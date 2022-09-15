 Skip to content
(The Takeout)   But if you don't get the giant red plastic tumblers, impenetrable checkerboard vinyl tablecloths, and a tabletop Galaga or Ms. Pac Man, is it really worth it?   (thetakeout.com) divider line
posted to Main » and Discussion » on 15 Sep 2022 at 2:50 PM



maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She scammed a Chinese manufacturer to go through all the effort of making two samples for the potential of a deal?

Nice.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah uh not to be an asshole but ... this might be fraud.

This is a huge problem in the furry community right now, and has crossovers with the plushie making community.

To wit, furries are getting "samples" or "prototypes" of a "plush they want made" but it's their fursona, or whatever, and because it's a "Sample" they're getting it for a fraction the cost it would actually be for a full custom plush (for reference I follow someone who makes massive custom demonic goat plushies that cost over $1000).

This has caused fallout, because there are people who get legit custom plush lines made like the Purrmaids, and that requires things like test models and so forth. So for people ACTUALLY trying to start these ventures, they're finding the costs sharply escalating and the contracts getting tighter because these companies get scammed so often.

What the person in the article did is.. basically the same thing. And I hope like hell they read their contract carefully because they basically blasted to the internet that they intentionally committed fraud. It may be international, but they can still be sued.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I submit that it is not
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These days I cannot stand Pizza Hut, but I do love those lamps.
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget the shaker of red pepper flakes.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: These days I cannot stand Pizza Hut, but I do love those lamps.


As a former BookIt superstar, yeah :(
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
tnpir
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: [images7.memedroid.com image 720x900]


Those were the days, including a pitcher of beer for the grownups and a pitcher of Coke for the kids.

Ever since I saw that Craig Robinson Pizza Hut commercial where his man cave is decorated like an early 80s Pizza Hut I've thought to myself, that would be AWESOME.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Buy all 50 and sell them for $500
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Someone needs to explain to me how the human brain works. Some of the happiest memories of my childhood are Pizza Hut buffets buffets. My dad would get cranky with how slow the pizza was coming, and I would eat so much I would throw up and yet I still miss that. Why??
 
jchic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have an authentic red Pizza Hut tumbler.  The lone survivor....
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: [images7.memedroid.com image 720x900]


There was always a smell that was specific to dine-in Pizza Hut locations (of course, when I was young they all were dine-in) where I could always pick up a much heavier scent of green bell peppers cooking than you got at say a Godfather's or Shakey's (those were the two competitors of note in my area).  I see those red tumblers or that lamp and it brings that smell back to memory.  It's something.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I liked Pizza Hut when I was a kid. But I ate at a Pizza Hut a little while before covid hit for the first time in a long time. It was the worst pizza I ever ate. The dough tasted like it had actual play-doh in it and was clearly stamped out from some kind of machine like a lot of supermarket frozen pizzas are (but as I said, tasted a lot worse).
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Mine had Galaga, Commando, and farking Journey Escape of all things.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

maxandgrinch: She scammed a Chinese manufacturer to go through all the effort of making two samples for the potential of a deal?

Nice.


Turnabout, fair play, etc.
 
