
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gleeman: But why.gif


Stupid people do stupid things
 
alex10294
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I didn't make it past "jewelry made from semen".  That was enough for me


What girl doesn't like a pearl necklace?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Babies don't need adjustment. For one, they aren't engaging in all of the behaviors we engage in that require adjustment. Second, they aren't even putting the strain we put on our spines just by walking and sitting. Even when they do those activities, they aren't for very long. Your dog doesn't need a chiropractor either. I do, but no babies and pets...
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I guess I never paid attention that this was a thing? Who the fark out there thinks that this is a good thing? Oh wait, this is the country that made Dr Oz rich as all hell. Were a bunch of morans
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I thought you just hang babies up by their feet when you get them home and let gravity and their enormous heads do the work.
 
