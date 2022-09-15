 Skip to content
(City A.M.)   Top lawyers in the UK will be called KC's for the first time in 70 years. Presumably, their subordinates will be called The Sunshine Band, and do a little dance, make a little love, get down tonight   (cityam.com) divider line
7
posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2022 at 8:20 PM



7 Comments     (+0 »)
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline gets a chuckle, Subby!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Seems like it would probably be easier to call them Their Majesty's Council. Wouldn't matter who the monarch was at the time.
 
djfitz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just when this couldn't get any sillier.

Couldn't they just sit on a magic rock declare backwards law?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
...And The Sunshine Band
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh, somewhere in this favored land the sun is shining bright;
The band is playing somewhere, and somewhere hearts are light,
And somewhere men are laughing, and somewhere children shout;
But there is no joy in Mudville, m'lord-mighty KC has struck out.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Don't call me Kaisie.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Get down

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
