(NPR)   NPR explores the four critical ways that the world messed up its initial COVID response. The good thing is that since Trump is already out of office, we only need to solve three of them in the future   (npr.org) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ITSTHECHEMTRAILSITELLYOUTHEYPUTITINTHEWATERTHEYARECOMINGTOTAKEYOURGUNZBYJESUSSTOCKPILEAMMO
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as the douche doesn't get elected in the future.
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never miss the opportunity to remind an antivaxxer that Trump made a big show about spearheading Operation Lightspeed.  It's a spectacularly low effort troll that causes visible sprains and exhaustion from uncomfortable mental gymnastics.

They don't learn anything from reality, of course.  But it's fun to watch get really greasy avoiding it, sometimes.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: ITSTHECHEMTRAILSITELLYOUTHEYPUTITINTHEWATERTHEYARECOMINGTOTAKEYOURGUNZBYJESUSSTOCKPILEAMMO


NPR: "Go on..."
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People of the world, let's cooperate!

That'll happen next time.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
solid headline.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To paraphrase Jim Stephanie Sterling, besides or in addition to the fact that they were basically trying to use it as Foxdie for the poor and disabled?
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even though Trump is gone, the idiotic seeds he planted remain. Distrust in public health personnel and public health measures will hobble our response to pretty much every public health event for the foreseeable future.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The commission noted widespread public resistance to basic prevention and safety measures. This was due, in part, to confusing and conflicting government messages.

Man, talk about glossing over the big story. The unmentioned elephant in the room is, well, the elephant in the room.
 
DBAFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: ITSTHECHEMTRAILSITELLYOUTHEYPUTITINTHEWATERTHEYARECOMINGTOTAKEYOURGUNZBYJESUSSTOCKPILEAMMO


Sir, this is a Wendy's
 
mamoru [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No mention of how getting people back to work to keep earning capital for their capitalist masters was a priority over public health in most nations? Seems like a pretty obvious one to miss. Even the little relief we were granted was couched in terms of stimulating the economy, an economy which only seems to serve making the rich richer while everyone else toils and suffers under them. But at least we clapped for the "essential workers" while paying them sh*t wages and exposing them to more and more risks.

*hi-five-to-drowining-essential-workers.jpg*
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few got addicted to Trump's methods for dealing with large emergencies.  We will have that forever from now on.  Rolls of paper towels and obstructionism as a foundation of civilization is no longer a fringe thing.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's nothing in the article about Trump, Subby.

In fact, of all the world's leaders, he was the one who realized the danger first, and tried to stop airline flights from China in January, 2020. This was impossible since many of the passengers were US citizens trying to escape the disease and they could not be prevented from returning to the US, even though they brought the virus with them.

Then Trump quickly paid the cheap price of $1 billion each to two pharmaceutical companies to develop something to combat the epidemic, and the pre-treatment was developed in record time. Do you realize how Trump operates? He was probably on the phone every day to those companies telling them to get their ass in gear.

It is not a vaccine as the article calls it, because it does not stop people from getting COVID, but ameliorates the effect. Many of the common cold viruses are coronaviruses and there is no vaccine for them. It was the best that anyone could do.

However, there were and are a lot of people who call it a vaccine and mistrust it. Many of them have died, because they did not get the pre-treatment.

Many people seem to be immune, and I am one of them. I suggest a study to see if immunity is correlated 100% with a lifetime of contact with cats.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mojo_the_helper_monkey: Even though Trump is gone, the idiotic seeds he planted remain. Distrust in public health personnel and public health measures will hobble our response to pretty much every public health event for the foreseeable future.


Exactly. None of the "fixes" in the article address the rightwing resistance to basic public safety and vaccines. Probably because the only effective fix would be to launch them all into the sun.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: People of the world, let's cooperate!

That'll happen next time.


The world couldn't cooperate when the possibility of death from COVID could be measured in a matter of days.  And then we wonder why the world keeps hurtling toward environmental collapse due to climate change that will happen at some ambiguous time (months? years? decades?) in the future.

