 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Russia's efforts at international diplomacy have reached the 'Please, sir, may I have gruel?' stage   (aljazeera.com) divider line
12
    More: Giggity, Vladimir Putin, Russia, meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, China's military harassment, Russia-China relationship, Putin's relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese leaders  
•       •       •

634 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2022 at 1:05 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Please, Xi, all this finding out is too much, can you please help us get back to farking around?"
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
aljazeera.comView Full Size

Are they meeting around the coffins of all the people who said Putin should be arrested?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How it started:

Fark user imageView Full Size


How it's going:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's really difficult to take Putins threats seriously when he's this weak and pathetic.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Got nuthin' else:

Cap in Hand
Youtube SdXeM4bHBhk
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"'Hat in hand': Putin meets Xi at summit in Samarkand"


I remember that place - creepy, all those people who had been turned to stone and embedded in the mountainside.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I am betting the way things are looking China may be about to cut Putin off as the benefits are quickly drying up and it will be smarter to be hands off until they see how things shake up.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The pair had last met in February, promising that the Russia-China relationship would be "without limits".

So... butt stuff?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
aljazeera.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You want a handout?  No.  Sell me some of your country.

/That's what Xi said
 
bittermang [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's down to weither you prefer becoming East Ukraine or North China, Vlad.

Your foolish attempt to rebuild the Soviet empire will end in your ruin. Make the choice before it is made for you.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.