 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   Those UFOs aren't spying on us to invade. No, they are deciding which nation is most empire-worthy, to bequest their weapons tech to. The US was the prime contender due to it's tech, but the aliens value valor above all else. Slava Ukraini   (vice.com) divider line
21
    More: Amusing, Unidentified flying object, Observation, new preprint paper, inordinate number of UFOs, Phenomenon, Project Blue Book, high speeds of the observed objects, Boris Zhilyaev  
•       •       •

499 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2022 at 7:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up: Zelenskyy is an alien.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's drones.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UFO just means "we don't know what that is at the moment."

Harlee: It's drones.


...except that we probably do.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every major nation probably has drones observing the action in Ukraine.
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They want our drugs, which they would call "Space drugs"
 
KingPorter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
#analprobes
 
Cheron
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This not how it works. When the Dutch arrived at Manhattan they were able to buy it for some beads. This was because the people selling Manhattan didn't understand what they were selling or the value of what they were being given.

When interstellar visitors come and offer us an empire we should know what we are selling.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Or they're Predators.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KingPorter: #analprobes


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Deer Subby,

"Its", not "it's".
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Woah guys, my blurry low res photo totally confirms aliens exist, nevermind the fact our technology gives us the capabilities to take really high quality photos.

Also if you disagree with me it's because the aliens have magical technology that farks with our equipment.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh yeah this is why whenever I read something on Vice I think about all the stuff they've published that isn't true.

Still more IR plumes give me something new.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcos P: They want our drugs, which they would call "Space drugs"


Nose Dive! (Plutonium Nyborg) - Heavy Metal (1981) HD
Youtube r2IEA3wRGa0
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Old Click and Clack Tappet Bro joke:

Aliens choose you and they give you a device that will cure all cancers.  Do you:
A:  Sell it to the company with the highest bid?
B:  Open a hospital and cure cancers yourself?
C:  Take it apart to see how it works?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Marcos P: They want our drugs, which they would call "Space drugs"


Greetings Earthlings. Take us to your dealer.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Scary Movie 3 Hat gets bigger
Youtube bkJSq_m2rqc
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcos P: They want our drugs, which they would call "Space drugs"


You're not going to like how they get said drugs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
War Of The Worlds Lightning Scene
Youtube SgN_pMDA5Ro
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.