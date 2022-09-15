 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 204 of WW3: Zelensky visited Izium on Wednesday, five days after the city's recapture by Ukraine. Zelensky involved in minor car crash in Kyiv on Wednesday, but has "no serious injuries." It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Russia, Ukraine, months of Russian occupation, Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian forces, Russian missile strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, heavy police presence  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So.... today's the big day. It's the 15th.

You suppose russia's gonna somehow win this thing before tomorrow the way pooty poot demanded?

I'm thinking it might be a bit uphill for that.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I heard the dude that crashed into him had a lot more damage to his car.

I imagine because Zelensky is in an armored car
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Zelenskyy seems to be pretty much the political  polar opposite of Vladimir the Incompetent.

Pootie-Poot
Spent the early days of the war in his dacha
Over-rules military professionals in favor of perceived political benefit
Makes everything about him
Only listens to flattering sycophants

Zelenskyy
Refused to leave the capitol while it was being bombed and invaded
Lets the Generals run the war while he provides support
Makes everything about Ukraine & Ukrainians
Listens to experts and allies

It's a very stark contrast between two political figures. One leads, and one rules. One dreams of a return to a non-existent 'golden age', and one dreams of a better world ahead. I admit I was less than hopeful when Zelenskyy was elected, but he has absolutely risen to meet the challenge of his country being invaded by a greedy neighbor. Most political figures would have folded under that kind of pressure. Ukraine (and the world) got lucky the right person was in the right place at the right time.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Main news on September 14:

As a result of the powerful nighttime shelling of Mykolaiv , 2 people died, 3 were injured, the city was heavily destroyed .

Russians fire at night on all areas of Donetsk region where the front line passes.

▪ The EU cancels paid roaming for Ukraine.

▪ The EU will allocate another 100 million to Ukraine.

in the budget project-23 Support programs for .

Liberation Kharkiv region : already 8,500 km², 388 settlements and 150,000 people.

▪ Mass shelling Kryvyi Rih : 7 cruise missileshiat the infrastructure and hydraulic structures. There are water supply interruptions in the city, the water level in the Ingulets River has risen sharply.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions:

📍 Dnipropetrovsk

The enemy shelled the Nikopol district 5 times during the night. There were no casualties.
Nikopol was set on fire by the Russians 4 times. They attacked with "Hrads" and a kamikaze drone. 10 private houses, 114 solar power plant panels, a sanatorium and 2 local businesses were damaged.

📍 Kharkiv region

At night, the Russians struck the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. No victims beforehand.

📍 Kherson

In the temporarily occupied Kherson, the Russians organized a provocation, shelling the Tavri district of the city and killing civilians.

📍 Odesa

Enemy aircraft attacked Odesa, the missile was shot down by air defense forces.

📍 Zaporizhzhia

The arrival was recorded near one of the infrastructure enterprises of the city. The windows of the building were blown out and the electricity went out. According to preliminary information, there are no victims.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kryvyi Rih: people are being evacuated due to flooding

Throughout the night, the city was taming the water that spilled after a rocket hit hydraulic structures. The Russianshiat with Kinjal and Iskander missiles.

Due to the attack, the water level in various sections of the Ingulets River rose from 1 to almost 2 meters. Residents of a number of streets in the Ingulets and Central City districts were evacuated.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now this is what I like to wake up to!

During the day, our air defense units destroyed four aircraft of the occupiers: three Su-25 and one Su-24M - General Staff
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A civilian plane took off from Ukraine

On Tuesday, September 13, the WizzAir plane, which was stuck in Ukraine a few months ago, received permission to take off from Lviv. This is the first civilian plane that took off from Ukraine on February 24.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A full train of passengers - Ukrainians are returning home to Balaklia.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of these days I'll figure out how to use google lens. In the mean time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Russian Federation does not recognize passports issued on the territory of the "LDN"

It turned out that Russian passports issued on the territory of ORDLO do not have legal force on the territory of the Russian Federation. At least to those who tried to leave the "LDNR" with such a passport, they explain at the Russian border that "you are nobody and your name is not what you are," - reports GUR.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Z" symbols in Barcelona

