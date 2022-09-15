 Skip to content
(CNN)   These aren't the droids you're looking for. They can go about their business. Move along   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they violated their Prime directive
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These things are just asking to be stolen.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Business: Hey you are getting your crime scene in the way of my droid!
Cops: Hey you are contaminating my crime scene with your droid! Right this way to the station please.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just imagining one of these things rolling up to a customer leaving a trail of bloody tire tracks.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Candygram for Mongo, 2022 style
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many homeless people those things run over.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: These things are just asking to be stolen.


Back my day, we had to drive around and steal packages off of people's front porches, uphill both ways. Now you lazy kids just sit around and wait for the packages come to you.
 
bittermang [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The robot was beaten to death in the street, as is standard procedure.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AI is still a lot more A than I.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha yes

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bittermang: The robot was beaten to death in the street, as is standard procedure.


Huh? That robot was clearly white.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Drunken Rampage: bittermang: The robot was beaten to death in the street, as is standard procedure.

Huh? That robot was clearly white.


My thought as well.

Seriously though, I think there IS a real security concern here that one of those can just role up to a group of officers who don't pay it much attention. Or any other group. Perfect terrorist vehicle.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: Drunken Rampage: bittermang: The robot was beaten to death in the street, as is standard procedure.

Huh? That robot was clearly white.

My thought as well.

Seriously though, I think there IS a real security concern here that one of those can just role up to a group of officers who don't pay it much attention. Or any other group. Perfect terrorist vehicle.


Steal/destroy evidence, plant evidence, release pepper spray or home-made poison gas by blending bleach and ammonia, set off a small bomb...
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: Drunken Rampage: bittermang: The robot was beaten to death in the street, as is standard procedure.

Huh? That robot was clearly white.

My thought as well.

Seriously though, I think there IS a real security concern here that one of those can just role up to a group of officers who don't pay it much attention. Or any other group. Perfect terrorist vehicle.


FTA: When one of its robots encountered crime scene tape, it was able to sneak by with a little help from a nearby TV cameraman.

So would the robot have stopped if the flag had hit the tape that the human lifted?
 
Salmon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm soooooo looking forward to when our pot delivery companies up here start using these.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe it was looking for Sarah Connor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Buy one of those fake bloody arms from a spirit of Halloween store & hook it on a passing delivery robot.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Delivery droid or IED? There's no way to tell. They can't be trusted.
 
silverjets
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If these things cannot identify areas they should not enter, like crime scenes, what happens when they encounter newly poured cement for sidewalks or roadwork?
 
