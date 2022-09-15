 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Who among us hasn't accidentally entered the wrong apartment by bashing in the door, splitting it in half? Honest mistake that everyone's made at least once in their life   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, star Cassadee Dunlap, English-language films, Child sexual abuse, Ronald Dunlap, apartment of Joshua Womack, American films, Jerry Seinfeld, wrong apartment  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone needs range time and needs to learn to count rounds
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude was plastered and thought he locked himself out of his own apartment, right?

/No charges for the shooter, although a "Get the fark out of my apartment" before shooting might have been a good idea
//Maybe breaking/entering charges for Dunlap, but "Got shot a bunch" seems like a punishment already
///I guess it's if the owner wants to press charges?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ronald Dunlap, 49, was shot multiple times early Saturday. He is hospitalized in critical condition, Little Rock police said.

How Amusing!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, Russian even do that with entire countries.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Ronald Dunlap, 49, was shot multiple times early Saturday. He is hospitalized in critical condition, Little Rock police said.

How Amusing!


Came to say this. Amusing tag?
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its been a long time since i watched Cheers... which character did he play?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: Its been a long time since i watched Cheers... which character did he play?


Vera.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, how drunk do you have to be to not realize it's your place once you've broken in?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Ronald Dunlap, 49, was shot multiple times early Saturday. He is hospitalized in critical condition, Little Rock police said.

How Amusing!


And it just keeps getting funnier... Every time I see it!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought only cops did this?
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been blackout drunk a lot and I've never gone into the wrong home. I usually just sleep wherever my car ends up.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This certainly happens a lot to my husband, the Kool-Aid man.
 
Petroleum Oligarch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shut_it_down: This certainly happens a lot to my husband, the Kool-Aid man.


Oh yeah!
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I thought only cops did this?


No, no -- only cops are allowed to do this.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Louisville police? Oh, that was the other way around, never mind.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: An elderly friend of mine had something similar happen when a drunk was beating down his door in the middle of the night, except he decided to fire a warning shot to illustrate to the unknown person that he had a gun and was willing to use it.  He decides that the only safe place to shoot said warning shot is at his own washing machine, but his finger gets mangled by the pistol slide when he fires. The cops show up, arrest the drunk for being disorderly and my friend goes to the ER to get his finger tended to (they ended up amputating part of it), and then he goes out to buy a new washing machine.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missing from article: "Alcohol appears to have been a factor".

Hoo Boy.  I bet be doesn't do THAT again...
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomAxe: Walker: I thought only cops did this?

No, no -- only cops are allowed to do this.


Only cops are allowed to do this and then shoot the person whose apartment it is.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I thought only cops did this?


Except when the cops do it you're not allowed to shoot at them, even if they don't announce themselves as cops and are wearing all black.  You're supposed to automatically know that it's the cops and not a home invasion.

/ yet asking a cop to take half a second to identify that a person is holding a cell phone or vape pen instead of a gun is unreasonable
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't the cops do this pretty regularly?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was 19 and living in a little tiny apartment behind a bar, I was woken up at 3 am by a banging on the door.

It was some drunk a-hole. He just wandered away from the bar, picked a random door and started banging.

As it turns out, he just wanted to use the phone to call a cab, because he recognized he was far too drunk to drive and nothing was open, as the bar had just thrown him out.

So I hung out with him on the steps and smoked cigarettes with him until the cab came. He knocked on the door at a more reasonable hour the next day and apologized and thanked me for being cool. He gave me a Queensrÿche CD to say thanks. Or was it Candlebox? Hell if I remember.

The point is that if I'd actually found him inside my apartment I'd have probably plugged him too and then I wouldn't have gotten that CD. Don't kick doors down, assholes.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sympathies are entirely with the guy who was awakened at 3 am.  I'm ready to kill when this happens to me.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
haha, yt ppl. 

Also, of all parts of the country to do this he does it in ArKansas.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mononymous: Missing from article: "Alcohol appears to have been a factor".


Seriously. There's no way that guy wasn't trashed on something.

/ And, of course, one could easily make lazy stereotypical inferences regarding the temperament of an Arkansas cheerleading parent, with regards to breaking down what he assumed to be his own door
// But why would one paint with a broad brush like that?
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: So, how drunk do you have to be to not realize it's your place once you've broken in?


