(CBS News)   Well, I bet she never steals ANYBODY'S laptop after this   (cbsnews.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Choke on a turkey leg.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this allowed?   😐
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, the American legal system.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Absolute farking 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The judge could tell she was devoted because she always wore those elf ears wherever she went.

...

Those are her real ears? Oh geez, I'm sorry then.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a kid that was accused of shoplifting gets put in jail for years without a hearing.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the judge should have meant is she can visit the gallows.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad. Low energy.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?  Is the PA Ren Faire short on mud beggars this year?

Seriously, nobody wants to work anymore.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure there are a lot of people in prison/house arrest right now who would love to go to a Renfair. I wonder how lucky they are getting time outside during their sentence?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way this would be even remotely acceptable is if she's going there to be put in a stockade all day and people are throwing rotting vegetables at her.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps it's setting precedent to allow sentencing other rioters to attend RenFaires?
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: The only way this would be even remotely acceptable is if she's going there to be put in a stockade all day and people are throwing rotting vegetables at her.


Or


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
rpm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

eagles95: The Bunyip: The only way this would be even remotely acceptable is if she's going there to be put in a stockade all day and people are throwing rotting vegetables at her.

Or


[media1.giphy.com image 200x150] [View Full Size image _x_]


If she could feel shame, she wouldn't be a Republican.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
She needs a good special mastering.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Why is this allowed?   😐


She's still innocent until proven guilty. She needs to have her stupid deluded ass kicked, but it'll get kicked in court, with due process, and maintaining the rule of law is the best way of showing these stupid, deluded assholes that, yes, the country's fine without your attempt to "save" it, and, no, justice isn't something you're going to evade easily or for long.

The point of managing her house arrest is to ensure that she's not a flight risk. She's complied with the judge's orders, and as long as she doesn't do anything stupid, I've no issue with this.

Now, why the Renaissance faire keeps letting an accused thief and traitor - she did try to sell the laptop, after all - in for fun & games is beyond me. If they know she's coming, it'd make sense to ban her ass just so they don't get pulled into whatever investigation results when she does, potentially, try to use the faire as cover to escape house arrest...
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: The judge could tell she was devoted because she always wore those elf ears wherever she went.

...

Those are her real ears? Oh geez, I'm sorry then.


You're a despicable anti-elfite.

/She really should be in prison
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I feel updated.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is she a vendor or something?

I suppose I could maaaaaaybe see a conditional release so she could attend and earn income.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or does she have a little Mona Lisa smirk?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: Is she a vendor or something?

I suppose I could maaaaaaybe see a conditional release so she could attend and earn income.


Laptop vendor.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I used to think that nothing could be more insipid, pointless and just plain irksome as a Renaissance Faire and the people who like them. Yep.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What the crazy fark banana republic judicial system is this? You trespass on a secure facility, steal government property, all during a violent insurrection, but god forbid you miss your Friday night hangout at Dave & Busters.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Why is this allowed?   😐


Because she hasn't been to trial yet, and therefore in the eyes of the court, is still presumed innocent.   She isn't getting an exception to a sentence, she is getting an exception to her release conditions pending trial.

I'm OK with a little leeway on that.   She did the right thing by asking the judge instead of just going and crying about gold fringed flags.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
From the NPR article

"I took Nancy Polesis [sic] hard drives. I don't care. Kill me," authorities say she wrote on the social media site Discord.

Unless she's working at the fair to pay for attorney fees, I don't see any reasonable reason this was granted. She admitted to stealing it. This trial is more about sentencing than establishing guilt.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She's white.
I assume Republican.
Serious question....what is her/her family's economic situation?
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ladies and Gentlemen, the American "Judicial" system. I expect her to be let off, and Pelosi will have to apologize to her, and pay her legal fees, and pay for her "pain and suffering". Pelosi will then be sentenced to life imprisonment for failing to secure government property.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: raerae1980: Why is this allowed?   😐

She's still innocent until proven guilty. She needs to have her stupid deluded ass kicked, but it'll get kicked in court, with due process, and maintaining the rule of law is the best way of showing these stupid, deluded assholes that, yes, the country's fine without your attempt to "save" it, and, no, justice isn't something you're going to evade easily or for long.

The point of managing her house arrest is to ensure that she's not a flight risk. She's complied with the judge's orders, and as long as she doesn't do anything stupid, I've no issue with this.

Now, why the Renaissance faire keeps letting an accused thief and traitor - she did try to sell the laptop, after all - in for fun & games is beyond me. If they know she's coming, it'd make sense to ban her ass just so they don't get pulled into whatever investigation results when she does, potentially, try to use the faire as cover to escape house arrest...


Makes me wonder if she made an image of the laptop drive...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What in the goddamed fuq? We are actually letting seditionists loose so they can go play Game of Thrones?

This kind of sh*t does NOT discourage any more Jan 6th attempts!
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm going to have to assume this is part of the rehabilitation phase of her punishment. Maybe seeing a horses a55 may help her understand why she shouldn't be one.
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Smurfnazi420: She's white.
I assume Republican.
Serious question....what is her/her family's economic situation?