And we'll sit here and do the same thing -- blame everyone but human nature.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: People of the world, let's cooperate!

That'll happen next time.


All 4 things they mention boil down to this.  Next time will be exactly the same, it's human nature to cover your own butt 1st.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: As long as the douche doesn't get elected in the future.


That got a legit lol
 
Malenfant
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mojo_the_helper_monkey: Even though Trump is gone, the idiotic seeds he planted remain. Distrust in public health personnel and public health measures will hobble our response to pretty much every public health event for the foreseeable future.


Trump was a symptom. The party had already taught their voters to be absolute lunatics who believe that they know better than the experts. Corrupt Donald Trump didn't create hate radio, Fox, OAN, or Newsmax. He exploited the rabid delusional asshats that Republican propaganda created.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mamoru: No mention of how getting people back to work to keep earning capital for their capitalist masters was a priority over public health in most nations? Seems like a pretty obvious one to miss. Even the little relief we were granted was couched in terms of stimulating the economy, an economy which only seems to serve making the rich richer while everyone else toils and suffers under them. But at least we clapped for the "essential workers" while paying them sh*t wages and exposing them to more and more risks.

*hi-five-to-drowining-essential-workers.jpg*


Without truckers or grocery clerks store shelves would be empty in less than a week with panic buying, even with them without someone harvesting crops and processing the food the stores would run out quick.  How do you suggest feeding 330 million people with 0 people working for 3 months?
Healthcare workers near you many be paid crap but here they make $$$$.  A nurse at the hospital my niece works at just got a $150k electric Porsche... it's good to be young, high paid and reckless with $
 
patrick767
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Malenfant: mojo_the_helper_monkey: Even though Trump is gone, the idiotic seeds he planted remain. Distrust in public health personnel and public health measures will hobble our response to pretty much every public health event for the foreseeable future.

Trump was a symptom. The party had already taught their voters to be absolute lunatics who believe that they know better than the experts. Corrupt Donald Trump didn't create hate radio, Fox, OAN, or Newsmax. He exploited the rabid delusional asshats that Republican propaganda created.


I read a Twitter thread by Steve Schmidt the other day bemoaning how journalism has lost the trust of much of the public. That's Steve Schmidt, longtime high level Republican strategist and the man most responsible for cursing us with knowing who the fark Sarah Palin is. His thread made no mention of the several decades long GOP effort to destroy the public's faith in journalism.
 
Thingster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Does the list include, "Don't trust anything China says,"?

Because item #1 needs to be, "Don't trust anything China says."
 
chasd00
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
spanning an election year was the greatest trick covid ever played.
 
patrick767
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: mojo_the_helper_monkey: Even though Trump is gone, the idiotic seeds he planted remain. Distrust in public health personnel and public health measures will hobble our response to pretty much every public health event for the foreseeable future.

Exactly. None of the "fixes" in the article address the rightwing resistance to basic public safety and vaccines. Probably because the only effective fix would be to launch them all into the sun.


This. Even this week I stumbled across Twitter threads where journalists and health care subject matter experts they spoke with got hammered with replies from antivax and antimask farkwits. The morons continue to be utterly convinced they are correct.
 
beer and video games
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's a losing proposition to expect Joe Biden to do anything better than Trump.  Not a trump voter, but Biden is embarrassing and unfit for the job.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In terms of their inequity argument, I counter with the following question: If everyone was given the vaccine and a few nations still had scores dying everyday despite having the supply to vaccinate everyone and the government reacted appropriately, who do you blame?

The plague of resistance?  When it comes to people, you can't fix stupid.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mamoru: No mention of how getting people back to work to keep earning capital for their capitalist masters was a priority over public health in most nations? Seems like a pretty obvious one to miss. Even the little relief we were granted was couched in terms of stimulating the economy, an economy which only seems to serve making the rich richer while everyone else toils and suffers under them. But at least we clapped for the "essential workers" while paying them sh*t wages and exposing them to more and more risks.

