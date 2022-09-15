 Skip to content
(The Morning Call)   That tip is about as real as the Bitcoin that made it   (mcall.com) divider line
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Insta-sign-up-wall, no thanks.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That fake thing is not good enough to be a part
Of the fake thing we all agreed upon."
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A South Scranton restaurant ... Alfredo's Cafe

That's why I only order from Pizza By Alfredo's.  Alfredo's Pizza Cafe is the worst.

/or is it the other way around?
 
rpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uzzah: A South Scranton restaurant ... Alfredo's Cafe

That's why I only order from Pizza By Alfredo's.  Alfredo's Pizza Cafe is the worst.

/or is it the other way around?


Splitter
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wanted the good feeling of leaving a large tip. But not the financial burden of leaving a large tip
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: "That fake thing is not good enough to be a part
Of the fake thing we all agreed upon."


Counter-point: You absolutely have a choice in your Fiat Currency.

Don't be mad when that sketchy website you paid $3000 to for some bored looking squirrel isn't quite as legit as the federal government is.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He later told them the money was taken from his account and recommended they file a lawsuit or contact the bank."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's weird that Scranton is a real place.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to take it up with the credit card issuer. Just because the first minimum wage call centre employee told you no doesn't mean that you give up.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article is convoluted as hell, but what I get from it is that he (through an assistant) says he never reneged on the $3,000, and that the issuing bank reversed the charge on its own but somehow still took the money from him. Not a case of buyer's remorse so much as a bank fark-up, if he's telling the truth.

The whole NFT aspect is a big red herring.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
he told the staff a social media trend "Tips for Jesus" motivated him


There's your problem...never should have trusted that it would stick
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The restaurant's management spoke with Smith to confirm he really meant to leave a $3,000 tip and he told the staff a social media trend "Tips for Jesus" motivated him.

If you're doing business with a religious son of a biatch, get it in writing; his word isn't worth shiat, not with the good Lord telling him how to f#ck you on the deal.
- William S Burroughs

Although, in this case, they kinda had it in writing and it still didn't help.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: It's weird that Scranton is a real place.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: It's weird that Scranton is a real place.


I was born there, it's real.

/Scranton Mercy
//I got out
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: tricycleracer: It's weird that Scranton is a real place.
[Fark user image image 259x195]


Sorry.  I'll clarify.  It's weird that Pennsylvania is a real place.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: ParallelUniverseParking: tricycleracer: It's weird that Scranton is a real place.
[Fark user image image 259x195]

Sorry.  I'll clarify.  It's weird that Pennsylvania is a real place.


We needed something to keep New Jersey from expanding west
 
dywed88
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Article is convoluted as hell, but what I get from it is that he (through an assistant) says he never reneged on the $3,000, and that the issuing bank reversed the charge on its own but somehow still took the money from him. Not a case of buyer's remorse so much as a bank fark-up, if he's telling the truth.

The whole NFT aspect is a big red herring.


If the bank reversed it without him wanting to, it should be easy to say "sorry, here you go"
 