In the center of Barcelona, unknown persons painted historical monuments with the symbols "Z", which are used by the Russian army in Ukraine. Thus, racist signs appeared on the old wall of the Roman Empire, built between the 4th and 1st centuries BC, as well as on the building that houses the volunteer center that provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schools in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation have been switched to distance learning

We are talking about the territories of two districts of the Belgorod region - a 15-kilometer zone along the border in the Valuysk city district and a 10-kilometer zone in the Shebekinsky district. The decision was made against the background of increasing shelling of border areas, which the Russian authorities blame on Ukraine. Kyiv did not declare its involvement in this.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one put away the coffee cream away last night and it is curdled. The chairs still aren't set up. Jack is late again. When he gets around to strolling in here, tell him I want to see him in my office.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for September 3 to September 9. It was a busy week with Ukraine's counteroffensive in the Kharkiv Oblast retaking huge chunks of territory.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if it's too early to start this stuff but I took a melatonin and missed out on all the late night fun. It's a nice wake up anyway. Keeping with last night's theme.

2CELLOS - Sweet Child O' Mine [OFFICIAL VIDEO]
Youtube r6glBvXN6H0
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ISW's Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 14

Authors: Karolina Hird, Kateryna Stepanenko, Katherine Lawlor, George Barros, and Frederick W. Kagan

Key Takeaways:

-Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin is being established as the face of the Russian "special military operation" in Ukraine.

-Russian forces likely targeted Ukrainian hydrotechnical infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in order to interfere with Ukraine's ability to operate across the Inhulets River

-The Ukrainian counteroffensive in eastern Kharkiv Oblast continues to degrade Russian forces and threaten Russian artillery and air defenses.

-Russian and Ukrainian sources reported Ukrainian ground attacks in northern Kherson Oblast, western Kherson Oblast, and northwest of Kherson City but did not report any major gains.

-Russian forces continued ground attacks around Bakhmut and northwest and southwest of Donetsk City.

-Funding volunteer battalions is likely placing financial strain on Russian cities and oblasts.

-Russian occupation authorities shut off mobile internet in occupied Luhansk Oblast on September 14, likely to preserve Russian operational security and better control the information environment as Russian forces, occupation officials, and collaborators flee newly-liberated Kharkiv Oblast for Russian and Russian-controlled territories.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Main Effort - Eastern Ukraine

Fark user imageView Full Size


Russian troops continued ground attacks throughout Donetsk Oblast on September 14. Ukrainian and Russian sources reported that Russian troops, specifically Wagner Group detachments, conducted ground assaults south of Bakhmut.[35]Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) Territorial Defense claimed that proxy troops took control of Mykhailivka and Mykhailivka Druha, both about 12km southwest of Bakhmut along the T0513 highway.[36] Russian sources also discussed continued Russian ground assaults northeast of Bakhmut around Soledar.[37] The Ukrainian General Staff additionally stated that Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks northwest and southwest of Donetsk City.[38] Russian forces continued routine artillery strikes around Bakhmut, Donetsk City, and in western Donetsk Oblast.[39]
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: No one put away the coffee cream away last night and it is curdled. The chairs still aren't set up. Jack is late again. When he gets around to strolling in here, tell him I want to see him in my office.


Not a problem for me as I drink my coffee black.  I brought timbits.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that was extraordinarily short. Seems the only place Russia is advancing is around Bakhmut, and even that's slow going. Meanwhile...

Ukrainian Counteroffensives

Eastern Ukraine: (Vovchansk-Kupyansk-Izyum-Lyman Line)

Fark user imageView Full Size


The Ukrainian counteroffensive in eastern Kharkiv Oblast continues to degrade Russian forces and threaten Russian artillery and air defenses. The Ukrainian General Staff reported on September 14 that the intensity of Russian artillery attacks on Kharkiv City has decreased significantly, suggesting that Ukraine's counteroffensive has degraded Russian forces' ability to conduct routine artillery strikes on the center of Kharkiv City as Russian forces have been pushed eastward towards the Oskil River and north back into Russia.[10]  Ukrainian advances in eastern Ukraine have likely forced Russian forces to pull air defenses further away from the frontlines in order to protect those systems from Ukrainian artillery fire, potentially exposing frontline Russian troops to air attacks. The Ukrainian General Staff reported on September 14 that Russian convoys carrying S-300 and Buk systems moved through Lutuhine, Luhansk Oblast in the direction of the Russian border on September 11 and 12.[11]

