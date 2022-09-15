 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Jazz Butcher, Squeeze, Japan, and Kid Creole & The Coconuts. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #394. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
42
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello all


Why can't YOU be like Endicott?

(THIS is my farking soundtrack to life...)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm here. And in theory, here for the entire show. Ended up having to work the entire day yesterday (missing sportsball) so I have today off instead (again, in theory).
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: I'm here. And in theory, here for the entire show. Ended up having to work the entire day yesterday (missing sportsball) so I have today off instead (again, in theory).


Gruesome. But, we have you for the full ride, so that's cool.

Theoretically.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: djslowdive: I'm here. And in theory, here for the entire show. Ended up having to work the entire day yesterday (missing sportsball) so I have today off instead (again, in theory).

Gruesome. But, we have you for the full ride, so that's cool.

Theoretically.


I'm still keeping a close eye on my phone in case my boss still isn't feeling well. (There's just the 2 of us)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Most Glorious!! lol
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
~listens~
I need to put on my Zoot Suit and put myself wise to the 23 skidoo.

(I really do love this stuff)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

perigee: ~listens~
I need to put on my Zoot Suit and put myself wise to the 23 skidoo.

(I really do love this stuff)


Would it be a............ Zoot Suit Riot?

/I'll show myself to the corner now
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Aria has her ears on

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Aria has her ears on

[Fark user image 850x575]


The most skeptical looking cat I know.

Mine is dubious -

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Aria has her ears on

[Fark user image 850x575]


If she took her ears off, I'm not sure there would be anything left
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes denizens!
It be PF o'clock...or PF o'clock adjacent!
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Aria has her ears on

[Fark user image 850x575]


perigee: pc_gator: Aria has her ears on

[Fark user image 850x575]

The most skeptical looking cat I know.

Mine is dubious -

[Fark user image 850x841]


Squeeeeee! I love little kittehs in my mornings...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

djslowdive: perigee: djslowdive: I'm here. And in theory, here for the entire show. Ended up having to work the entire day yesterday (missing sportsball) so I have today off instead (again, in theory).

Gruesome. But, we have you for the full ride, so that's cool.

Theoretically.

I'm still keeping a close eye on my phone in case my boss still isn't feeling well. (There's just the 2 of us)


Be a shame if there was a sudden ++++CARRIER LOST+++++ situation
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hi everybody!
I'm here and with my ears on.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: pc_gator: Aria has her ears on

[Fark user image 850x575]

perigee: pc_gator: Aria has her ears on

[Fark user image 850x575]

The most skeptical looking cat I know.

Mine is dubious -

[Fark user image 850x841]

Squeeeeee! I love little kittehs in my mornings...


Mine was on my lap until I had to step outside to pollute my lungs.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

perigee: [i0.wp.com image 341x426]


i would absolutely totally non-ironically wear a zoot suit.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Aria


It would be more accurate to say the ears have their Aria on.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: perigee: [i0.wp.com image 341x426]

i would absolutely totally non-ironically wear a zoot suit.


And we would pay totally non-ironic money to see that.

/at least this farker would
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
On a funny note, had a customer yesterday who also escaped Lancaster. We shared horror stories.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Boogie time already?
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"I lost on Jeopardy, baby" And now I have Weird Al in my head :p
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
TARDIS-ed this last week; 1983, I think...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
(Woulda preferred Endicott, but any Kid Creole is welcome Kid Creole)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: perigee: [i0.wp.com image 341x426]

i would absolutely totally non-ironically wear a zoot suit.

And we would pay totally non-ironic money to see that.

/at least this farker would


you have to buy the suit, and i have to approve. and it has to come with one of those dope ass hats. maybe for the fund drive next year....
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

djslowdive: "I lost on Jeopardy, baby" And now I have Weird Al in my head :p


When I saw that comment I realized that's what I had been hearing in my head instead of the actual lyrics.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Boss is feeling better, I'm in the clear to have today off!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
(( Interesting news flash:

"It's official, Amazon Studios' big-budget live-action series "Blade Runner 2099" is a go with the project picked up to series for Amazon Prime Video.

Ridley Scott, who directed the original 1982 film, is executive producing the series with Silka Luisa ("Shining Girls") set to write and executive produce for Scott Free Productions, Amazon Studios and Alcon Entertainment ("The Expanse")."))
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hullo
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

perigee: Pista: Hello all

Why can't YOU be like Endicott?

(THIS is my farking soundtrack to life...)


perigee: (Woulda preferred Endicott, but any Kid Creole is welcome Kid Creole)


sorry mate, just saw your Boobies. i've played that track and will again, i play quite a bit of kid creole.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wanted to take photos of my cats listening to the show but they retreated. Tayga on the top of the kitchen cupboards and Lion in the deepest cat cave.
Presumably they like the show so much that they want to focus on the music.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

perigee: (( Interesting news flash:

"It's official, Amazon Studios' big-budget live-action series "Blade Runner 2099" is a go with the project picked up to series for Amazon Prime Video.

Ridley Scott, who directed the original 1982 film, is executive producing the series with Silka Luisa ("Shining Girls") set to write and executive produce for Scott Free Productions, Amazon Studios and Alcon Entertainment ("The Expanse")."))


the beauty of the original and to a greater extent the sequel was the director. until i know who's doing this, i don't know whether i'm excited or not.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
socalnewwaver:

you have to buy the suit, and i have to approve. and it has to come with one of those dope ass hats. maybe for the fund drive next year....

Not that I know that much about these things... but...


https://elpachuco.com/product/black-tando/
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
socalnewwaver:

sorry mate, just saw your Boobies.

don't ever change fark filter, don't ever change.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

perigee: socalnewwaver:

you have to buy the suit, and i have to approve. and it has to come with one of those dope ass hats. maybe for the fund drive next year....

Not that I know that much about these things... but...


https://elpachuco.com/product/black-tando/


well you got the hat sorted. now for the suit.
 
