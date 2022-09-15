 Skip to content
(WRAL)   A woman went to a used car dealership, fell into a sink hole, and worst of all then overpaid for her car   (wral.com) divider line
Tom-Servo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Could have been worse. She could have fallen into a stink hole instead.

/I don't know what that even means.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Kia Long-Gyant said the ground collapsed beneath her in the parking lot as she came out of the back door of Frank Myers Auto Maxx

Name checks out.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Kia Long-Gyant

For a moment, I thought that was the name of the dealership.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hospitalized with cuts and scrapes.   Send up 60 ccs of lawyer, stat.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Long-Gyant wants someone to take responsibility and wants help from a lawyer.

That sound you hear is the stampede of tort lawyers rushing towards her.
 
starsrift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Long-Gyant wants someone to take responsibility and wants help from a lawyer.

Good luck, lady. It says something when the local news carries your story before a local ambulance chaser takes you on.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Take a fall , Free cars...
 
