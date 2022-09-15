 Skip to content
(GQ)   Those are some long legs. I just had them lengthened. Now they go all the way up   (gq.com) divider line
    Stupid, Bone fracture, Orthopedic surgery, Distraction osteogenesis, Ilizarov apparatus, Human leg, Dr. D, Bone, Patient  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why be vain?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leg Lengthening Scene Gattaca
Youtube KXmU1Z8PNXk
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The catch: It requires having both your femurs broken.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they install similar technology in "other" places?

Asking for a friend.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the opportunity to be above average was too good to pass up. "I noticed that taller people just seem to have it easier," John says, laughing. He shrugs. "The world seems to bend for them."

Dude I'm 6'5 and everything still sucks.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They wish they were a baller?
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would just do this to one arm to try it out.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: But the opportunity to be above average was too good to pass up. "I noticed that taller people just seem to have it easier," John says, laughing. He shrugs. "The world seems to bend for them."

Dude I'm 6'5 and everything still sucks.


Yep, the guy is going to be in for a big surprise!
 
Herbie555
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Why be vain?


https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2015/05/the-financial-perks-of-being-tall/393518/

Over one's lifetime, a couple extra inches compounds to literally hundreds of thousands of dollars in higher income.  One could argue it's an investment towards future returns.

/Short and fine with it
//I like to laugh at tall guys who can't fit into most race cars
/// Third thing here
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfff, leg extensions? That's nothing.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Park did it first?

Also, there are better ways to deal with your petty insecurities.

/Not like I'd know. I'm 6'4, you hobbits
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I was a baller
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Say, doc-"
"There's no bone in the penis."
"Aw."
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: They wish they were a baller?


They wish they had a girl who looked good,  they would call her?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herbie555: Over one's lifetime, a couple extra inches compounds to literally hundreds of thousands of dollars in higher income.  One could argue it's an investment towards future returns.


Unless your executive suite is filled with short fat manchildren.

Shakespeare's Caesar wasn't entirely wrong.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a woman who is taller than the average US man. I've never dated anyone taller than me, and I legit didn't know that was a thing other women wanted/demanded until I was in grad school and my 5'0" housemate said she would only date guys over 6'0". I don't get it.

I know it's not just dating - some men feel insecure in all kinds of social situations where they're the shortest person involved - but this seems like such unnecessary garbage. If the person you want to date won't give you a chance because of your height, they're a garbage person. If you're short and you're involved in some sort of masculine dominance display with another dude (something else I've never fully understood), just Joe Pesci your way through that shiat.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until someone gets a bone infection or some other complication and has to have both legs amputated. What an absurd risk for almost no gain.

/5'10"
// or maybe 5' 9.5
// whatever. Not getting leg breaking surgery
 
ICDedPpl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awhile back, this was all the rage in China. My son was born with one leg far shorter than the other. The Shriners Hospital covered all expenses for his similar surgery. About 18 years ago, they broke the bone in the lower half of his leg and every day, he would turn a screw a 1/4 turn on an expanding bar protruding from his leg to lengthen it. After a handful of months, the brace came off and his legs were even. An adjustment of 4.5cm.

This is the only reason I see why this procedure should be necessary.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never understood why so many guys think that the big secret to getting laid is being tall, handsome, and rich. 30 seconds in a Walmart should teach you otherwise.
 
disco ball
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: But the opportunity to be above average was too good to pass up. "I noticed that taller people just seem to have it easier," John says, laughing. He shrugs. "The world seems to bend for them."

Dude I'm 6'5 and everything still sucks.


Wait until the first time he gets on a plane.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was critical at first, but if I was 5'6" I would consider it. That is a real dating and professional handicap.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: They wish they were a baller?


7th post? Fark be slippin'...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dont mind being under 6 feet I can ship myself anywhere in the world in a suitcase
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: They wish they were a baller?


It would've been cheaper and less painful for them to just buy a 64 Impala.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That glass replacement bone looks shatterable.