I believe the term is drunk off your ass, or so a cop told me.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat lead drunky. They say everyone has a bottom to find. A come to Jesus moment in their lives. He just had his. Will it change anything? Meh, we'll never know.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I count seven times, myself.

/look man when you're drunk and need to sleep you just start running thru doors
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: So, how drunk do you have to be to not realize it's your place once you've broken in?


( ._.)  usually blackout drunk, from my experience
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

PirateKing: When I was 19 and living in a little tiny apartment behind a bar, I was woken up at 3 am by a banging on the door.

It was some drunk a-hole. He just wandered away from the bar, picked a random door and started banging.

As it turns out, he just wanted to use the phone to call a cab, because he recognized he was far too drunk to drive and nothing was open, as the bar had just thrown him out.

So I hung out with him on the steps and smoked cigarettes with him until the cab came. He knocked on the door at a more reasonable hour the next day and apologized and thanked me for being cool. He gave me a Queensrÿche CD to say thanks. Or was it Candlebox? Hell if I remember.

The point is that if I'd actually found him inside my apartment I'd have probably plugged him too and then I wouldn't have gotten that CD. Don't kick doors down, assholes.


Did you like the cd?
 
soporific
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: I thought only cops did this?


Then usually kill the occupant and then try to paint him as a drug user who deserved to die. Then the judge gives them a big hug.

But only if the cop is a white woman and she kills a black man.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

little big man: CSB: An elderly friend of mine had something similar happen when a drunk was beating down his door in the middle of the night, except he decided to fire a warning shot to illustrate to the unknown person that he had a gun and was willing to use it.  He decides that the only safe place to shoot said warning shot is at his own washing machine, but his finger gets mangled by the pistol slide when he fires. The cops show up, arrest the drunk for being disorderly and my friend goes to the ER to get his finger tended to (they ended up amputating part of it), and then he goes out to buy a new washing machine.


My grandpa didn't want to have to get up if someone broke in. Every night, he fixed two crossed rifles across the bedroom doorway. Walking through the doorway would get you shot in the head twice. I guess grandma and grandpa had tough bladders.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Marcos P: PirateKing: When I was 19 and living in a little tiny apartment behind a bar, I was woken up at 3 am by a banging on the door.

It was some drunk a-hole. He just wandered away from the bar, picked a random door and started banging.

As it turns out, he just wanted to use the phone to call a cab, because he recognized he was far too drunk to drive and nothing was open, as the bar had just thrown him out.

So I hung out with him on the steps and smoked cigarettes with him until the cab came. He knocked on the door at a more reasonable hour the next day and apologized and thanked me for being cool. He gave me a Queensrÿche CD to say thanks. Or was it Candlebox? Hell if I remember.

The point is that if I'd actually found him inside my apartment I'd have probably plugged him too and then I wouldn't have gotten that CD. Don't kick doors down, assholes.

Did you like the cd?


Pretty sure it was Queensrÿche,now that I think about it.


Hush now don't you cry. Wipe away the teardrop from your eye... don't kick down my door, won't get shot to death...

Silent Lucidity (Remastered)
Youtube -iIs9mK8VSg
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Who among us hasn't accidentally entered the wrong apartment by bashing in the door, splitting it in half? Honest mistake that everyone's made at least once in their life

I don't know about the door bashing, but I've walked up the wrong number of stairs and messed around with the door for too long very late at night before I realized my mistake.

Thank God people decorate their apartment doors/entrances around here.

/When you can't get the key into the lock, you're drunk
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I Swear I'll Jump: little big man: CSB: An elderly friend of mine had something similar happen when a drunk was beating down his door in the middle of the night, except he decided to fire a warning shot to illustrate to the unknown person that he had a gun and was willing to use it.  He decides that the only safe place to shoot said warning shot is at his own washing machine, but his finger gets mangled by the pistol slide when he fires. The cops show up, arrest the drunk for being disorderly and my friend goes to the ER to get his finger tended to (they ended up amputating part of it), and then he goes out to buy a new washing machine.

My grandpa didn't want to have to get up if someone broke in. Every night, he fixed two crossed rifles across the bedroom doorway. Walking through the doorway would get you shot in the head twice. I guess grandma and grandpa had tough bladders.


Gazundas...
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Johnny?
 
