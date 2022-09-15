 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Seattle's new interactive Harry Potter World experience will require safety gear   (kiro7.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Owls, Bird, aggressive owl, Anger, protective actions, Owl, aggressive owl incidents, Tawny Owl  
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not Seattle, it's the City of Seatac, which is one of the dumbest city names evar.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excuse me: "SeaTac". See? Dumb.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh yay, some owl must have eaten a rabid rat and is going batshiat. Good times.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Obligatory f**k J.K. Rowling.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
oblig
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Obligatory f**k J.K. Rowling.


Nobody wants to be on her terf
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Go to SeaTac park" they said. "It'll be a hoot" they said. Assholes
 
Russ1642
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
TIL about "owl aggression".

There's a joke in there somewhere. Or a really weird meme. Rule 34?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't blame the owl. I'd be aggressive also if they fired me from the Hogwart's mail squad.
 
ItWas2Minutes5MinutesAgo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And I said mm Owl, Stop it now.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not superb, owl, not superb at all
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Obligatory f**k J.K. Rowling.


Matty.....you had one job....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh sure, when a hooter pinches me, I get told to be cautious...
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't know if they had them made custom or bought them off the shelf.  A couple of years ago these were put up in Salem Oregon.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: It's not Seattle, it's the City of Seatac, which is one of the dumbest city names evar.


Seen worse. Imagine being from Liverpool. But any outrage is mostly because people get upset when strangers know nothing about your home. Go and travel and say you're from Bellevue and there will only be blank looks. Go outside the US, even Seattle might as well be Bug Tussle.

Owl wise, protect it like your credit cards. They eat rats.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gunnell said people should take the hooting as a sign to move on.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Better call Randy

Randy Johnson Kills Dove
Youtube 1PyCpG06138
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Take the damn letter already
 