*hi-five-to-drowining-essential-workers.jpg*


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

beer and video games: It's a losing proposition to expect Joe Biden to do anything better than Trump.  Not a trump voter, but Biden is embarrassing and unfit for the job.


A time-honored tradition on Fark: someone talking out of their ass and hiding like a biatch when it's their time to explain why.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mamoru: No mention of how getting people back to work to keep earning capital for their capitalist masters was a priority over public health in most nations? Seems like a pretty obvious one to miss. Even the little relief we were granted was couched in terms of stimulating the economy, an economy which only seems to serve making the rich richer while everyone else toils and suffers under them. But at least we clapped for the "essential workers" while paying them sh*t wages and exposing them to more and more risks.

*hi-five-to-drowining-essential-workers.jpg*


March 16, 2020: "Don't worry, we're in this together."

April 1, 2020: "Fark you, get back to work!"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, a universal healthcare system would've saved at least 330K people's lives during the pandemic.

https://www.yahoo.com/now/universal-health-care-could-saved-224812758.html
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: There's nothing in the article about Trump, Subby.

In fact, of all the world's leaders, he was the one who realized the danger first, and tried to stop airline flights from China in January, 2020. This was impossible since many of the passengers were US citizens trying to escape the disease and they could not be prevented from returning to the US, even though they brought the virus with them.

Then Trump quickly paid the cheap price of $1 billion each to two pharmaceutical companies to develop something to combat the epidemic, and the pre-treatment was developed in record time. Do you realize how Trump operates? He was probably on the phone every day to those companies telling them to get their ass in gear.

It is not a vaccine as the article calls it, because it does not stop people from getting COVID, but ameliorates the effect. Many of the common cold viruses are coronaviruses and there is no vaccine for them. It was the best that anyone could do.

However, there were and are a lot of people who call it a vaccine and mistrust it. Many of them have died, because they did not get the pre-treatment.

Many people seem to be immune, and I am one of them. I suggest a study to see if immunity is correlated 100% with a lifetime of contact with cats.


Triple vaccinated and had covid 3 times.  Have had 4 cats continuously for the last 30 years so the cat thing is out.
As far as the trump thing you are 100% right on what he did with the vaccines.  He basically pre-purchased any APPROVED vaccine which was far batter than just tossing money at every bio company.... which we did to some extent.  He handled that portion perfectly.  As for the rest, he was quick to dismiss it early on then jumped on it hard then got weird with the bleach and UV lights.  Some things are better left to people with a PHD in the relevant field.  Would have been better if he stopped calling it the China virus which made it a political thing instead of a human thing.
I would be quiet about being immune as they may hunt you down and cut you up to see why.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: farkitallletitend: People of the world, let's cooperate!

That'll happen next time.

The world couldn't cooperate when the possibility of death from COVID could be measured in a matter of days.  And then we wonder why the world keeps hurtling toward environmental collapse due to climate change that will happen at some ambiguous time (months? years? decades?) in the future.

And we'll sit here and do the same thing -- blame everyone but human nature.


Most blame humans BUT not 99.999% of the humans.  Nobody accepts personal responsibility for it.
 
mamoru [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: How do you suggest feeding 330 million people with 0 people working for 3 months?


I never suggested 0 people working. I suggested that there was always a focus on keeping people at work and the way it was couched always ignored public health in favor of the economy, which again I reiterate is an economy that seems to only serve making the rich richer while keeping everyone else dependent on the scraps they may dole out. 

ctighe2353: Healthcare workers near you many be paid crap but here they make $$$$.


Healthcare workers are not the only essential workers. Hell you mentioned at least 3 others in your post. Now ask yourself whether those truck drivers, store clerks, farmers, not to mention delivery people, day care workers, sanitation workers, etc. were seeing wages that reflected their essentialness. Because what most of us saw were billionaires increasing their billions while their workers got sick and hundreds of thousands of them died for the barest table scraps from all that profit. 

