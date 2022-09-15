 Skip to content
(WESH Orlando)   Branch uses branch in carjacking attempt stopped by Chick-Fil-A employee   (wesh.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll be fired for violating company policy in 3....2....
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: He'll be fired for violating company policy in 3....2....


The carjacked woman thanked him and he didn't say "my pleasure"?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Alyssa ok?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salute, for stepping up and stopping the asshat
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: He'll be fired for violating company policy in 3....2....


No he won't.  Won't be charged with anything either.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, yeah, that's in my neck of the woods.  Those Chik-Fil-As have long lines, so I can imagine something like this was bound to happen.

Not that I approve of carjacking to get through the line faster.  Just saying.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida. He's lucky somebody didn't shoot him.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Walker: He'll be fired for violating company policy in 3....2....

No he won't.  Won't be charged with anything either.


You don't understand how things work here?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What a branch may look like.

img.sharetv.comView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Chik-til-a...terrible company, decent food, terrific employees.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm a little surprised that Chick-Fil-A employees aren't armed, like Republican Jesus would have wanted.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Florida. He's lucky somebody didn't shoot him.


On Branch's current path that's probably inevitable. Or an OD.
 
mindnumbedrobot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wonder if this was in a local 'community'? Oh wait, we can not use the word community anymore, it might hurt someone's feelings.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It said in an NBC article that the employee's name is Mykel Gordon, which is amazing.  Fits he leads the Chicago Balls to six championships and now this. The guy's a hero.
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Deputies said Branch was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery."

Didn't the car already have a battery in it?
 
