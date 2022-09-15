 Skip to content
(AP News)   Nominees for the 2022 Toy Hall of Fame include: Bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Lite-Brite, Nerf Toys, Masters of the Universe, Piñata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O, Spirograph, and the Top. In other news, there's a Toy Hall of Fame   (apnews.com) divider line
15
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I just looked and just as I suspected, subby's mom was the first inductee.

/sorry subby
//it's just a joke
///
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Retro toys are huge there's definitely recognition.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're wondering why "a stick" isn't on the list, it made the HOF years ago.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The G.O.A.T

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nerf toys aren't already in? THAT IS BULLSHIRT
 
Marcos P
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I think I still have a few pound puppies and one pound purry. Set me up for dog life. Still want a black cat.
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Spirograph, you say?
Theres a direct correlation between the decline in Spirograph and the rise in gang activity
Youtube PbSG5JEfrVY
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I need to pick up a Nerf vortex football next time I'm in Target, if they still make them
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Once again Transformers get snubbed.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Spirograph has been around for well over half a century, why is it only being nominated now?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hated Masters of the Universe as a child.  Why is this guy dressed in nothing but furry underwear using a sword to fight a guy with a laser gun.

Only as an adult do I realize that the whole thing is a six-year-old's dream come true.

Swords?  Check.

Guns?  Check.

Old timey times?  Check.

Space?  Check.

Horror?  Check.

Camp?  Check.

Running around mostly naked?  Check.


I appreciate it much more, now that I know what it was all about.

Also, "Settlers of Catan" is a much better name than "Catan".
 
Mukster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This thread is dildos...

Am I doing this right?
 
Zog Zogu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A recent inductee.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is Subby new? This literally shows up here every year.

And once again, Bag O' Glass is snubbed, as is Happy Fun Ball.
 
