(The Daily Beast)   Putin threatens to "unleash hell" after suffering humiliating defeat after humiliating defeat. Presumably, this involves Yakov Smirnoff   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
29
    More: Followup, Russia, state TV show, Meeting Place, Professor Alexei Fenenko, state television, Russian pundits, Moscow State University, hint of self-awareness  
•       •       •

Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else catch this gem of a comment?

"Fenenko argued that in order to be respected by the United States, Russia has to reduce much of Ukraine to rubble."

is that what this stupidtyness is all about? Russia is destroying itself and torturing civilians to death and murdering entire families and kidnapping children for adoption inside russia and basically behaving like a spoiled toddler just to get the attention of the US?

Ivanoshka, you should probably seek psychiatric help for that inferiority complex.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So basically we have to hope Putin gets coup'd out or there are enough Russian officers who will refuse a launch order?

Sleep well, everyone!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Volodya...we'd respect y'all if you actually had carried through the democratic reforms, and weren't looting your own people on the regular. We HAD hopes of a relationship with Russia after the fall of the USSR, but y'all took the opportunity to build a new nation, and said, 'screw that, we're gettin' a boat!' And on top of it, in order to cut down on critics, you've taken to assassinating dissidents and using State money and departments to wage a new Cold War against the US involving not just PR, but influencing our elections to give yourselves the breathing room to seize territory and resources across the board.

We'd respect the crap out of Russia if y'all had followed Ukraine's example, and fought against your baser urges. But, y'all haven't.

You want respect? You gotta have some, and respect your own people first.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: So basically we have to hope Putin gets coup'd out or there are enough Russian officers who will refuse a launch order?

Sleep well, everyone!


We can also root for poor quality control and all the Russian missiles either failing to launch or exploding in/near their launch sites.
Woukd suck fir the Russians but whatever FAFO
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Russian people at this point are in the same boat as the rest of us.

Along for Mr. Putin's Wild Ride.

He needs to die, post haste.
 
Meningioma Farmer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hey, leave Yakov out of this! And also Bourdain's Russian fixer (can't remember his name). I like those two guys.
 
davidv
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
fark it, do it, I'm tired and there's no home for humanity anyway since we've fried the planet. I hope the next species is smarter.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Threatening total annihilation would have been much more believable before the invasion of Ukraine.
Too bad we've all seen just how shiatty Russia's military is these days, because now Putin has lost the ability to make a credible threat of violence or escalation. Nobody believes he can carry out his threats.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Polonium Coladas for everyone!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah keep on advancing and he will throw wave after wave of cannon fodder at you to soak up all your ammo and then he will get really mad.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gives the lie to the idea that they are your brothers and actually fellow Russians who would greet you as liberators.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Mr. Coffee Nerves: So basically we have to hope Putin gets coup'd out or there are enough Russian officers who will refuse a launch order?

Sleep well, everyone!

We can also root for poor quality control and all the Russian missiles either failing to launch or exploding in/near their launch sites.
Woukd suck fir the Russians but whatever FAFO


Well they're currently pulling the security from their nukes onto the front line. So we're quickly going to learn which nuclear silo has actual working missiles as they'll still have security.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If he wants to unleash hell, he needs to sponsor a Yahoo Serious Film Festival.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

groppet: Yeah keep on advancing and he will throw wave after wave of cannon fodder at you to soak up all your ammo and then he will get really mad.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Weaver95
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: If he wants to unleash hell, he needs to sponsor a Yahoo Serious Film Festival.


I'm pretty sure that's a violation of the Geneva conventions....
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait until all the former SSRs & China start nibbling at the borders. It already happening with Azerbaijan & Armenia.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: spongeboob: Mr. Coffee Nerves: So basically we have to hope Putin gets coup'd out or there are enough Russian officers who will refuse a launch order?

Sleep well, everyone!

We can also root for poor quality control and all the Russian missiles either failing to launch or exploding in/near their launch sites.
Woukd suck fir the Russians but whatever FAFO

Well they're currently pulling the security from their nukes onto the front line. So we're quickly going to learn which nuclear silo has actual working missiles as they'll still have security.


They are???   Huh...that aint good.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dear Putin, in Putinist Russia, Hell will leash you
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ooh, the tiny little Russian failure man is threatening everyone again.
 
camaroash
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Volodya...we'd respect y'all if you actually had carried through the democratic reforms, and weren't looting your own people on the regular. We HAD hopes of a relationship with Russia after the fall of the USSR, but y'all took the opportunity to build a new nation, and said, 'screw that, we're gettin' a boat!' And on top of it, in order to cut down on critics, you've taken to assassinating dissidents and using State money and departments to wage a new Cold War against the US involving not just PR, but influencing our elections to give yourselves the breathing room to seize territory and resources across the board.

We'd respect the crap out of Russia if y'all had followed Ukraine's example, and fought against your baser urges. But, y'all haven't.

You want respect? You gotta have some, and respect your own people first.


Long story short: Want respect? Be respectable.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Animatronik
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"...with experts arguing that the rules of the civilized world prohibiting war crimes are merely recommendations, compliance with which is optional. "

Wow, there was a prohibition on war crimes before? The Russian army apparently didn't get the memo.

The state media, basically all media in Russia, are trying to get people whipped up into a frenzy so they'll support a larger mobilization.

But a larger mobilization won't solve their morale and equipment troubles. 10,000 men can run away as fast as 500, and they know they aren't fighting for the motherland.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: Anyone else catch this gem of a comment?

"Fenenko argued that in order to be respected by the United States, Russia has to reduce much of Ukraine to rubble."

is that what this stupidtyness is all about? Russia is destroying itself and torturing civilians to death and murdering entire families and kidnapping children for adoption inside russia and basically behaving like a spoiled toddler just to get the attention of the US?

Ivanoshka, you should probably seek psychiatric help for that inferiority complex.


Or, he could buy one of these to compensate?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Ooh, the tiny little Russian failure man is threatening everyone again.


He's working towards failure. And in all honesty, the invasions and nibbling of territory are to try to mitigate those failures, because he's hopped onto the kleptocrat tiger, and he's GOT to keep feeding them, or that tiger may stop and take a few swats at him in order to get something to eat. And he's made himself an inviting snack. This is his winning strategy, to keep throwing new fields to reap in front of his own Robber Barons. His failure was to secure Ukraine at the outset, and if he had, and taken Kiev and killed their government, then he'd be sitting pretty right now.

He's gambling that he can turn this around, and he's doing so with cards that are pretty frayed and worn, and that all the other players are familiar with, and can tell the Queen of Hearts by the dog-ear on one side, and the Ace of Spades by the spot of ketchup just left of center. But he still has the ability to rage-flip the table, so folks who have their chips in are still playing nice, and letting him call the game for a bit longer. But they're looking at his pile of chips, and maybe getting some ideas...
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Crazy Igor is begging for Putin to at least pause because, and I'm quoting "I have no more room to put tank."
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: [Fark user image 850x617]


I'd laugh at that, but that statement Pootin made in the cartoon is the kind of ballsy, ironic exclamation a hero makes when confronted and outnumbered.  It's made to establish the moral high ground of the hero.

Pootin has no morals.  Thus, no high ground.  He is a bitter, little man who lost his mid-level prestige in society when his team lost the Cold War.  Rather than using his supposed skills to work or fight his way back to a place in the world (again, like the analogy in the cartoon, shot down pilot, SERE, survival strategy, etc), Pootin has decided to wreck both sides if he can't have his way in his own.
 