What would make you think she's Republican?


bellingcat.comView Full Size



Oh... never mind, I see it now.
 
goodncold
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bot v2.38beta: Smurfnazi420: She's white.
I assume Republican.
Serious question....what is her/her family's economic situation?

What would make you think she's Republican?


[bellingcat.com image 825x620]


Oh... never mind, I see it now.


Is it the penis hanging on the wall behind her to the left?
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rent Party: raerae1980: Why is this allowed?   😐

Because she hasn't been to trial yet, and therefore in the eyes of the court, is still presumed innocent.   She isn't getting an exception to a sentence, she is getting an exception to her release conditions pending trial.

I'm OK with a little leeway on that.   She did the right thing by asking the judge instead of just going and crying about gold fringed flags.


She's presumed innocent, but the farking idiot posted about doing the crime on social media. I might be a little lenient though since living in Mechanicsburg, PA is a fate worse than death.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What the judge should have meant is she can visit the gallows.

At least put her in stocks with a sign around her neck.  You know, so she can get the full experience:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ren Faire? Sure, you can be there...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rpm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

flucto: I used to think that nothing could be more insipid, pointless and just plain irksome as a Renaissance Faire and the people who like them. Yep.


Is it as pointless as posting on Fark?
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Seriously?   if i were the judge i would have told her to pound sand.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Smurfnazi420: She's white.
I assume Republican.
Serious question....what is her/her family's economic situation?


In Mechanicsburg? Fairly average. Far less than Camp Hill or Boiling Springs, the neighboring towns.

It's still a bastion of lunacy. Redder than hell.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The justice system in this country is a joke.

Kalief Browder was held at Riker's Island, without trial, between 2010 and 2013 for allegedly stealing a backpack containing valuables. During his imprisonment, Browder was in solitary confinement for 700 days. He ended up killing himself. Wonder what the difference is between him and her? Hmmmm
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
the eeyores are coming from inside the judiciary!
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wait she's a Nazi nerd MAGA renfair pending federal felon Republican?... and not fat? There's too many things going on there and my brain can't process that.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Why is this allowed?   😐


Mighty white of them. Getting rid of bail? Oogga booga, easy on crime, lockemup!

Except her. She obviously is harmless.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rent Party: raerae1980: Why is this allowed?   😐

Because she hasn't been to trial yet, and therefore in the eyes of the court, is still presumed innocent.   She isn't getting an exception to a sentence, she is getting an exception to her release conditions pending trial.

I'm OK with a little leeway on that.   She did the right thing by asking the judge instead of just going and crying about gold fringed flags.


This I can understand.  What I don't understand is: "...making this her second trip to to the faire while on home confinement.  She was allowed to attend last month as well."

There's a Renaissance Faire every farking month in PA?
 
TheHappyCanadian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: What the crazy fark banana republic judicial system is this? You trespass on a secure facility, steal government property, all during a violent insurrection, but god forbid you miss your Friday night hangout at Dave & Busters.


Trespassing and stealing government property? I'm surprised they bothered arresting her at all:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Time Travelers weekend is coming up. Maybe she is hoping to find an alternate past where her Führer won.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: He ended up killing himself. Wonder what the difference is between him and her? Hmmmm


Woah now he killed himself after release from essentially a 3rd world human rights violation that's on him not the good city of NY.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

rpm: flucto: I used to think that nothing could be more insipid, pointless and just plain irksome as a Renaissance Faire and the people who like them. Yep.

Is it as pointless as posting on Fark?


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

eagles95: The Bunyip: The only way this would be even remotely acceptable is if she's going there to be put in a stockade all day and people are throwing rotting vegetables at her.

Or


[media1.giphy.com image 200x150]


Concidering how that ended flor everyone involved, lets stick with the stockade
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: FormlessOne: raerae1980: Why is this allowed?   😐

She's still innocent until proven guilty. She needs to have her stupid deluded ass kicked, but it'll get kicked in court, with due process, and maintaining the rule of law is the best way of showing these stupid, deluded assholes that, yes, the country's fine without your attempt to "save" it, and, no, justice isn't something you're going to evade easily or for long.

The point of managing her house arrest is to ensure that she's not a flight risk. She's complied with the judge's orders, and as long as she doesn't do anything stupid, I've no issue with this.

Now, why the Renaissance faire keeps letting an accused thief and traitor - she did try to sell the laptop, after all - in for fun & games is beyond me. If they know she's coming, it'd make sense to ban her ass just so they don't get pulled into whatever investigation results when she does, potentially, try to use the faire as cover to escape house arrest...

Makes me wonder if she made an image of the laptop drive...


I'm not sure she's that bright or well equipped, to be honest. She got a ride to the riot from her dad. She snagged the laptop because she had the opportunity to do so. She tried to sell the laptop to a friend in Russia, who would, presumably, resell it to the SVR. She celebrated her grab on a Discord channel with messages like (shown as spelled):

I stole shiat from Nancy Polesi
I took Polesis hard drives

We're not talking about a genius here. We're talking about an easily-led fool.
 