Russian sources continued to discuss limited Ukrainian ground attacks in eastern Kharkiv, northern Donetsk, and western Luhansk Oblasts. Several Russian milbloggers claimed that Russian and proxy forces are defending against Ukrainian attacks on Lyman in northern Donetsk Oblast.[12] Russian sources also reported that fighting is ongoing in Bilohorivka (along the Donetsk-Luhansk Oblast border) and in nearby settlements around Siversk.[13] The Ukrainian General Staff noted that Russian troops attempted to attack in Spirne (12km south of Bilohorivka), likely in an attempt to push northwards and threaten Ukrainian forces in Bilohorivka.[14]

Southern Ukraine: (Kherson Oblast)

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ukrainian military sources maintained their operational silence on September 14. Kherson Oblast Council Head Oleksandr Samoilenko announced that Ukrainian forces have liberated Kyselivka, approximately 23km northwest of Kherson City, but Ukrainian military officials have not confirmed the liberation of the settlement at this time.[15] ISW has not seen any visual evidence supporting Samoilenko's statement, and Russian sources denied Ukrainian local reports of advances in the area.[16] The Ukrainian Southern Operational Command reported that Ukrainian strikes are continuously undermining Russian efforts to repair the Kakhovka Bridge over the Dnipro River and have rendered the Darivka pontoon bridge over the Inhulets River impassable.[17] Ukrainian forces have reportedly continued to target Russian crossings near the Antonivka area and are firing at Russian convoys.[18] Ukrainian forces maintained their interdiction campaign, reportedly targeting Russian manpower and equipment concentration points in Hola Prystan (approximately 12km southwest of Kherson City), Dudchany, and Mylove (both on the T0403 highway).[19]  The Southern Operational Command also stated that Ukrainian forces inflicted damage on four ammunition depots in Kherson Raion.[20] The Ukrainian General Staff also noted that Russian forces continued to house troops in residential areas, specifically in the Chaplynka Raion north of the Kherson Oblast-Crimea border.[21]

Social media footage and statements by Russian-appointed occupation officials are corroborating the ongoing Ukrainian interdiction campaign. Geolocated footage showed the aftermath of the Ukrainian strike on the School of Higher Sportsmanship, which reportedly served as an area of Russian troop concentration.[22] Geolocated footage also showed a Ukrainian volunteer air reconnaissance unit striking a Russian storage building in Velyka Oleksandrivka, on the T2207 highway.[23] Local residents also reported hearing the sound of explosions and six missile strikes near Kherson City.[24] The head of the Kherson Oblast occupation administration, Vladimir Saldo, stated that Ukrainian forces struck the Antonivsky Bridge, but noted that occupation authorities are continuing to use ferry crossings in the area.[25] The deputy head of the Kherson Oblast occupation regime, Kirill Stremousov, claimed that Ukrainian forces fired at a ferry transporting civilians across the Dnipro River near the Antonivsky Bridge.[26] Numerous geolocated videos show that Russian forces are using ferries to transport military equipment across the Dnipro River, and Stremousov did not provide evidence supporting his claims.[27]

Ukrainian and Russian sources identified three main areas of kinetic activity on September 14: northwest of Kherson City, around the Ukrainian bridgehead over the Inhulets River, and south of the Kherson-Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Border near Vysokopillya. Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces have adopted defensive measures near Posad-Pokrovske (about 30km northwest of Kherson City) and are conducting probing operations by firing at Russian defenses in Blahodatne and Barvinok (just south of Posad-Pokrovske).[28] The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults on Novohryhorivka (29km northwest of Kherson City) and Bezimenne near the Inhulets River.[29] The Ukrainian General Staff stated that Russian forces shelled Mala Seideminukha and Novohredevne-both settlements near the Inhulets just south of Blahodativka-which indicates that Ukrainian troops have advanced further west from within the Sukhyi Stavok pocket.[30] The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) also claimed that Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian military equipment in Bruskynske, along the T2207 highway that runs into Davydiv Brid.[31] A milblogger also claimed that Ukrainian forces are attacking Arkhanhelske (southwest of Vysokopillya) and Kostyrka (southeast of Vysokopillya).[32] A milblogger claimed that Russian forces also struck Ukrainian forces in Potomkyne (southeast of Vysokopillya).[33]