Why is it that world wide, billionaires increased their wealth by $3.9 trillion during the pandemic while workers, including many of those essential workers we love to celebrate but never actually reward, lost about $3.7 trillion in earnings?

The actual smart and compassionate thing to do during the pandemic would have been to make it financially possible for everyone non-essential to stay home and prevent the spread of the virus as much as possible, and make sure to pay those whose jobs were essential and could not be paused a wage that recognized their value and their risk. Instead, we just pushed everyone into getting back outside and back to work as quickly as possible so that we could increase the wealth of the billionaire parasites at the top. 

Yay f*cking capitalism! It's sofa king wonderful!
 
Dadoody
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: There's nothing in the article about Trump, Subby.

In fact, of all the world's leaders, he was the one who realized the danger first, and tried to stop airline flights from China in January, 2020. This was impossible since many of the passengers were US citizens trying to escape the disease and they could not be prevented from returning to the US, even though they brought the virus with them.

Then Trump quickly paid the cheap price of $1 billion each to two pharmaceutical companies to develop something to combat the epidemic, and the pre-treatment was developed in record time. Do you realize how Trump operates? He was probably on the phone every day to those companies telling them to get their ass in gear.

It is not a vaccine as the article calls it, because it does not stop people from getting COVID, but ameliorates the effect. Many of the common cold viruses are coronaviruses and there is no vaccine for them. It was the best that anyone could do.

However, there were and are a lot of people who call it a vaccine and mistrust it. Many of them have died, because they did not get the pre-treatment.

Many people seem to be immune, and I am one of them. I suggest a study to see if immunity is correlated 100% with a lifetime of contact with cats.



You can't tell the Leftists that. They only remember the times people listen to their ramblings and ravings. They don't even remember this little gem: https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/nancy-pelosi-visits-san-franciscos-chinatown/2240247/  

Or when Fauci exclaimed against people wearing masks in Feb 2020, and the Leftists also ridiculed people who wore masks......until we were told to wear masks then the Leftists acted like it was the right information all along. 

They only remember what they want to remember.
 
assjuice
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The public was infected by a plague of resistance. People who actually work in public health are not surprised by this. The public could eat healthier and avoid cardiovascular disease and cancer. Many don't. IV drug users could use needle exchanges. Many don't. People engaging in risky sex could avoid STDs. Many don't. It is unfortunate human nature, but since this one issue got politicized social media is full of people feeling superior for doing the absolute farking least they could (without doing nothing).
 
dkimball
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: There's nothing in the article about Trump, Subby.

In fact, of all the world's leaders, he was the one who realized the danger first, and tried to stop airline flights from China in January, 2020. This was impossible since many of the passengers were US citizens trying to escape the disease and they could not be prevented from returning to the US, even though they brought the virus with them.

Then Trump quickly paid the cheap price of $1 billion each to two pharmaceutical companies to develop something to combat the epidemic, and the pre-treatment was developed in record time. Do you realize how Trump operates? He was probably on the phone every day to those companies telling them to get their ass in gear.

It is not a vaccine as the article calls it, because it does not stop people from getting COVID, but ameliorates the effect. Many of the common cold viruses are coronaviruses and there is no vaccine for them. It was the best that anyone could do.

However, there were and are a lot of people who call it a vaccine and mistrust it. Many of them have died, because they did not get the pre-treatment.

Many people seem to be immune, and I am one of them. I suggest a study to see if immunity is correlated 100% with a lifetime of contact with cats.


It's true.  Article doesn't even mention the USA or Fauci or anything specific beside WHO.  Blaming "nations" for developing the vaccine??? for profit or at least covering the cost...etc?  I guess "nations" should cover anything that causes death from now on.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dadoody: WastrelWay: There's nothing in the article about Trump, Subby.

In fact, of all the world's leaders, he was the one who realized the danger first, and tried to stop airline flights from China in January, 2020. This was impossible since many of the passengers were US citizens trying to escape the disease and they could not be prevented from returning to the US, even though they brought the virus with them.

