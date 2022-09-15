 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Should you tip your veterinarian? Point-of-sale devices are making it much easier to shame you into tipping. Little do they know, I have no shame   (moneywise.com) divider line
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They want tips? Next time I get my dog circumcised, they can have it!
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't somebody think about the poor upper-middle-class!
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF? Absolutely not. You're either a medical professional or you aren't.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: They want tips? Next time I get my dog circumcised, they can have it!


lolwut
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bill was about $115 for everything, and then they pulled out the new card reader... And the first thing that I see, they have a 10% minimum tip. The prompt allowed for a tip of up to 20%.

At that point, I would have told them I only pay for stuff in crypto. Which I don't have anymore because Trump.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This tipping at POS is getting out of hand.

I get tipping wait staff. They run around for you and earn it.

Some slack jaw at a register who does nothing but hand me a bag and make change? Not so much.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My uncle is a vet.  He sets his own prices.  I've seen his house.  He doesn't need any tips.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: They want tips? Next time I get my dog circumcised, they can have it!


That sound you hear in the background is a set of ears perking up, and a set of paws trying to find an exit....
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: This tipping at POS is getting out of hand.

I get tipping wait staff. They run around for you and earn it.

Some slack jaw at a register who does nothing but hand me a bag and make change? Not so much.


Exactly. The place where I buy my edibles does this. It's like, dude. If my arm was 2 inches longer I could reach them myself. The transaction took 45 seconds and you didn't even look me in the eye.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tip buttons just come standard with the device/software and people don't care enough to turn it off.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dog is unhappy with the service.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i deliver your food for no money. tip me, or i will get mad
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah the vet just quoted me 4k to remove some teeth from my 14 year old dog.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: My uncle is a vet.  He sets his own prices.  I've seen his house.  He doesn't need any tips.


This; one of the richest in an extended family of thousands managed to be the only vet for hundreds of miles in cattle country.  He has a private lake.
 
Pew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just experienced this at the Amish stand at town farmers' market. I don't support religion, so hard pass. I was, however, inspired to purchase one for my cubicle.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: They want tips? Next time I get my dog circumcised, they can have it!


How many times do you plan to get your dog circumcised?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I claim tips on my taxes? I feel if I kept track of how much I give out, I should get some sort of break for that.
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I'm from Iowa -- we're used to veterinarians and tipping.

Cow tipping that is.

/I'll see myself out
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a nope. And receipts with "suggested tip" need to go. You don't have to remind me, if you did a good job you'll get a good tip. And I tip with cash, also.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noto for the kinds of prices they charge.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pew: I just experienced this at the Amish stand at town farmers' market. I don't support religion, so hard pass. I was, however, inspired to purchase one for my cubicle.



You have an Amish person in your cubicle?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Space Station Wagon: Yeah the vet just quoted me 4k to remove some teeth from my 14 year old dog.


Anesthesia and the knowledge on how to administer it so the patient doesn't die aimt cheap bruh.

Unless you want to try and pull out the teeth of an awake dog.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Pew: I just experienced this at the Amish stand at town farmers' market. I don't support religion, so hard pass. I was, however, inspired to purchase one for my cubicle.


You have an Amish person in your cubicle?


You don't?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The tip buttons just come standard with the device/software and people don't care enough to turn it off.


Why would they?
Uh, yeah.  The IT guy is coming out next week.  You know?  10% would be great and it moves it to the next screen.  That "No Tip" button doesn't work.  Oh, you pushed it. I guess they fixed it.  Hehe.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the proper tipping for euthanasia?  40 yen?
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried Amazon Fresh, their grocery delivery service, for the first time last week. I was a bit off-put by the request for a tip after "free delivery" got plenty of play so I declined to tip anything.

I felt a little bad about that so I went out and put five bucks underneath my welcome mat with some white junk paper sticking out and easily visible with "tip" written on it.

Woke up, saw my stuff had been delivered and then went out to grab it. It was put inside my screen door as asked so as to prevent potential porch pirates from getting anything. To my dismay however, the five bucks underneath the welcome mat was still there.

I didn't figure there would be but there was no way to tip your delivery person after the fact through the app so yeah, I suck.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: eKonk: They want tips? Next time I get my dog circumcised, they can have it!

How many times do you plan to get your dog circumcised?


Until Private Pyle is sufficiently motivated !
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Pew: I just experienced this at the Amish stand at town farmers' market. I don't support religion, so hard pass. I was, however, inspired to purchase one for my cubicle.


You have an Amish person in your cubicle?


He does NOW.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: They want tips? Next time I get my dog circumcised, they can have it!


Do you have to do that often?
 
northernmanor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HotWingConspiracy: "The tip buttons just come standard with the device/software and people don't care enough to turn it off."


The tip buttons just come standard with the device/software and the business owner sees an opportunity for an easy grift, so they leave the feature as active.

