(Al Jazeera)   Ukrainians in recaptured villages recount the exploits of Brave Sir Russian   (aljazeera.com) divider line
24
    More: Followup, Ukraine, Russia, Kiev, Ukrainian forces, Village, Russian forces, short distance, President of Ukraine  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2022 at 4:35 PM



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orcs that have been looting, raping, killing, and pillaging don't stick around when they good guys come to town. Justice for them is going to be.... Final..... If they get captured.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do I keep thinking the Empire is going to Strike Back?
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They never talk about Olaf the Soldier, or Olaf the Butcher, or Olaf the Son of Illich, but you retreat like a goddamn coward in a war you never wanted to be in and suddenly you're Olaf the Pussy.

/don't feel too bad, these guys could defect at any time basically.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if anyone used the Kerkovich Way to confound the invading Russians.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Why do I keep thinking the Empire is going to Strike Back?


We're more on Revenge of the Jedi at this point

/yeah yeah we got Return in this timeline
//this is Revenge
///they were expecting?
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Why do I keep thinking the Empire is going to Strike Back?


Well you'd be right to be concerned, except in this case the Death Star II is made from mud bricks and Duct Tape.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You might say they were Russian out the door!

/here all week
//tip the veal
///try your waitress
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should shut up the people who say there aren't any smart Russians.
 
fireside68
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Why do I keep thinking the Empire is going to Strike Back?


When someone keeps classified documents at his house, then threatens the country at large with trouble if he's prosecuted for it, it's not a far jump to assume some of that paperwork is in Putin's hands and an action on the information in that paperwork isn't far off.

Man that feels conspiracy theory like, but not entirely out of scope. I hate this timeline.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: You might say they were Russian out the door!

///try your waitress


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fireside68
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fireside68: whidbey: Why do I keep thinking the Empire is going to Strike Back?

When someone keeps classified documents at his house, then threatens the country at large with trouble if he's prosecuted for it, it's not a far jump to assume some of that paperwork is in Putin's hands and an action [based] on the information in that paperwork isn't far off.

Man that feels conspiracy theory like, but not entirely out of scope. I hate this timeline.


really hate this timeline.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: Kalyco Jack: You might say they were Russian out the door!

///try your waitress

[Fark user image image 500x605]


What's she serving?
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: Eat The Placenta: Kalyco Jack: You might say they were Russian out the door!

///try your waitress

[Fark user image image 500x605]

What's she serving?


Looks like 5.45x39
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to be a very big challenge for Putin to keep this war going through the winter.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We found 16 of them hiding in a cellar; they had nowhere to go," said the elderly resident of Verbivka, in northeastern Ukraine. "The others stole cars to leave, they also took bicycles. That's how the Russian retreat was."

"No one told us they'd fight back! They weren't supposed to fight back! This isn't fair!"
 
GalFisk
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Brave Sir Robin Ran Away
Youtube l8IkbCeZ9to
 
jjorsett
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Weaver95: It's going to be a very big challenge for Putin to keep this war going through the winter.


I don't think so. He doesn't have to win, he just has to not lose, and he can do that for quite a while. Meanwhile, he's going to do everything he can to obliterate the country's infrastructure and create a huge refugee crisis for the EU, and he'll also cut fuel exports to the EU to zero as he tries to coerce Germany and others into pressuring the Ukrainians into some kind of peace deal. That's my prediction, anyway.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Weaver95: It's going to be a very big challenge for Putin to keep this war going through the winter.

I don't think so. He doesn't have to win, he just has to not lose, and he can do that for quite a while. Meanwhile, he's going to do everything he can to obliterate the country's infrastructure and create a huge refugee crisis for the EU, and he'll also cut fuel exports to the EU to zero as he tries to coerce Germany and others into pressuring the Ukrainians into some kind of peace deal. That's my prediction, anyway.


I just don't have the time tonight to pull apart all of the things you got wrong with this comment....
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: whidbey: Why do I keep thinking the Empire is going to Strike Back?

We're more on Revenge of the Jedi at this point

/yeah yeah we got Return in this timeline
//this is Revenge
///they were expecting?


Putin playing wannabe Vader notwithstanding, we never did an Empire Strikes Back for this war.
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whidbey: Why do I keep thinking the Empire is going to Strike Back?


It's the vodka and rubles you wish you might have.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

whidbey: Why do I keep thinking the Empire is going to Strike Back?


They already did.. Weak Putin had Zelenskyy's home town rocketed. The orcs tried to blow up some damns or some kind of hydraulic works, and partially flooded the town. Something like 100 homes were flooded.

/throw another war crime on the fire
 
RagnarD
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: whidbey: Why do I keep thinking the Empire is going to Strike Back?

We're more on Revenge of the Jedi at this point

/yeah yeah we got Return in this timeline
//this is Revenge
///they were expecting?

Putin playing wannabe Vader notwithstanding, we never did an Empire Strikes Back for this war.


Nod.  Just fine skipping that bit
 
Geotpf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whidbey: Why do I keep thinking the Empire is going to Strike Back?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