Then Trump quickly paid the cheap price of $1 billion each to two pharmaceutical companies to develop something to combat the epidemic, and the pre-treatment was developed in record time. Do you realize how Trump operates? He was probably on the phone every day to those companies telling them to get their ass in gear.

It is not a vaccine as the article calls it, because it does not stop people from getting COVID, but ameliorates the effect. Many of the common cold viruses are coronaviruses and there is no vaccine for them. It was the best that anyone could do.

However, there were and are a lot of people who call it a vaccine and mistrust it. Many of them have died, because they did not get the pre-treatment.

Many people seem to be immune, and I am one of them. I suggest a study to see if immunity is correlated 100% with a lifetime of contact with cats.


You can't tell the Leftists that. They only remember the times people listen to their ramblings and ravings. They don't even remember this little gem: https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/nancy-pelosi-visits-san-franciscos-chinatown/2240247/  

Or when Fauci exclaimed against people wearing masks in Feb 2020, and the Leftists also ridiculed people who wore masks......until we were told to wear masks then the Leftists acted like it was the right information all along. 

They only remember what they want to remember.


Da Comrade
 
Malenfant
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

beer and video games: It's a losing proposition to expect Joe Biden to do anything better than Trump.  Not a trump voter, but Biden is embarrassing and unfit for the job.


You have the worldview of a consumer of Republican propaganda. Trump was unfit. Projecting that onto Biden makes you look like a brainwashed Republican.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: There's nothing in the article about Trump, Subby.

In fact, of all the world's leaders, he was the one who realized the danger first, and tried to stop airline flights from China in January, 2020. This was impossible since many of the passengers were US citizens trying to escape the disease and they could not be prevented from returning to the US, even though they brought the virus with them.

Then Trump quickly paid the cheap price of $1 billion each to two pharmaceutical companies to develop something to combat the epidemic, and the pre-treatment was developed in record time. Do you realize how Trump operates? He was probably on the phone every day to those companies telling them to get their ass in gear.

It is not a vaccine as the article calls it, because it does not stop people from getting COVID, but ameliorates the effect. Many of the common cold viruses are coronaviruses and there is no vaccine for them. It was the best that anyone could do.

However, there were and are a lot of people who call it a vaccine and mistrust it. Many of them have died, because they did not get the pre-treatment.

Many people seem to be immune, and I am one of them. I suggest a study to see if immunity is correlated 100% with a lifetime of contact with cats.


i1.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dadoody: WastrelWay: There's nothing in the article about Trump, Subby.

In fact, of all the world's leaders, he was the one who realized the danger first, and tried to stop airline flights from China in January, 2020. This was impossible since many of the passengers were US citizens trying to escape the disease and they could not be prevented from returning to the US, even though they brought the virus with them.

Then Trump quickly paid the cheap price of $1 billion each to two pharmaceutical companies to develop something to combat the epidemic, and the pre-treatment was developed in record time. Do you realize how Trump operates? He was probably on the phone every day to those companies telling them to get their ass in gear.

It is not a vaccine as the article calls it, because it does not stop people from getting COVID, but ameliorates the effect. Many of the common cold viruses are coronaviruses and there is no vaccine for them. It was the best that anyone could do.

However, there were and are a lot of people who call it a vaccine and mistrust it. Many of them have died, because they did not get the pre-treatment.

Many people seem to be immune, and I am one of them. I suggest a study to see if immunity is correlated 100% with a lifetime of contact with cats.


You can't tell the Leftists that. They only remember the times people listen to their ramblings and ravings. They don't even remember this little gem: https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/nancy-pelosi-visits-san-franciscos-chinatown/2240247/  

Or when Fauci exclaimed against people wearing masks in Feb 2020, and the Leftists also ridiculed people who wore masks......until we were told to wear masks then the Leftists acted like it was the right information all along. 

They only remember what they want to remember.


I've met one leftist in real life. I think you're having some kind of episode and projecting your own selective memory onto these "leftists."
 