Ella Fitzgerald docks in Milwaukee and she hits that high note.  Next thing you know, you're 4'2"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herbie555: vudukungfu: Why be vain?

https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2015/05/the-financial-perks-of-being-tall/393518/

Over one's lifetime, a couple extra inches compounds to literally hundreds of thousands of dollars in higher income.  One could argue it's an investment towards future returns.

/Short and fine with it
//I like to laugh at tall guys who can't fit into most race cars
/// Third thing here


Everyone thinks being tall is so great until they need to swap cars with their wife.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pierre: Your skin, it is so beautiful!
Sonja : Yes, I know. It covers my whole body.

- From Love and Death
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't that throw your proportions off?  You'd still have a stubby torso and short arms.
 
ditka80
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: HotWingConspiracy: But the opportunity to be above average was too good to pass up. "I noticed that taller people just seem to have it easier," John says, laughing. He shrugs. "The world seems to bend for them."

Dude I'm 6'5 and everything still sucks.

Yep, the guy is going to be in for a big surprise!



He later said: 
To explain his change in height, he told everyone outside of his immediate family-including his supervisor-that he fell in the bathtub and needed surgery to fix a broken hip, even though he'd never even broken a bone before. These days, John has been working out a bit: upper-body weights, some walks on the treadmill. "I'm not walking as fast as I could be once I'm fully healed," he says, "but every day is more encouraging." Even though it's been an ordeal, he likes being in public now. "People just look at you differently when you're tall. I'm not even lying," he says, laughing. "I already get a lot more looks at the gym."

I dunno, sounds like he's pretty happy with it.

I'm 5'5" and I like my height, I just wish I didn't have to deal with other people's male height fetishism.

Truly I'd rather die alone than have to go on the dating scene again
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Why be vain?


Because your status and opportunities are intrinsically tied to your wealth.  Failing that, your value as perceived by those wealthy individuals allows transfer of those goods to you: status, opportunities, and wealth (the third of which you can use to supplement the first two).  Beauty, Brains, and Brawn are the three things you, as an individual, can bring to the table if you lack wealth; the three "B"s.
Brains is not always immediately perceivable as to being valuable to the rich (what can you do for me) and it may not always be direct such as you running their hedge fund.  You can be smart enough to trick them in other ways (psuedo health guru for example, Ponzi schemes).
Brawn takes a lot of time to prepare, lot of work to maintain.  It can be hastened with drugs but that has diminishing returns.  Also, the goods you can receive from this have a ceiling if you don't have one of the other "B"s.
Now Beauty.  Beauty is a combination of genetic lottery and prep work.  It is also, of the three "B"s, the one you can pump money into and create massive returns.  Tucks, nips, lipo, augmentation, enhancements, smoothing, sculpting, plumping, lifting, and (here) extension.  Now you are desirable and here is a stack of hundreds, please join me on my yacht this weekend!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: But the opportunity to be above average was too good to pass up. "I noticed that taller people just seem to have it easier," John says, laughing. He shrugs. "The world seems to bend for them."

Dude I'm 6'5 and everything still sucks.


Yeah, I'm 6'-4" and life is not as easy and wonderful as the "shorts" might think. One good thing is I'm always one of the few tall people on the subway and it's great at concerts.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Herbie555: vudukungfu: Why be vain?

https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2015/05/the-financial-perks-of-being-tall/393518/

Over one's lifetime, a couple extra inches compounds to literally hundreds of thousands of dollars in higher income.  One could argue it's an investment towards future returns.

/Short and fine with it
//I like to laugh at tall guys who can't fit into most race cars
/// Third thing here

Everyone thinks being tall is so great until they need to swap cars with their wife.


As a 6'3" guy with a 5'5" wife, I can confirm that driver's seats with the programmable memory buttons are the greatest automotive innovation of the past several decades.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xythero: Wouldn't that throw your proportions off?  You'd still have a stubby torso and short arms.


