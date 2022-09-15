 Skip to content
(Fox 29 Philadelphia)   City of Philadelphia screws up royally. There's no other way to say it, they just... tanked this one. Like, forget the tossed batteries, forget the greased light poles, forget the globe-trotting robot they beat to death. This one is worse   (fox29.com) divider line
50
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy the carbonated lawsuit
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fux news? Not even once
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
fenced off, clear signage, growing out of white embedded containers.  Hanlon can keep his razor because if this is stupidity or ignorance it's inexcusably so.  Next season the city should grant them additional growing space on some other abandoned lot and assist in replanting, in addition to helping replant at the location they just chopped down, and of course reimbursement of expected sales for what they destroyed.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fuck you, pay me.........
 
sleze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: Fux news? Not even once


That's a local station and not the national nonsense.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
chops down 60 pounds of hops

sounds like they did everyone a favor. drink real alcohol.
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Beer has been getting why too "hopy" for me as of late anyway.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oooo...the city is gonna lose that lawsuit...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This involved a whole lot of people royally farking up. Code enforcement needed to check a box to keep their quota up, supervisor didn't even look at it before bringing it to a judge, who then rubber stamps literally anything brought in front of him, and then handed to a no-bid landscape company.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm kinda thirsty for an Oktoberfest beer now.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wow, I was going to be snarky about compensation, but hops plants go for $20 each.

Still going to lowball them for a few hundo.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: This involved a whole lot of people royally farking up. Code enforcement needed to check a box to keep their quota up, supervisor didn't even look at it before bringing it to a judge, who then rubber stamps literally anything brought in front of him, and then handed to a politically connected no-bid landscape company.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio/news/local/city-cuts-philadelphia-brewing-company-hops-harvest-beer

Non-Fox link for those who are fox-averse
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SwitchLord: Beer has been getting why too "hopy" for me as of late anyway.


So much this.

Hops were not meant to be an overwhelming flavor.
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTFA, "The city says they have reached out to the brewery to try to rectify the situation."

Like what do they expect to do? Can't regrow hops overnight afaik.
 
djfitz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What makes this even worse is that there is a global hops shortage to the point that breweries have to resort to farming to get their crop.

The brewery may have no other option and they are literally screwed. Anyone want to bet who, if anyone, at the city will be fired for incompetence?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Hinged
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What does that city do well?
 
Alebak
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Munden: fenced off, clear signage, growing out of white embedded containers.  Hanlon can keep his razor because if this is stupidity or ignorance it's inexcusably so.  Next season the city should grant them additional growing space on some other abandoned lot and assist in replanting, in addition to helping replant at the location they just chopped down, and of course reimbursement of expected sales for what they destroyed.


Yeah this feels REALLY deliberate.

Any one of those things would make someone ask "hey is this the right place?", more than that and this is either a city employee that does NOT care or an official who told them "I don't care, get rid of it or it's your job."
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

djfitz: What makes this even worse is that there is a global hops shortage to the point that breweries have to resort to farming to get their crop.

The brewery may have no other option and they are literally screwed. Anyone want to bet who, if anyone, at the city will be fired for incompetence?


The new guy. It's always the new guy. Always will be the new guy. The new assistant in the office who sorts mail? Never touched a rake or hedg clipper or operated a mower for the city? All his fault!
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What, if anything, was going through the minds of the laborers who were slashing down these funny-looking plants? Were they incapable of reading English? Or had they been condition to ignore signs?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sleze: Stephen_Falken: Fux news? Not even once

That's a local station and not the national nonsense.


You expect the average Farker can tell the difference?
 
alice_600 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: chops down 60 pounds of hops

sounds like they did everyone a favor. drink real alcohol.


hops are actually
 
asciibaron
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i saw this on the news, that was some pay back shiat.  no way that was a mistake.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Were they incapable of reading English? Or had they been condition to ignore signs?


Yes.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is Uncle Carlo head of CLIP?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: chops down 60 pounds of hops

sounds like they did everyone a favor. drink real alcohol.


Shove your fruity Belgian swill up your butt.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good. IPAs are awful.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hinged: What does that city do well?


raise the property tax, my assessment went up 49.47%!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheGreenMonkey: FTFA, "The city says they have reached out to the brewery to try to rectify the situation."

Like what do they expect to do? Can't regrow hops overnight afaik.


Allow brewery to harvest any of the other overgrown lots in the city for hops substitutes.

Try our new Milkweed IPA, Knotweed Pils, and Black Medic Pale Ale
 
maudibjr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: What, if anything, was going through the minds of the laborers who were slashing down these funny-looking plants? Were they incapable of reading English? Or had they been condition to ignore signs?


City workers do not give a F@ck for a sign .  They were told to take it down, they will take it down, sloppily.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Should have paid for those 'inspections' and 'permits' without making such a fuss. Now look at you.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh no. Where is the public going to get a bitter IPA now? They are such a rare find.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lucky the city didn't firebomb the place
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This smacks of someone not likely the Hops growing where they were and having a friend at city hall and calling in a favor to get them gone.  The friend likely will try to throw other under the bus to save himself.


Huck And Molly Ziegler: What, if anything, was going through the minds of the laborers who were slashing down these funny-looking plants? Were they incapable of reading English? Or had they been condition to ignore signs?


In all likelihood they are not paid enough to give a shiat about signs or were ordered to ignore them.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Artist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I. Am. Not. Surprised.

Some noob from this group was gonna write up my garden, a ticket of $150.00, with an admonition that it all needed to be mowed down. I then gave her a very detailed, very polite tour and explination of what she thought were "weeds", she was not a trained plant person at all. Knew nothing at all about plants. Just wanted to write her quota of tickets, get the commission, get off the street and into a lifetime job in city hall. This was a garden that when I was weeding or caring for the plants, people would stop and talk to me about what was growing.
Also, hops are nortoriously hard to grow. I'm very impressed by how much they had, and it will take years for that to get re-established.
Wonder how much Philly is gonna have to pay out for their usual brand of stupid, and it should be quadrupled and actual horticulturalists put in place. So glad I'm outta there.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Good. IPAs are awful.


I hate the color of your house. I hope someone burns it down.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Total Recall - Return to Reality?
Youtube fBEVuzWHaOc
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hinged: What does that city do well?


Cheese steaks.
 
Petroleum Oligarch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Good. IPAs are awful.


Stop liking what I don't like!!
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hinged: What does that city do well?


Supply west Philadelphia kids to Bel-Air
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They could arrange for Gritty to jump into the vat and splash around for a few minutes. I imagine the resulting flavor would be similar.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They should just contact the local pet store/animal shelter. The rabbits there will be able to provide all the hops they need.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
 60 pounds of hops

That's enough for almost 3 beers.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
shiat. I was hoping that headline was hyperbole, and my home town didn't find yet another way to disappoint.

Keep it stupid, Philly. Keep it stupid.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hinged: What does that city do well?


Food.  Trees.  Pedestrians.  Museums.  Tearing down row-homes and replacing them with gaudy condos.  Larry Krasner's pretty awesome.

Government-wise?  Philly is basically ungovernable.  They do their best.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Hinged: What does that city do well?

Cheese steaks.


Where? I've tried Pats, Ginos, and other Philadelphia cheese steaks and not one of them was better than I can get at Jimmy Johns. Dinics in the reading terminal market is the best sub I've had in Philly but those aren't cheesesteaks
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hinged: What does that city do well?


Homicides.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