The Russian MoD did not comment on the situation in Kherson Oblast on September 14, only claiming that Russian troops struck Ukrainian positions along the Kherson-Mykolaiv frontline.[34]
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Europeans continue to cancel the performances of Ukrainian musicians

Concerts of the BB band were canceled in the German city of Hamburg. "Our concerts are beginning to be canceled under the auspices that Ukrainians are fascists, and fascists cannot sing their songs in their native language. We understand where the legs grow from. Such corruption is how the Kremlin's long arms work, " said Oleg Skrypka.

We will remind, recently in Milan, Italy, the concert of the band "Zhadan and Dogs" was canceled because it was collecting money for the Armed Forces. "Some Europeans continue to play with pacifism and double standards and sincerely believe that by defending their lives and their country, Ukrainians violate some of their ideas about peace and harmony. And those who try to support their compatriots in the fight against rapists and looters are fascists and by extremists. To be honest, it's shameful and disgusting ," Serhii Zhadan said at the time.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia hit Kryvyi Rih with missiles again.

There is a hit in an industrial enterprise. "The destruction is serious, the detailed consequences are being clarified. In advance, without losses ," said the head of the local military administration Oleksandr Vilkul.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some interesting tidbits in the ISW report:

"Kremlin-controlled and Kremlin-influenced media are now openly calling for an intensive missile campaign against Ukrainian civilian critical infrastructure and transit routes, an idea with broad support among many milbloggers."

There is very little military value to these attacks, and Ukrainian civilians are unlikely to be cowed in submission by attacks on civilian targets. The orcs have been conducting militarily-useless terror strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets throughout the war, which has only served to harden Ukrainian resistance. Attacking civilian instead of military targets suggests russia is trying to compensate for penis size the demonstrated lack of timely communication channels. It simply takes too long to get permission for using precision weapons on military targets, and the targets are frequently gone or no longer cost-effective to hit by the time permission is granted. Rather than speeding up the communication chain by delegating PGM release authority downward, the orcs seem to have decided to attack things which can't move much- hospitals, dams, apartment buildings, etc. It's an implicit acknowledgement of their inability to adapt to military realities.


"Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks in Donetsk Oblast on September 13 and claimed to have made marginal gains around Bakhmut. Russian milbloggers claimed that Wagner Group fighters took control of Mykhailivka Druha, a small settlement along the T0513 highway 10km southwest of Bakhmut.[38] Russian news outlet Izvestia claimed that Russian troops reached the suburbs of Bakhmut and occupied positions in the industrial zone on Bakhmut's eastern outskirts.[39] Russian troops also continued localized ground attacks north and northwest of the Donetsk City area and conducted routine shelling along the Bakhmut and Avdiivka-Donetsk City frontlines."

Despite the fact UAF are cutting the supply and communication lines to the north, the orcs seem to be still trying to take Bakhmut. Ukrainain forces are already conducting offensive actions east of the Osgil river and reservoir, which obviates any military practicality in taking Bakhmut. Without the Kupyansk and Izyum logistics centers, Bakhmut would be very hard for the orcs to defend if they did finally manage to take it. There is no possibility of russia capturing Donbass by the 15th (today), but I suspect the local commander is just following the last order he'd received, and is wasting men and materiel to to it.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, a lot of prisoners need to be transported?

Lithuania will send two batches of armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

This was said by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielus Landsbergis. The minister did not say which armored personnel carriers these would be. He only emphasized that the Ukrainian military knows where it is better to use them.

"At the same time, we try to constantly remind our partners and allies in the EU and NATO that this is not enough, " the minister added.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: I don't know if it's too early to start this stuff but I took a melatonin and missed out on all the late night fun. It's a nice wake up anyway. Keeping with last night's theme.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/r6glBvXN6H0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


ZOMG, they shredded their bows.

