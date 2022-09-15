 Skip to content
(Indy100)   Australia hoping for someone a little bit better than King Charles on their money. Now who could that be? CRICKEY, I've got an idea   (indy100.com) divider line
48
    More: Obvious, Australia, Steve Irwin, Money, Legal tender, Queen's death, cultural history of Straya, RIP Queen Betty, national treasure Steve Irwin  
•       •       •

1025 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2022 at 2:50 PM



48 Comments     (+0 »)
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.marinemammalcenter.org/patients/csl-14318
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the Habsburgs?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You get Mel Gibson and you're gonna like it.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 'crikey' - that's just not crickey.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd buy $1000 Australian dollarydoos if they had the Crocodile Hunter mug on 'em. I'm a numismatist from way back.
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could care less who is on my bill as long as it still buys the same amount of hookers & blow.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll always be dollarydoos to me!
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not Australian, but I second the notion to put Steve, Earl of Crocodile, onto their money.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be nice if the US had something more interesting than dead white guys on their paper money too.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: What about the Habsburgs?


Only in West Virginia and the Ozarks.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon now.  It's gotta be Shane Warne and Kylie Minogue.
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: I'd buy $1000 Australian dollarydoos if they had the Crocodile Hunter mug on 'em. I'm a numismatist from way back.


You call that money? Now THIS is money!
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not put a wildlife molester on your money
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Damn that asteroid is running real late
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: It would be nice if the US had something more interesting than dead white guys on their paper money too.


Great idea! No more dead white guys on US money!  Let's add Steve Irwin instead to change that!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: It's 'crikey' - that's just not crickey.


Crickey:

cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: baronbloodbath: I'd buy $1000 Australian dollarydoos if they had the Crocodile Hunter mug on 'em. I'm a numismatist from way back.

You call that money? Now THIS is money!


All right, all right, you win. I see you've played Richy-Poory before!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paul Hogan seen pouting in the corner.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want steve but they just keep pushing his kids....
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So do we show the stingray too on the money?
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: It would be nice if the US had something more interesting than dead white guys on their paper money too.


Well if you'd recall we WERE gonna put a black, female spy on our money, but some orange goblin had a problem with that.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Paul Hogan seen pouting in the corner.


That's who I think it should be :p
 
Jizz Master Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Margot Robbie.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a compromise: Steve Irwin sticking his thumb up Charles' butt'ole.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steve on the front, stingray on the back?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did not know we could choose.

After researching "Canadian progressive celebrity" on the net I nominate Elliot Page. Let's name him king of Canada in lieu of Charles III while we're at it.

/I have no clue if he's a good person, I just like the idea of seeing the conservative's reaction.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: As a compromise: Steve Irwin sticking his thumb up Charles' butt'ole.


Charles may not be as shocked and appalled as you expect. He seems like he's used to having the Royal Bum cleaned by attendants.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or....  Now, hear me out...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: As a compromise: Steve Irwin sticking his thumb up Charles' butt'ole.


Fark.
Personal erotica site.
Negative.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really? This far in and no dollarinos?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paul Hogan!
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I the only person who thinks Steve Irwin was a gigantic douche? Known for nothing other than harassing wild animals in the most obnoxious way, manhandling them in exactly the ways you're not supposed to.

Frankly he got what had been coming for a long time. Karma, biatch.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angus Young and/or Bon Scott.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In retaliation, put Mel Gibson on their money.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom-Servo: The Irresponsible Captain: It would be nice if the US had something more interesting than dead white guys on their paper money too.

Great idea! No more dead white guys on US money!  Let's add Steve Irwin instead to change that!


There is another.... 
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Paul Hogan seen pouting in the corner.


The star of Lightning Jack?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about that guy that was selling the batteries. Jacko...Jocko...He was in that truck driving TV show with Flash Gordon.

/OI!
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Simpsons - HEY MR PRIME MINISTA!
Youtube 81FGVh1dj0A


Season 6 Simpsons is best Simpsons.
 
Bondith
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Am I the only person who thinks Steve Irwin was a gigantic douche? Known for nothing other than harassing wild animals in the most obnoxious way, manhandling them in exactly the ways you're not supposed to.

Frankly he got what had been coming for a long time. Karma, biatch.


Mostly I hated him because I'm an Aussie named Steve living outside of Australia, so the torrent of Crocodile Hunter comparisons because unbearable.

/I insisted that Aussies don't say crikey in real life
//Then I went and visited and my cousin casually said it unprompted
///I was so betrayed
 
macadamnut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

puffy999: cyberspacedout: It's 'crikey' - that's just not crickey.

Crickey:

[cdn.britannica.com image 850x591]


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yahoo Serious?
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: TheMysteriousStranger: baronbloodbath: I'd buy $1000 Australian dollarydoos if they had the Crocodile Hunter mug on 'em. I'm a numismatist from way back.

You call that money? Now THIS is money!

All right, all right, you win. I see you've played Richy-Poory before!


I don't know since I don't know the reference.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: baronbloodbath: TheMysteriousStranger: baronbloodbath: I'd buy $1000 Australian dollarydoos if they had the Crocodile Hunter mug on 'em. I'm a numismatist from way back.

You call that money? Now THIS is money!

All right, all right, you win. I see you've played Richy-Poory before!

I don't know since I don't know the reference.


Knifey Spoony Original Clip
Youtube mcE0aAhbVFc
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: What about the Habsburgs?


i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


"It's good to be the King!"
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

drewogatory: C'mon now.  It's gotta be Shane Warne and Kylie Minogue.


Oooh yes. And on the back of Kylie's note, it should have a rear view of her.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bingethinker: drewogatory: C'mon now.  It's gotta be Shane Warne and Kylie Minogue.

Oooh yes. And on the back of Kylie's note, it should have a rear view of her.


Any view of her is a good view, but the posterior is of particular interest.
 
Rindred
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bingethinker: drewogatory: C'mon now.  It's gotta be Shane Warne and Kylie Minogue.

Oooh yes. And on the back of Kylie's note, it should have a rear view of her.


If we're going to do Kylie for the gents, then for the ladies it should be Michael Hutchence.

/IYKYK
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Perfect time to switch to Dollarydoos!
 
