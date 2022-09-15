 Skip to content
(10 News)   Naked man drives car off cliff, later jumps off very same cliff. No word if he took notes as a summary   (10news.com) divider line
8
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Police are unsure why the man drove the car off the cliff, but they suspect drugs or alcohol may be involved in the incident.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theoceans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Police are unsure why the man drove the car off the cliff, but they suspect drugs or alcohol may be involved in the incident." - hmmm... you think. Because that's something sober people do all the time.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hugram: [i.imgur.com image 256x192]


Exactly what I thought of

Hit the lights
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"they suspect drugs or alcohol may be involved in the incident."

Yeah we all suspect that.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Crews were able to lift the man from the ravine and transported him to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Not the recommended way to get down to Black's Beach.
 