I love this group. Thank you.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ukraine Aid Links

204 No Content

...

Okay, 304
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fasahd: Europeans continue to cancel the performances of Ukrainian musicians

Concerts of the BB band were canceled in the German city of Hamburg. "Our concerts are beginning to be canceled under the auspices that Ukrainians are fascists, and fascists cannot sing their songs in their native language. We understand where the legs grow from. Such corruption is how the Kremlin's long arms work, " said Oleg Skrypka.

We will remind, recently in Milan, Italy, the concert of the band "Zhadan and Dogs" was canceled because it was collecting money for the Armed Forces. "Some Europeans continue to play with pacifism and double standards and sincerely believe that by defending their lives and their country, Ukrainians violate some of their ideas about peace and harmony. And those who try to support their compatriots in the fight against rapists and looters are fascists and by extremists. To be honest, it's shameful and disgusting ," Serhii Zhadan said at the time.


And the cancer persists. I sometimes feel we should take these Fantical Pasifict idiots and plop them in the middle of orcuppied ukranian territory and see how much their "never do anything that violent even to save the lives of your loved ones" helps them out in that hellhole.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fasahd: Now this is what I like to wake up to!

During the day, our air defense units destroyed four aircraft of the occupiers: three Su-25 and one Su-24M - General Staff


Four airplanes, nice. Russians must have been desperate.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's a Daily Beast article about oafishal russian media calling for a 'scorched earth' response to getting their asses kicked in Kharkiv and Kherson. One of the orc pundits was apparently going on a rant about the only way to get the respect of the US is for russia to destroy Ukrainian cities.

These ijits are ducking felusional.

First- It's almost like they (or more likely, the people writing their scripts) have never met any Americans. You'd think the last six months of trying to cow Ukrainians into submission and only managing to galvanize resistance might have taught russia a lesson about the difference between objective reality and the Z-movie running in their heads, but that doesn't appear to be the case. Destroying cities will not garner respect from the US. It will just piss us off.

Second- why is it so important for russia to get the respect of the US? Inferiority complex much? If the oafishal russian government position is basically 'attention-whore', y'all might have some cultural issues which need fixing.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bloobeary: So.... today's the big day. It's the 15th.

You suppose russia's gonna somehow win this thing before tomorrow the way pooty poot demanded?

I'm thinking it might be a bit uphill for that.


Well remember Putin and his whore mother wanted this wrapped up by May day, guess he meant next year.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Video of the work of reconnaissance drones in connection with strike aircraft and artillery on Russian military equipment

booms
 
mederu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | The Big Trap for Ruzzian Army | We take more ground each day!
Youtube jSjOUFA-fXk

Yesterdays daily Denys for those that missed it
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fasahd: I don't know if it's too early to start this stuff but I took a melatonin and missed out on all the late night fun. It's a nice wake up anyway. Keeping with last night's theme.

[YouTube video: 2CELLOS - Sweet Child O' Mine [OFFICIAL VIDEO]]


Why is the guy on the right having convulsions?

Making faces like that is Angus Young of AC/DC; Slash has a IDGAF attitude and just plays.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
KyivPost
@KyivPost
·
13m
📸 #Russia decided to no longer manufacture Lada XRay as it contains too many imported parts that are difficult to obtain due to sanctions.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: Well that was extraordinarily short. Seems the only place Russia is advancing is around Bakhmut, and even that's slow going. Meanwhile...

Ukrainian Counteroffensives

Eastern Ukraine: (Vovchansk-Kupyansk-Izyum-Lyman Line)

[Fark user image image 850x1479]

The Ukrainian counteroffensive in eastern Kharkiv Oblast continues to degrade Russian forces and threaten Russian artillery and air defenses. The Ukrainian General Staff reported on September 14 that the intensity of Russian artillery attacks on Kharkiv City has decreased significantly, suggesting that Ukraine's counteroffensive has degraded Russian forces' ability to conduct routine artillery strikes on the center of Kharkiv City as Russian forces have been pushed eastward towards the Oskil River and north back into Russia.[10]  Ukrainian advances in eastern Ukraine have likely forced Russian forces to pull air defenses further away from the frontlines in order to protect those systems from Ukrainian artillery fire, potentially exposing frontline Russian troops to air attacks. The Ukrainian General Staff reported on September 14 that Russian convoys carrying S-300 and Buk systems moved through Lutuhine, Luhansk Oblast in the direction of the Russian border on September 11 and 12.[11]