I imagine it would also throw off coordination/proprioception so that you'd walk funny as well.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: But the opportunity to be above average was too good to pass up. "I noticed that taller people just seem to have it easier," John says, laughing. He shrugs. "The world seems to bend for them."

Dude I'm 6'5 and everything still sucks.


There's this weird idea that in order to be a manly-man, you need to be 6 foot+. I'm 5'9", have no problems finding clothes that fit, fitting in a car, or most airline seats. My wife is short, so I get to feel like a tall guy grabbing things off of higher shelves

/I'm okay with being average physically
//If you have to build your personality around physical attributes you pay for, you'll never be happy
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xythero: Wouldn't that throw your proportions off?  You'd still have a stubby torso and short arms.


People who have unnecessary optional cosmetic surgery already have problems.  Why not add another one?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being a short guy does tend to give me a disadvantage in the dating world. Fortunately, I make up for it with my obscene wealth and scintillating sense of humor.

/ I'm so alone
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're extending the wrong body part, bub.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonegirl: If you're short and you're involved in some sort of masculine dominance display with another dude (something else I've never fully understood), just Joe Pesci your way through that shiat.


If you get assertive when some other dude is biting your neck then you get accused of having a "Napoleon complex".

I gotta say I learned from women who get called "b*tch" just as unfairly: best to just lean into it and separate yourself from the jerks.
 
Fano
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I never understood why so many guys think that the big secret to getting laid is being tall, handsome, and rich. 30 seconds in a Walmart should teach you otherwise.


Yeah but who wants to stick their dick in a cold mud puddle
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Xythero: Wouldn't that throw your proportions off?  You'd still have a stubby torso and short arms.

I imagine it would also throw off coordination/proprioception so that you'd walk funny as well.


One of the best parts FTA:
John remembers the first time he realized he had actually become a taller person. He was standing over the toilet to pee when the trajectory of his stream felt off. "And I'm pissing all over the place!" he tells me. "I'm not used to peeing being dangerous. I'm used to it going right there. I'm having to adjust for those three inches."
 
patrick767
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I love the excuses these guys give people they know for the height gain.

To explain his change in height, he told everyone outside of his immediate family-including his supervisor-that he fell in the bathtub and needed surgery to fix a broken hip

Wut.

"I just told everyone I was in a ski accident," says Alan.

And this made you taller... how?

"I'm just going to tell everyone that they put so many things in the vaccine," says a patient named Johan

lol...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wildsnowllama: vudukungfu: Why be vain?

Because your status and opportunities are intrinsically tied to your wealth.  Failing that, your value as perceived by those wealthy individuals allows transfer of those goods to you: status, opportunities, and wealth (the third of which you can use to supplement the first two).  Beauty, Brains, and Brawn are the three things you, as an individual, can bring to the table if you lack wealth; the three "B"s.
Brains is not always immediately perceivable as to being valuable to the rich (what can you do for me) and it may not always be direct such as you running their hedge fund.  You can be smart enough to trick them in other ways (psuedo health guru for example, Ponzi schemes).
Brawn takes a lot of time to prepare, lot of work to maintain.  It can be hastened with drugs but that has diminishing returns.  Also, the goods you can receive from this have a ceiling if you don't have one of the other "B"s.
Now Beauty.  Beauty is a combination of genetic lottery and prep work.  It is also, of the three "B"s, the one you can pump money into and create massive returns.  Tucks, nips, lipo, augmentation, enhancements, smoothing, sculpting, plumping, lifting, and (here) extension.  Now you are desirable and here is a stack of hundreds, please join me on my yacht this weekend!


Why be shallow?
 
yelmrog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gonegirl: I'm a woman who is taller than the average US man. I've never dated anyone taller than me, and I legit didn't know that was a thing other women wanted/demanded until I was in grad school and my 5'0" housemate said she would only date guys over 6'0". I don't get it.


It's a status thing. There's an existing perception that taller men have it better/easier in our society.
 