FIFY
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: My uncle is a vet.  He sets his own prices.  I've seen his house.  He doesn't need any tips.


Just had to get meds for 2 of our 3 fur babies.  Came to almost $600 for thyroid medication (month), heart pills (50 pills which cat takes twice a day), Heartgard (year), Nexgard (year).  I love the staff but yeah I'm not tipping on that.

/probably misspelled those medications but meh
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: My dog is unhappy with the service.


And no steak!
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just had major surgery, should I tip just the surgeon or the whole team? What's 18% of $658,342?
 
TheFoz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Space Station Wagon: Yeah the vet just quoted me 4k to remove some teeth from my 14 year old dog.

Anesthesia and the knowledge on how to administer it so the patient doesn't die aimt cheap bruh.

Unless you want to try and pull out the teeth of an awake dog.


Cost about $700 last time one our cats had two teeth removed.  The other cat had to have an EKG ($300) done and the vet determined putting him under for surgery could kill him so now he's just on expensive heart medication but needs another EKG soon.  Which will be $500 this time because their normal EKG doctor person is out from hip surgery.

/have some pets they said, it'll be fun they said...
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Depends on branch of service. I'd tip them, except the Space Force. They shouldn't even get to be called veterinarians.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: I just had major surgery, should I tip just the surgeon or the whole team? What's 18% of $658,342?


Your deductible
 
My uncle's son
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If they got out of the vet for only $115 then they were probably only there for grooming. For grooming, a tip would be reasonable.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i deliver your food for no money. tip me, or i will get mad


Maybe people shouldn't agree to work for nothing, especially when they bring their own overhead and costs...
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I usually assume that the people using the Square POP stuff can't be bothered to customize it and skip the tip if its not somewhere that tipping is customary.

I don't feel awkward at all.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Space Station Wagon: Yeah the vet just quoted me 4k to remove some teeth from my 14 year old dog.


I'll do it for a hundred, you can keep the teeth
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The tip buttons just come standard with the device/software and people don't care enough to turn it off.


ha.
I should have read the thread before commenting.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheFoz: shinji3i: Space Station Wagon: Yeah the vet just quoted me 4k to remove some teeth from my 14 year old dog.

Anesthesia and the knowledge on how to administer it so the patient doesn't die aimt cheap bruh.

Unless you want to try and pull out the teeth of an awake dog.

Cost about $700 last time one our cats had two teeth removed.  The other cat had to have an EKG ($300) done and the vet determined putting him under for surgery could kill him so now he's just on expensive heart medication but needs another EKG soon.  Which will be $500 this time because their normal EKG doctor person is out from hip surgery.

/have some pets they said, it'll be fun they said...


Just paid $2500 to have one of our cats eyes removed.

It's getting to the point where pet health insurance is starting to look sensible.


I now greet that cat with a hearty arrr!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I generally don't tip people that charge me $450 for dewormer.  My boys have white feet, so I can't use the cheap stuff, but it shouldn't cost that much.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Space Station Wagon: Yeah the vet just quoted me 4k to remove some teeth from my 14 year old dog.


At 14, all you have to do is wait a little while and the problem will rectify itself.

/hope poochie is okay
 
parliboy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
the business owner sees an opportunity for an easy grift, so they leave the feature as active.

That seems like an easy way to set up your business to fail.  Really only leaves one disgruntled employee to say "we don't get the tips" to leave you in a bad way.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TheFoz: shinji3i: Space Station Wagon: Yeah the vet just quoted me 4k to remove some teeth from my 14 year old dog.

Anesthesia and the knowledge on how to administer it so the patient doesn't die aimt cheap bruh.

Unless you want to try and pull out the teeth of an awake dog.

Cost about $700 last time one our cats had two teeth removed.  The other cat had to have an EKG ($300) done and the vet determined putting him under for surgery could kill him so now he's just on expensive heart medication but needs another EKG soon.  Which will be $500 this time because their normal EKG doctor person is out from hip surgery.

/have some pets they said, it'll be fun they said...


Paid about the same for my little fuzzballs removal as well. I imagine a big dog takes more gas to knockout than my 10lb friend and the price goes up if they need more teeth removed.

/Come on down to the animal shelter, have a couple of laughs
//Now I know what a can of wet food feels like
///Ho ho ho now I have a feather boa toy
 
fourthsword
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't even pay my veterinarian, dog and dash.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: And receipts with "suggested tip" need to go.


That doesn't bother me, just confirms my math is right.

Anyway, I tip people who bring food to my table or house, barber (when I had hair, now I just shave it) and people in similar service professions. I don't tip the McDonald's or Starbucks servers for just doing their job. I did use to make exceptions for the girls at the ice cream shop that had a tip jar for college -- usually just threw my loose change in there.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Space Station Wagon: Yeah the vet just quoted me 4k to remove some teeth from my 14 year old dog.


Were they yours?
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I bring cash when I pick up pizza for this very reason.
 