Russian sources continued to discuss limited Ukrainian ground attacks in eastern Kharkiv, northern Donetsk, and western Luhansk Oblasts. Several Russian milbloggers claimed that Russian and proxy forces are defending against Ukrainian attacks on Lyman in northern Donetsk Oblast.[12] Russian sources also reported that fighting is ongoing in Bilohorivka (along the Donetsk-Luhansk Oblast border) and in nearby settlements around Siversk.[13] The Ukrainian General Staff noted that Russian troops attempted to attack in Spirne (12km south of Bilohorivka), likely in an attempt to push northwards and threaten Ukrainian forces in Bilohorivka.[14]

Southern Ukraine: (Kherson Oblast)

[Fark user image image 850x1332]

Ukrainian military sources maintained their operational silence on September 14. Kherson Oblast Council Head Oleksandr Samoilenko announced that Ukrainian forces have liberated Kyselivka, approximately 23km northwest of Kherson City, but Ukrainian military officials have not confirmed the liberation of the settlement at this time.[15] ISW has not seen any visual evidence supporting Samoilenko's statement, and Russian sources denied Ukrainian local reports of advances in the area.[16] The Ukrainian Southern Operational Command reported that Ukrainian strikes are continuously undermining Russian efforts to repair the Kakhovka Bridge over the Dnipro River and have rendered the Darivka pontoon bridge over the Inhulets River impassable.[17] Ukrainian forces have reportedly continued to target Russian crossings near the Antonivka area and are firing at Russian convoys.[18] Ukrainian forces maintained their interdiction campaign, reportedly targeting Russian manpower and equipment concentration points in Hola Prystan (approximately 12km southwest of Kherson City), Dudchany, and Mylove (both on the T0403 highway).[19]  The Southern Operational Command also stated that Ukrainian forces inflicted damage on four ammunition depots in Kherson Raion.[20] The Ukrainian General Staff also noted that Russian forces continued to house troops in residential areas, specifically in the Chaplynka Raion north of the Kherson Oblast-Crimea border.[21]

Social media footage and statements by Russian-appointed occupation officials are corroborating the ongoing Ukrainian interdiction campaign. Geolocated footage showed the aftermath of the Ukrainian strike on the School of Higher Sportsmanship, which reportedly served as an area of Russian troop concentration.[22] Geolocated footage also showed a Ukrainian volunteer air reconnaissance unit striking a Russian storage building in Velyka Oleksandrivka, on the T2207 highway.[23] Local residents also reported hearing the sound of explosions and six missile strikes near Kherson City.[24] The head of the Kherson Oblast occupation administration, Vladimir Saldo, stated that Ukrainian forces struck the Antonivsky Bridge, but noted that occupation authorities are continuing to use ferry crossings in the area.[25] The deputy head of the Kherson Oblast occupation regime, Kirill Stremousov, claimed that Ukrainian forces fired at a ferry transporting civilians across the Dnipro River near the Antonivsky Bridge.[26] Numerous geolocated videos show that Russian forces are using ferries to transport military equipment across the Dnipro River, and Stremousov did not provide evidence supporting his claims.[27]

Ukrainian and Russian sources identified three main areas of kinetic activity on September 14: northwest of Kherson City, around the Ukrainian bridgehead over the Inhulets River, and south of the Kherson-Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Border near Vysokopillya. Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces have adopted defensive measures near Posad-Pokrovske (about 30km northwest of Kherson City) and are conducting probing operations by firing at Russian defenses in Blahodatne and Barvinok (just south of Posad-Pokrovske).[28] The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults on Novohryhorivka (29km northwest of Kherson City) and Bezimenne near the Inhulets River.[29] The Ukrainian General Staff stated that Russian forces shelled Mala Seideminukha and Novohredevne-both settlements near the Inhulets just south of Blahodativka-which indicates that Ukrainian troops have advanced further west from within the Sukhyi Stavok pocket.[30] The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) also claimed that Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian military equipment in Bruskynske, along the T2207 highway that runs into Davydiv Brid.[31] A milblogger also claimed that Ukrainian forces are attacking Arkhanhelske (southwest of Vysokopillya) and Kostyrka (southeast of Vysokopillya).[32] A milblogger claimed that Russian forces also struck Ukrainian forces in Potomkyne (southeast of Vysokopillya).[33]

