(MLive.com)   Pro Tip: If you steal lottery tickets from a gas station, don't go back to redeem a winning ticket   (mlive.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not to mention, don't they have to be activated? Or does that only apply to the pick-your-numbers tickets?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Not to mention, don't they have to be activated?



Probably when delivered. But once they're reported stolen the scanner will let the clerk know ASAP.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
stolen lottery tickets csb:

Back when I was a juvenile delinquent in my 30s, I managed a Circle K in a large city. One afternoon, I came up with the brilliant idea of liberating a whole brick of 'instant win' scratchers, 300 in all. If even one of those 300 was one of the $500 winners I was golden.

I stole the stack and spent the day at home scratching each one. For science.

Had I actually purchased the 300 tickets at $1 each, I would have been disappointed.

My grand total winnings was $187. I took the various winning tickets and cashed them in at the grocery stores around me.

Oddly, the tickets were never noticed missing by corporate- or the state lottery people. I was never asked about them.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm getting a kick about this because I just rewatched the BCS episode where a couple skells had a roll of scratch offs streaming behind them as the fled a store.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Somaticasual: Not to mention, don't they have to be activated?


Probably when delivered. But once they're reported stolen the scanner will let the clerk know ASAP.


They are activated when they are sold so if they haven't been scanned for sale they are just cardboard
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Somaticasual: Not to mention, don't they have to be activated?


Probably when delivered. But once they're reported stolen the scanner will let the clerk know ASAP.

They are activated when they are sold so if they haven't been scanned for sale they are just cardboard


This is not true of scratcher tickets. They are live once added to the store's inventory.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: chitownmike: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Somaticasual: Not to mention, don't they have to be activated?


Probably when delivered. But once they're reported stolen the scanner will let the clerk know ASAP.

They are activated when they are sold so if they haven't been scanned for sale they are just cardboard

This is not true of scratcher tickets. They are live once added to the store's inventory.


What you learned from your local methhead is wrong. In IL anyway...
 
starsrift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: Oddly, the tickets were never noticed missing by corporate- or the state lottery people. I was never asked about them, until now

E.S.Q.: stolen lottery tickets csb:

Back when I was a juvenile delinquent in my 30s, I managed a Circle K in a large city. One afternoon, I came up with the brilliant idea of liberating a whole brick of 'instant win' scratchers, 300 in all. If even one of those 300 was one of the $500 winners I was golden.

I stole the stack and spent the day at home scratching each one. For science.

Had I actually purchased the 300 tickets at $1 each, I would have been disappointed.

My grand total winnings was $187. I took the various winning tickets and cashed them in at the grocery stores around me.

Oddly, the tickets were never noticed missing by corporate- or the state lottery people. I was never asked about them.

.

And here I thought I was the stupidest sonovabiatch on Fark. You poor bastard.

Can we go out together on a casino night?
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: stolen lottery tickets csb:

Back when I was a juvenile delinquent in my 30s, I managed a Circle K in a large city. One afternoon, I came up with the brilliant idea of liberating a whole brick of 'instant win' scratchers, 300 in all. If even one of those 300 was one of the $500 winners I was golden.

I stole the stack and spent the day at home scratching each one. For science.

Had I actually purchased the 300 tickets at $1 each, I would have been disappointed.

My grand total winnings was $187. I took the various winning tickets and cashed them in at the grocery stores around me.

Oddly, the tickets were never noticed missing by corporate- or the state lottery people.

I was never asked about them.

You may be now.
 
Petroleum Oligarch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

chitownmike: E.S.Q.: chitownmike: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Somaticasual: Not to mention, don't they have to be activated?


Probably when delivered. But once they're reported stolen the scanner will let the clerk know ASAP.

They are activated when they are sold so if they haven't been scanned for sale they are just cardboard

This is not true of scratcher tickets. They are live once added to the store's inventory.

What you learned from your local methhead is wrong. In IL anyway...


In Michigan, the books of tickets are scanned upon arrival but are not activated, I think that's more of an acknowledgement of delivery.  Then when the tickets are put out for sale each book is activated.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Each ticket has its own unique identifying mark. Doesn't matter where you turn it in it's going to be flagged as stolen when redeemed because it has to be scanned into the matrix.
Computers, who'd of thunk.
 