The Russian MoD did not comment on the situation in Kherson Oblast on September 14, only claiming that Russian troops struck Ukrainian positions along the Kherson-Mykolaiv frontline.[34]


Thank you for reposting all of this.

This being said, I which the authors would use a different color for the Dniepr river.  I almost us a heart attack when I first saw this and thought they were trying to go around Russian positions and attack them from behind.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harlee: fasahd: I don't know if it's too early to start this stuff but I took a melatonin and missed out on all the late night fun. It's a nice wake up anyway. Keeping with last night's theme.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/r6glBvXN6H0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

ZOMG, they shredded their bows.

I love this group. Thank you.


Looks like the bows were already shredded before the first notes.  This must not have been the first take of the video, or they did more than one song in the same session.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: There's a Daily Beast article about oafishal russian media calling for a 'scorched earth' response to getting their asses kicked in Kharkiv and Kherson. One of the orc pundits was apparently going on a rant about the only way to get the respect of the US is for russia to destroy Ukrainian cities.

These ijits are ducking felusional.

First- It's almost like they (or more likely, the people writing their scripts) have never met any Americans. You'd think the last six months of trying to cow Ukrainians into submission and only managing to galvanize resistance might have taught russia a lesson about the difference between objective reality and the Z-movie running in their heads, but that doesn't appear to be the case. Destroying cities will not garner respect from the US. It will just piss us off.

Second- why is it so important for russia to get the respect of the US? Inferiority complex much? If the oafishal russian government position is basically 'attention-whore', y'all might have some cultural issues which need fixing.


Ironically, we had slightly more respect for them when we still thought they had a functional military.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Flab: fasahd: I don't know if it's too early to start this stuff but I took a melatonin and missed out on all the late night fun. It's a nice wake up anyway. Keeping with last night's theme.

[YouTube video: 2CELLOS - Sweet Child O' Mine [OFFICIAL VIDEO]]

Why is the guy on the right having convulsions?

Making faces like that is Angus Young of AC/DC; Slash has a IDGAF attitude and just plays.


This was a mistake. Note to self. Don't threadjack before the damn thing is even green.
 
alienated
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Ukraine Aid Links

204 No Content

...

Okay, 304


Well played
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fasahd: No one put away the coffee cream away last night and it is curdled. The chairs still aren't set up. Jack is late again. When he gets around to strolling in here, tell him I want to see him in my office.


The creamer was bad anyway, I checked the expiration date, I brought some new containers and some bagels.
Let me put those away and I'll help with the chairs.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fasahd: Flab: fasahd: I don't know if it's too early to start this stuff but I took a melatonin and missed out on all the late night fun. It's a nice wake up anyway. Keeping with last night's theme.

[YouTube video: 2CELLOS - Sweet Child O' Mine [OFFICIAL VIDEO]]

Why is the guy on the right having convulsions?

Making faces like that is Angus Young of AC/DC; Slash has a IDGAF attitude and just plays.

This was a mistake. Note to self. Don't threadjack before the damn thing is even green.


"We don't make mistakes; we have happy accidents."
- Bob Ross

"Well... About that..."
- Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin
 
spleef420
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: why is it so important for russia to get the respect of the US?


Probably a mistranslation. They don't want respect, they want fear.

They'll get neither.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Russia wants to avoid conscription because it may lead to increased public opposition to the war. It may also lead to a decrease in profiteering.  Leave a good bit of fighting to the Wagner Group.  They hire mercenaries with money I am sure is provided by the Russian government.  Wagner is run by a Putin crony who is profiting from the deal and I'm sure he kicks back a portion of his profits to Putin. Corruption on a grand scale.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.